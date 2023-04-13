The 2023 TIPA Awards: An Analysis of the Best Camera Gear

We’re very elated to see that the 2023 TIPA awards are being announced today. This year, the Phoblographer joined the TIPA organization as a member of the American press. However, we joined too late to participate in voting. However, we’ll be a part of it in coming years. These awards are always some of the most fascinating and honest when it comes to camera gear that we’ve seen in the past. This year is no exception. So let’s take a look at what TIPA awarded, what they said, and provide our own thoughts. Included in this are also reviews that we’ve done ourselves.

1 BEST APS-C ENTRY-LEVEL CAMERA: Canon EOS R50

The affordable R50 is a gateway camera designed to introduce young and old alike to photo and video tools, accessories, and equipment that will usher them into an expanded world of creative possibilities; benefits that may well launch them on a lifelong journey of photo and video adventures and memories. Lightweight and compact, it’s filled with features that help create high-resolution stills and exciting video and vlogging output. Special functions aid capture in low light conditions, creating high-speed stills up to 15 fps, and recording 4K video at 30p and slo-mo video at 120p Full HD. The R50 can also be used as a creative learning tool via its Advanced A+ Assist for night and backlit scenes, dynamic portraits, multiple exposures, and macro images with exciting depth of field effects.

Here at the Phoblographer, we haven’t had enough time with the Canon EOS R50 yet to really give definitive thoughts on it. We’re currently reviewing it, in fact. But other companies haven’t really been releasing entry-level products. In fact, most of the other companies seem to be moving away from them. It makes me question, does the entry level crowd still even exist? Canon seems to think so.

2 BEST APS-C EXPERT CAMERA: Fujifilm X-T5

The X-T5 is ideal for photographers who want both classic design controls and remarkable feature sets for both still and video imagery. Featuring a 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor with a Pixel Shift Multishot option to produce a 160MP image, this flexible camera can handle low light images with AF sensitivity to -7 EV and fast action stills with a mechanical shutter speed up to 1/8000 second and 15 fps shooting rate at 40.2MP for continuous shooting up to 1000 JPEG and 19 RAW, with even faster specs via the electronic shutter. Video features for vloggers and content creators include the ability to record internally at up to 6.2K at 30p 10-bit color and a 4K HQ mode that oversamples 6.2K takes for superior 4K output, and the ability to unlock a 2X digital zoom, plus external recording is available via porting through an HDMI connector.

This is a fascinating choice. I’ve used the XT5, the XH2, and the XH2s. And if you just care about image quality, then the XT5 is a great option. But if you really care about the best performance, we would’ve probably given this award to the Canon EOS R7 instead. It’s more affordable, has better autofocus, is fully weather resistant, and has access to a fuller range of good lenses.

3 BEST APS-C PROFESSIONAL CAMERA: Fujifilm X-H2S

Rightfully dubbed a “multimedia” camera, the X-H2S offers a fully capable still and video (hybrid) camera for those who offer their photographic skills into the marketplace, whether it be weddings, events, reportage, sports and even wide audience vlogging. Its impressive still and video capabilities incorporate refined AF and subject detection tools and deliver improved lowlight performance, all with reduced noise and enhanced tonality and clarity. On the still side, a remarkable 40 fps and 140 frame consecutive raw format capture means no action will be missed, while video flexibility includes the ability to record in DCI/UHD 4K at 120p and Full HD at 240p, with recording times up to 90 minutes at all frame rates and resolutions. An AI adaptive algorithm helps track moving subjects with great speed and accuracy.

Yeah, we don’t have any qualms with this one. Of the new Fuji cameras introduced, this one has the best performance.

4 BEST APS-C VLOGGER CAMERA: Nikon Z 30

TIPA editors note how Nikon has quickly responded to the ever-growing vlogging and livestream activities of content creators by introducing a solution that offers greater creativity, more recording options, and represent a step up from compact cameras and smartphones. The Nikon Z 30 offers 4K video at 30p, slo-mo options of 1080 video up to 120 fps, a fully articulating 3-inch monitor, and a stereo microphone built into its top plate. Specially dedicated vlogging and creator accessories, available separately or in kit with the Z 30, make putting together a ready-to-go setup easy. These accessories include a Smallrig windmuff and a Nikon Bluetooth remote control unit that can be seamlessly combined with the also available Smallrig mini tripod/selfie grip. The Nikon Z 30 can be purchased as body-only or with a variety of kit lenses, and can also accept full frame Z lenses (with accompanying crop) for those with other Nikon gear.

We’ll applaud TIPA’s decision on this one. At the Phoblographer, we don’t really review or care about the vlogger category. YouTube does that stuff much better, and there are tons of photographers out there who don’t care about video. As it is, we still think that the industry needs to separate video into interchangeable lens camcorders. We don’t need to shoot the same way that we did with the 5D Mk II anymore.

5 BEST FULL FRAME ADVANCED CAMERA: Canon EOS R8

The new breed of Canon mirrorless cameras has become increasingly multimedia-oriented, offering impressive features that will appeal to a wide range of photographers who are increasingly engaged in both still and video photography. The EOS R8 brings all of Canon’s photographic expertise to bear, including subject tracking, a broad ISO range (100-102,400) for enhanced low light options, low light AF light capability (-6.5EV), and rapid burst mode (40 fps up to 120 frames, JPEG). Special attention has been paid to the needs of videographers, including Full HD 1080 at 180p for slo-mo playback, numerous video recording options (such as HDR PQ 10-bit color with no edit needed for displays and Canon Log C for post enhancement), a vertical movie mode, and recognisable as a webcam via USB.

I’m currently in the process of reviewing the Canon EOS R8. And it’s annoyingly good. At times it seems better than the Canon EOS R5.

6 BEST FULL FRAME EXPERT CAMERA: Panasonic LUMIX S5II

Pro content creators will welcome the capabilities of this hybrid camera that can deliver high-res stills and very sophisticated video functionality. It’s the first Lumix model to offer Phase Hybrid AF, which greatly benefits fast and precise autofocus performance. The S5II features a new Active I.S. (image stabilization) system that is especially designed to compensate for recordings made while walking, an exciting development for “on the ground” event coverage. TIPA members were impressed by the camera’s interfaces, numerous recording modes and active cooling system. They also pointed to the unit’s impressive still capabilities, including 9 fps (mechanical) and 30 fps (electronic) speed, wide dynamic range, and an impressive ISO recording capability, expandable to ISO 50-204,800.

This is a pretty great choice. Panasonic’s S5 was one of my favorite cameras of the past few years. And the S5 II is also awesome. I really like the addition of Real Time LUTs. The autofocus needs improvement though, and I hope that’s done in future firmware.

7 BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA: Sony Alpha 7R V

TIPA editors were unanimous in their choice of the Alpha 7R V as a highly impressive, responsive, and flexible camera that raises the bar on features and functions for working pro photographers. It offers a 61MP full frame sensor, 8K video recording, and an 8-stop image stabilization system, plus it offers unprecedented accuracy and speed in tracking and predicting a host of subject’s movement with its advanced AI-powered autofocus system. Thanks to its Exmor R BSI and BIONZ XR Processor, the Alpha 7R V features a remarkable 15-stop dynamic range and expanded low-light capability. When the action is fast and split moment shots are crucial, photographers can make good use of the ability to capture 10 fps at full resolution for up to 583 consecutive compressed RAW frames – with full-time AE/AF – and, in JPEG capture, an incredible 1000 consecutive frames in a single burst.

Considering that the only other camera that came out last year to even be considered for this category is the Canon EOS R6 II, we think this is a good option. The a7r V has one of the most pixel-dense viewfinders we’ve seen and overall delivers great image quality.

8 BEST PROFESSIONAL CONTENT CREATOR CAMERA: Sony ZV-E1

Designed for demanding content creators who want to record both on the go and fixed setup content without the need of a crew or post processing, the compact and full-frame ZV-E1 offers new Al functions for tracking moving subjects, can handle multiple subject interactions, and can be set up for visual effects and moods via numerous cinematic vlog settings. Control options are easily accessed via the on-camera touchscreen and remotely via smartphones. Its Dynamic Active Mode provides increased stabilization for newfound freedom when shooting handheld while the AI chip intelligently crop in the image in order to keep your subject always at the centre of attention. Numerous connectivity options include livestreaming via a USB connection. An onboard 3-capsule mic covers directionality shifts and can be set or manually or on auto detection. A bonus is access to the Sony Creators’ Cloud ecosystem that allows for cloud-based editing and media sharing.

We don’t review video gear.

9 BEST PROFESSIONAL VIDEO CAMERA: Canon XA70/XA75

The Canon XA70 and XA75, both compact and lightweight professional cameras with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, are aimed at the electronic news gathering category for documentary and journalistic work. Every aspect is geared towards practical features that combine excellent ergonomics with the latest technology, including Dual Pixel CMOS AF for pinpoint focus control, an integrated 15X optical zoom lens, 5-axis image stabilization, and wide dynamic range gamma support for enhanced low light performance. Display monitoring features and a built-in ND filter mechanism ensure that the best results are achieved in one-take situations. Image quality is exceptional as well, delivered via over-sampled HD from the 4K sensor. The cameras can deliver recordings in UHD 4K30 (4K25 in PAL regions) and 50p/50i Full HD formats to dual card slots, and output via an onboard mini-HDMI and 3G-SDI (XA75 only) outputs. Live streaming via UVC is another benefit. Sound via 2 XLR connections, a 3.5mm and built-in stereo microphones allow for 4-channel audio.

We don’t touch these either. But I’ll say that on a personal level, I was looking at these camcorders with a lot of curiosity. The moment a brand creates an interchangeable lens camcorder, that’s small, uses a mirrorless camera mount, has a built in shotgun mic, headphone jacks, weather resistance, etc., I’ll be all in. However, we probably won’t review them, and I’ll use tech like this for side projects.

10 BEST WIDE-ANGLE PRIME LENS: SIGMA 24mm F1.4 DG DN | Art

Poll serious photographers about their favorite street, architecture, and even landscape prime lens and the 24mm focal length is sure to be a top choice. This fast f/1.4 maximum aperture, 11-bladed diaphragm lens also delivers ideal specs for nighttime and low-light capture, including astrophotography, featuring 2 FLD and 1 SLD glass elements and 4 aspherical elements that eliminate distortion and significantly suppress coma flare. The facility of the lens is enhanced by 2 filter holders, a front 72mm filter thread for ND and polarizer filters plus a rear filter holder that accommodates sheet-type filters, used by night sky photographers for special effects. The lens delivers both edge-to-edge sharpness and advanced optical and mechanical design, critical in this focal length class.

Sigma’s lenses bore me personally as they don’t really do anything innovative. I would’ve given this award to the Nikon 26mm f2.8 Z lens. How many pancake lenses with autofocus are really on the market? The innovation alone deserves the praise.

11 BEST STANDARD PRIME LENS: Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM

Offering a super-fast f/1.4 maximum aperture, this prime lens is ideal for low light and candid shooting. With an 11-blade diaphragm and 40.6cm close focusing capability, this G Master lens is ideal as a general purpose lens that can deliver startlingly smooth backgrounds and rich bokeh. TIPA editors were impressed by the incorporation of new design and control features that make it as ideal for video as it is for still photography, including two focus hold buttons and a Linear Response manual focus ring for fine focus control. Dust and moisture-resistant construction pays special attention to seams, buttons and switches while a fluorine front element coating further protects it from challenging conditions. Like all Sony G Master lenses, special elements minimise aberrations and distortion while providing outstanding resolution, sharpness and enhanced clarity and colour accuracy.

Yup, Sony did a great job on this one. We loved it.

12 BEST TELEPHOTO PRIME LENS: Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM

This medium-telephoto lens is a perfect fit for people, landscape, travel and candid photography. Its aperture range offers an excellent team for both shallow depth of field (at f/1.8) and deep depth of field (f/22) capture, as well as many benefits for low-light shooting conditions with an Optical Image Stabilizer system that offers an impressive 8-stop compensation when paired with a body featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS). A 9-blade diaphragm enhances bokeh effects, which are further enhanced when working close at its 2.3 ft (70cm) minimum focusing distance. Its Nano USM AF is fast and silent, and a configurable Control Ring enables a variety of settings, plus Special Air Sphere and Super Spectra coatings add to the vivid color and contrast image rendition this exciting lens delivers.

We haven’t reviewed this one yet. But we’re sure that it’s incredible, especially because of the swirly bokeh!

13 BEST SUPERTELEPHOTO PRIME LENS: NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S

A dream lens for wildlife photographers, the Z 600 incorporates a built-in 1.4X teleconverter that switches the lens to an 840mm f/5.6 while optically matching the lens and maintaining its weather sealing. Working outdoors often means challenging light and weather conditions, so a newly developed “Meso Amorphous Coat” offers the greatest anti-reflective performance from a Nikon lens while ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coats do their part to reduce ghosting, reflections and glare. AF is greatly enhanced with a “Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor” that uses magnets rather than gears to move focusing groups, benefiting both still and video recording. Vibration reduction with a lens like this is paramount, and here it’s up to 5.5 stops with compatible camera bodies. Atop a tripod, the build and design allow for a balance that makes panning smoother and more responsive.

We played with this lens a while back, and there’s a whole lot to love about it. It absolutely deserves the award.

14 BEST PORTRAIT LENS: NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S

Portrait photographers will fully appreciate this classic focal length lens with its ultra-fast maximum aperture, beautiful bokeh, and solid construction, making it a perfect choice for capturing stunning fashion, wedding, boudoir and, of course, portrait images. Striking backgrounds can be achieved when shooting wide open, and at f/2 point light sources are rendered as soft and “dreamlike” orbs. As part of the Nikon’s premium S-line family, superior optics, operation and build quality are available for both still and video capture, aided by dual STM motors. Auto -Priority manual focus makes for an easy transition to manual during AF operation, while its programmable control ring allows for easy customization of operation to match each photographer’s individual style for every mood and scene.

While I applaud what Nikon is doing with this lens, I think this award would’ve been better given to Fujifilm for the 56mm f1.2 R WR lens.

15 BEST MACRO LENS: AstrHori 28mm F13 2X Macro Probe

From ultra-wide to super telephoto to fisheyes, special-purpose lenses allow for unique exploration of the world around us. This “probe” optic with a maximum magnification ratio of 2:1 offers an aperture range of f/13 through to f/40 with a working distance from the front element of just 0.3 inches (8mm). Both the focusing and aperture rings use M.O.D. gears for connecting to follow focus systems. An integrated LED array on the front lens, with 10 intensity levels, draws power from a separate USB-C port. The light and probe can also be submerged up to 9.8 inches (25cm) for underwater macro capture. Available in numerous camera mounts, it’s one of the most unique lenses TIPA members have seen.

We haven’t reviewed this lens. And we’ve mostly chosen to avoid it as it’s really, really niche.

16 BEST WIDE-ANGLE ZOOM LENS: SIGMA 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary

A perfect all-around lens for travel, architecture, candid street, and even nature photography, this wide-angle to standard zoom offers a fast constant maximum aperture so zooming does not sacrifice speed. Recognizing that modern lenses must handle both still and video capture equally well, SIGMA has designed the inner zoom and focus mechanism to maintain lens dimensions constant through both zoom range and varying focusing distances, something videographers will appreciate. In addition, a stepping motor benefits both still and video work with its fast and quiet AF performance. The 9 bladed diaphragm can make for beautiful bokeh effects in closeups while the f/22 minimum aperture and 25cm (9.9in.) close-focusing capability allows for composing often fascinating near to far subject relationships within the frame and maintaining sharpness throughout.

I would’ve given this award to the Tamron 20-40mm f2.8 lens because it’s fully weather resistant, has great image quality, and is more affordable. Tamron’s autofocus with Sony cameras is also second to none.

17 BEST STANDARD ZOOM LENS: Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G

Modern lenses must meet the needs of video, including vlogging, as well as those of still photographers. The Sony FE 20-70mm hits both marks plus serves as an excellent wide to normal lens that extends the universal 24-70mm zoom to a very useful 20mm at the short end. For videographers, when zoomed wide it offers an extensive field of view for selfies, landscape and event photography with excellent edge to edge sharpness, while the “portrait” 70mm length is perfect for POV, interview, and detail work, with a 9-bladed diaphragm for soft bokeh effects. Two XD motors provide smooth and silent AF performance, while an updated design eliminates focus breathing, focus shift, and axial shift, with active mode image stabilization adding even quality to its video capabilities.

Sony deserves this award for sure.

18 BEST TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS: TAMRON 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

The Tamron 50-400mm lens is an ideal choice for a wide range of photographic applications, thanks to its close focusing distance of 25cm (9.9 inches) at the 50mm setting. Whether you’re shooting sports events, wildlife, or landscapes, this lens is compact and easy to transport, with an overall length of only 183.4mm (7.2 inches). To ensure sharp and stable shots, the lens features a VXD linear focusing mechanism and a vibration compensation system (VC) that helps reduce camera shake in low light or when shooting at slower shutter speeds. This allows you to take advantage of a wider range of shooting opportunities, even in challenging lighting conditions. In addition to its still photography capabilities, the Tamron 50-400mm lens can also be used for movie shooting when combined with the Tamron Lens Utility.

This is a very cool lens indeed, and the award is well deserved.

19 BEST SUPERZOOM LENS: SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports

This 10X lens is designed as an essential tool for aerial, sports and wildlife photographers. From a close-focusing range of 45cm (17.8in.) at the wide end to its super-tele range, pinpoint focusing is assured via its newly designed HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor that delivers high focus-following performance. In use, its dual action zoom is a great aid in the field by allowing both rotary and straight zooming. Its zoom lock control at all marked focal distances, and three easy access AFL buttons also contribute to an excellent usability. To assure steady shots even in challenging conditions the lens incorporates SIGMA’s new OS2 optical stabilizer algorithm that delivers a startling 7 stops at the wide end and 6 stops at the telephoto end.

Not much else in this category came out, so we can’t say a whole lot otherwise. But this focus motor on this lens isn’t all that great. We’re currently reviewing it.

20 BEST CONTENT CREATOR LENS: TAMRON 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 20mm F/2.8 lens is a compact and versatile option for mirrorless camera systems, with an ergonomic design that works well with gimbals or camera rigs. It’s a great choice for vloggers and content creators, particularly when used with the Tamron Lens Utility software. The lens’s wide field of view is ideal for selfies, while the 40mm focal length is well-suited for close-ups and scene-setting. The lens is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for on-the-go photography, including landscapes, travel, street, and family events. It’s designed for use with Sony E-mount cameras and features a VXD linear motor focusing mechanism that provides accurate autofocus. It also supports Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF functions on select cameras.

This lens doesn’t seem like a content creator lens because there is no power zoom.

21 BEST DRONE: DJI Mini 3 Pro

With a regulation-friendly weight of 249 grams (8.8 oz), the portable Mini 3 Pro offers a foldable and compact design that makes it easy to carry and bring along to record events, locales, and capture dramatic points of view. Capable of delivering 4K/60fps video and 48MP photos, the lens has a fast f/1.7 aperture that can be used for both day and low light, even nighttime, capture. Ideal for social media, the gimbal rotates up to 90 degrees and offers True Vertical Shooting for portrait shots. Flight time can be extended to 34 minutes, plus there’s a tri-directional obstacle sensing system to ensure safety in all environments. The package includes a new DJI remote controller, with its Fly App preinstalled, and a built-in 5.5 inch HD display for excellent viewing even in bright sunlight.

Yup! We liked this one!

22 BEST STORAGE MEDIA: Lexar Professional CFExpress Type B Diamond Series

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series is designed for seamless and sustainable performance content capture, with capacities from 128GB to 512GB, delivering in sequential reads and writes up to 1,900MB/s and 1,700MB/s respectively. This premium card can easily handle smooth RAW 8K video capture, making it ideal for power users who demand the highest performance and durability. It is also compliant with the VPG-400 and uses PCI Express Gen 3×2 and NVMe high-speed protocols. This rugged card is built to withstand the harshest conditions and is shock and vibration-proof and resistant to extreme temperatures. Backward compatible with select XQD cameras and has a lifetime warranty.

Let’s be honest, folks don’t really want to read reviews of memory cards. We’ve tried, but folks don’t need to upgrade them often. However, Lexar does a good job.

23 BEST IMAGING SOFTWARE ENTHUSIAST: Skylum Luminar Neo

TIPA members recognize that AI image editing can serve a broad base of digital photographers who are interested in getting great results without spending hours in front of their computer. Offering numerous presets and AI-driven tools for face, body, sky replacement and more, Luminar Neo offers an easy-to-use toolbox filled with effects that can be used to apply broad tonal effects or more specific tasks such as retouching skin, noise reduction, background removal, file size upscaling, and focus stacking. The program can also serve as a teaching tool that opens new doors to creativity by analyzing images and suggesting a variety of presets that might work best. While Luminar NEO works as a standalone program, it can also be installed as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic.

We stopped working with Luminar a while back for ethical reasons. But our concerns, which are tied to Richard Harrington’s ownership of Photofocus, have changed. We will start reviewing their software again in the future.

24 BEST IMAGING SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL: DxO PhotoLab 6

DxO PhotoLab 6 allows photographers to get the utmost quality from their RAW files. Its wide range of tools includes unique processing features such as the AI-powered DeepPRIME XD which removes unprecedented levels of noise, enhances detail, and delivers more accurate colors — all in just a few clicks. The software’s optical correction tools can make even entry-level lenses look professional. The new DxO Wide Gamut working color space ensures end-to-end accuracy, complemented by a soft proofing mode, and an innovative ColorWheel tool that gives users absolute control over hue, luminance, and saturation. Other creative and corrective tools include Smart Lighting (automated highlight and shadow balancing), ClearView (haze reduction), and an ingenious new ReTouch tool that offers sophisticated cloning and healing. In addition, DxO recently introduced DxO PureRAW, an application that sits alongside existing photo-editing software to eliminate noise and enhance detail in RAW files at the beginning of your workflow.

The Phoblographer has ethical concerns around DXO because they try to be a publisher with their database yet also try to sell software to correct RAW files. And we find to be a conflict of interest.

25 BEST PROFESSIONAL PHOTO MONITOR: ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K

Professional and enthusiast photographers want to invest their processing efforts with equipment that ensures that what they see on the screen will match what they see in the final print. The ColorPro 4K does just that with factory calibration that yields true 10-bit color with an accuracy of Delta<2 that covers 100% of Adobe RGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut, plus 3840×2160 pixels 4K UHD resolution. Processing flexibility is enhanced with an included ColorPro Wheel that allows for easy and flexible color and display adjustments and calibration via Colorbration+ software. There are numerous connectivity options, including 4 USB 3.2 Gen Type A hubs, plus the monitor can be customized to content and workflow requirements by rotating it 90-degrees and adjusted using height, swivel and tilt movements.

We haven’t reviewed this product, but applaud TIPA’s choice.

26 BEST PROFESSIONAL VIDEO MONITOR: Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved

This fully integrated video monitor solution is equally at home with enthusiast or pro video editing demands. Affordable yet fully specified, this Ultrasharp 34 inch curved type monitor offers an ultrawide 3440×1440 pixels IPS Black panel, with100% of the Rec. 709, 98% of the DCI-P3, and 98% of the sRGB color gamut for enhanced color accuracy. There are numerous interfaces to handle any connection needs, with double HDMI 2.1, a USB-C supporting DP 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 90W of power delivery for laptop charging. There are also numerous USBs, a 3.5mm audio output, and RJ45 for LAN connection. Included speakers are also boon for video editors.

We haven’t reviewed this product, but applaud TIPA’s choice.

27 BEST VIDEO ACCESSORY: Zhiyun Weebill 3 Gimbal

Gimbals are an important tool for content creators and vloggers to help them create smooth, steady and creative imagery in their work. The latest Zhiyun Weebill 3 has everything needed for any assignment, with a built-in noise cancelling HiFi microphone (and extra mic-in jack) and adjustable color temperature fill light, with included extra filters integrated into the sling structure. The setup’s L-shaped design can be handheld or stand on its own, and even tripod mounted using an included tripod accessory. For smooth and flexible work, a built-in motor with stabilizer controls can be locked or disengaged for tilt, panning and rolling movements. Included control cables can be used with select cameras to coordinate functions, and are also available via Bluetooth and WiFi with the ZY Play app.

We haven’t reviewed this product, but applaud TIPA’s choice.

28 BEST PORTABLE FLASH PROFESSIONAL: Elinchrom FIVE

Portability and flexibility are hallmarks of this battery powered flash head. This go-anywhere unit features 522 Ws (watt seconds/joules) output and recycles in a mere 1.6 second at full power. Its removable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 450 flashes at full power and an incredible 14,600 flashes at minimum power. TIPA members were impressed by its fast battery recharge time, a quick 70 minutes for an 80% recharge and full charge in a bit over an hour and a half, with recharging possible during shooting sessions regardless of the battery’s power level. Pros will also appreciate the unit’s high-speed synch of up to 1/8000 second, a proactive cooling system, and the availability of built-in Bluetooth for control settings via Elinchrom’s Studio app.

Despite it being huge, this is one of the best lights that hit the market last year.

29 BEST PROFESSIONAL LED LIGHT: Godox KNOWLED Bi-color LED Light MG1200Bi

When setups and productions require a bright, durable light whether indoors or out, day or night, rain or fog, they need to count on a light that can withstand conditions and deliver consistent performance. Godox’s MG1200bi features full power draw across color temperatures, from 2800K to 6500K with CRI and TLCi ratings of 96, 0.1%, stepless dimming, and IP54-certified weather resistance. Eleven FX (special effects) modes allow for simulation of flash, lightning, cloudy, candle, and more. Settings and controls can be done on-unit via four buttons and a control knob or wirelessly via 2.4GHz remotes and a Bluetooth app. A new accessory mounting system eliminates mismatches, a 45-degree reflector is included, as is an 8 meter power cable, plus there’s a high-power fan that provides cooling during long operation times.

We didn’t review this one, but applaud TIPA’s choice.

30 BEST PHOTO SERVICE: CEWE PHOTOBOOK 100% recycled digital printing paper

TIPA members wanted to call special attention to the important environmental stance of CEWE. The introduction of a 100 % recycled digital printing paper for the CEWE PHOTOBOOK is a significant innovation. The search for the right paper proved to be difficult. The photo paper must have a bright white, smooth surface with as few color inclusions as possible from the recycling process in order to meet the high demands of customers. It took many months to find a 100% recycled paper with which the previous quality level could be maintained. This move is expressed in the company’s sustainability statement:: “As our company belongs to an industry that relies heavily on paper, climate change and environmental protection are both incredibly important to us. All the materials we use are selected with long-term sustainability in mind. We place environmental conservation at the heart of our business.” (Thomas Mehls, Member of the Board)

CEWE doesn’t have an office in the US. But we applaud TIPA’s choice.

31 BEST PHOTO PAPER: Hahnemühle Photo Rag® 188 LayFlat

This new paper offering from Hahnemühle expands the creative and expressive options for photographers who want to offer their best work in a lay flat book format. Photo Rag 188, already esteemed for fine art digital printing, has now been qualified for LayFlat binding, a process that allows for full appreciation of an image and other content without the need to hold down the book to appreciate content and image information that might otherwise be lost in the gutter. One of the chief uses of this format will be for photographers—landscape and architectural, for example—who do not want to be constrained in their layout options, as the format allows for fully viewable “double-truck” (i.e. a two-page spread) images as well as numerous additional design and layout options.

We haven’t tested this paper, and so we can’t really speak to it at all.

32 BEST PHOTO CARDS: Hahnemühle FineArt Photo Cards

These 10×15 cm (4×6 inch) or DIN A5 (5.8×8.3 inch) photo cards can be used professionally as a mini portfolio, as a small remembrance gift for those attending exhibitions, or as a personalized postcard. Available in a variety of high-quality Hahnemühle paper surfaces and weights, including all four sustainable Natural Line media, the classic Photo Rag® 308, and the high-gloss metallic-shimmering Photo Rag® Metallic. The 30-sheet packs are designed to match every photographer’s personal taste as well as coordinate with the mood and subject matter of the images. The company provides a printing guide for the cards as well, which entails creating a template, sizing instructions for borderless printing, printer settings, and specific paper profile settings.

We haven’t tested this paper, and so we can’t really speak to it at all.

33 BEST FRAME DESIGN: WhiteWall Design Edition by Studio Besau-Marguerre

TIPA members were impressed by how Whitewall’s Design Edition frames, created in collaboration with internationally famed Studio Besau-Marguerre, make for an eye-catching and distinctive finishing touch for fine art, home décor, and gallery display images. Available in custom sizes from 6×6 inches (15.24 cm square) to 70.8 x 47.2 inches (179.5 x 121.15cm), the frames are bold and colorful and available in yellow, purple and green options, with four different color profiles in their respective color schemes. And, being a leading custom lab, Whitewall offers a wide variety of print surface and mounting options, including matting and glossy acrylic glass, all selectable in their “mounting” ordering setup, plus provides a wall mount clip in every print/frame package. To ensure the best rendition, Whitewall also offers downloadable ICC profiles for use by professionals for soft proofing.

We know that Whitewall has been doing a lot of cool things. But we haven’t taken the time to go out and look at them ourselves.

34 BEST PHOTO LAB: WhiteWall 3D wall art configurator

WhiteWall has further developed its wall art configurator and significantly optimized the user experience. This includes, among other things, a more user-friendly design process, a more detailed representation of the works, and a new image optimization tool. In all, this allows for full collaboration between Whitewall labs and its clients for not only the best print and frame presentation but also how the work will display in select environments. In each step of the individual configuration, it is especially the small details that matter, which in the end lead to a perfect final result. For this purpose, the new mural configurator uses a real scene in which the structure and properties of the selected materials are realistically represented. When simulating the work in its display environment, the optimum color richness, tone and contrast are rendered in real time using AI-based professional photo editing functions that optimize the image in its setting, each of which the client can accept, not apply, or adjust selectively via sliders.

We applaud TIPA’s choices here.

35 BEST DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY: fotobuch.de | ColorScience Workflow | Fomanu AG

Many photographers are creating and publishing photobooks, a process that involves various aspects that can present challenges. Fomanu AG (fotobuch.de) has now developed and introduced an ingenious workflow that elevates digital printing to a new level. The color management with the COLORSIENCE Workflow and PROfile+ eliminates losses and deviations during the transformation from RGB to CMYK, improves shadow details, generates deeper blacks and vibrant colors. The technically elaborate system is used for all photobooks and calendars ordered through fotobuch.de since September 2022. Print data is meticulously optimized, processed, and then printed using state-of-the-art ULTRA HD print heads, which offer double the print resolution compared to the industry-wide standard. The result is usually superior to chemical exposure and impresses with unparalleled sharpness, brilliance, depth, and color stability – regardless of paper type, cellophaning or varnish. This is unique in the photobook industry and underlines the company’s passion, which started with the first ever individually printed photobook already 20 years ago.

We know nothing about this product, but we applaud TIPA’s choice.

36 BEST CONSUMER AI APP: Picsart Photo Editor AI

Offering a wide range of tools, templates and filters, the Picsart app is designed to meet the creative photo and video editing needs of content creators and small business entrepreneurs. Relying on AI, the app opens the door to quick and easy image processing tools, including upscaling, text editing, background removal, and other easy and intuitive photo and video editing options, as well as many more creative filters and effects. Also available are an extensive collection of designs and sizes for various social media outlets and formats, including ready-to-use templates for media platforms and mobile devices. In all, it serves as a layout, design, and image processing service, making it a one-stop shop for image communicators.

We know nothing about this product, but we applaud TIPA’s choice.

37 BEST PROFESSIONAL AI APP: Neurapix

Imagine an image processing software that “learns” your photographic style and preferences over a wide range of imagery and lighting conditions. Once the analysis takes place the image information can then be sent to Lightroom via a plug-in, and then photographers process their photos “semi-automatically” in a way that imitates their previous editing sessions. Throughout, the photographer has control to adjust, fully accept or reject the suggested edits. An AI-powered algorithm dubbed a “Smart Preset”, in essence a learned and personalized application of various parameters and processing options, does the work. While pro social and wedding photographers will benefit, enthusiast photographers who are unsure of the best editing moves can use the Smart Preset store that’s filled with styles already used by pros.

We know nothing about this product, but we applaud TIPA’s choice. The Phoblographer, as it is, has complicated feelings on AI.

38 BEST PHOTO SMARTPHONE: HUAWEI P60 Pro

A versatile companion for those seeking high-quality smartphone camera for both still and video photography, the P60 Pro offers enhanced low light capture with fully upgraded Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera, including a 48 MP Ultra Lighting Main Camera, 48 MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto, and 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, exclusive to Huawei, is so named because it innovatively added an Ultra Lighting Lens Group and F2.1 large aperture to the camera to gather more light, enabling users to take pictures distant objects clearly even with insufficient lighting. Equipped with F1.4-F4.0 Auto Adjustable Physical Aperture, the system will automatically help you capture sharp, high-definition photographs without needing professional skills and complicated operations. Highly accurate color, rich detail capture even in low light and at night thanks to its intelligent ambient sensing system, and impressively high dynamic range all make this one of the most fully-featured smartphone cameras on the market today.

We stopped reviewing smartphones a while ago. The audience doesn’t care for them much.

39 BEST WORKFLOW PROVENANCE CONCEPT: Adobe Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI)

Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) aims to strengthen trust in digital content and curb the spread of fake news. CAI seamlessly tracks information from capture to final editing, such as when, how and where an image was taken and, in case of any manipulation, has been changed, to avoid fake news. The Content Authenticity Initiative is an Adobe-led initiative with more than 800 partners. The goal is to strengthen trust in digital content through provenance, i.e., the provision of origin data of a digital medium. The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, developed in collaboration with CAI, is being implemented in cameras from Leica and Nikon for the first time this year as part of the collaboration.

We know nothing about this product, but we applaud TIPA’s choice.

40 BEST PHOTO EVENT: PHOTOPIA Hamburg

Inspiration occurs when we experience something special and share it with others. PHOTOPIA Hamburg is an event that creates a new form of industry platform with a unique approach to inspiration for users, whether they be smartphone photographers or imaging pros. The exhibition includes a one-day business platform for established players and newcomers in the photo/imaging space from Europe and around the world, followed by a three-day public event. Now in its third year, PHOTOPIA Hamburg has become a destination for inspiration and interchange on both a business to consumer and business to business level. Under the banner of “Share Your Vision”, PHOTOPIA helps point to the future when smart imaging solutions will enrich the lives of more and more people. With an innovative format and show space, PHOTOPIA engages a large audience through active involvement in and enjoyment of the fascination of photography, video and other imaging technologies. And for TIPA, there is no better place to celebrate its award ceremony.

Trade shows are apparently doing much better in Europe than they are in America.