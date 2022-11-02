There wasn’t anything that could prepare me for seeing the Canon RF 135mm f1.8 L IS USM. Canon has really outdone themselves here. This big lens provides smooth, circular bokeh that is gorgeous. They’re also packing image stabilization into it, and it focuses to just over two feet away. What’s more, it will cost about the same as what Sony’s similar offering does. We got to play with it at the Canon offices. Take a look!

Editor’s Note: We didn’t participate in the press trip that a bunch of publications and Youtubers went on. We have a lot going on here right now, and we’re also not into the ethics around press trips.

Tech Specs

$2,100

Image stabilization

Photojournalism, portraits, and sports target

Circular bokeh around the edges

3 UD elements

Air aspheric coating

5 and a half stops of IBUS and 8 stop in body with the body

2.29 feet

17 elements 12 groupers

82mm filter thread

9 blades

2.06 lbs

Function buttons can be set to different things

Ergonomics

We’re starting this preview off with showing the Canon RF 135mm f1.8 L IS USM. Canon tells us that the final textures on it may change. From here, you can see what the lens looks like. There are two major rings. The one up front is programmable while the focusing right is right behind that. The lens also has programmable buttons too.

Here’s what this behemoth looks like with the lens hood on. It’s huge, and it’s also a bit intimidating.

On the side you’ll see controls for the image stabilization as well as the autofocus and manual focus switch. Here’s another control button too.

And finally, this is a view down the lens itself. It’s got an 85mm filter thread on top.

Build Quality

Make no mistake, this is a big, girthy lens. You know how there are Canon coffee mugs? Well, imagine this being one of those mugs. It’s pretty large, and the lens hood is massive. Honestly, I’d probably never use it with a lens this large.

I know Canon’s L lenses are typically really large. In this case I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. They’re besting the Sony 135mm f1.8 G Master by putting image stabilization in there along with unique bokeh. It’s around the same price as the Sony variant too. Beyond this, the Canon RF 135mm f1.8 L IS USM is weather resistant. And we’re positive that it will survive pretty much anything you throw at it.

Ease of Use

The Canon RF 135mm f1.8 L IS USM is pretty much a simple lens to use, but it can become complicated. There are two function buttons on the lens along with an image stabilization switch. Additionally, the lens has a control ring towards the front.

Focusing

We tried this lens on the Canon EOS R6 Mk II to shoot some photos around Canon’s office. It focuses insanely close (just over two feet). The lens also works as well as it should when tracking subjects walking. Of course, we’ve got more testing to do. We suspect that, when we shoot with this, we won’t even really bother putting the camera into one-shot.

Image Quality

The card we shot images on didn’t save the photos. But they’re not worth talking about too much as we’ve got to do real-life tests with this thing.

First Impressions

The Canon RF 135mm f1.8 L IS USM is a pretty exciting lens. While I’m personally waiting for the 35mm L, whatever it may be, the 135mm has always been an important focal length in Canon’s lineup. We’re curious to see how this one does. Stay tuned for a full review to come.