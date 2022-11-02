The Canon EL-5 Speedlight Is Doing a Lot Just Right!

I am sometimes a bit shocked when brands release their own flashes. But this time around, I think Canon has gotten it right. The new Canon EL-5 speedlight isn’t super pricey, and it’s doing things other flashes just can’t do. While it’s not as affordable as what Godox and those other brands have, it’s providing more than what they do along with some major innovations.

Canon EL-5 Tech Specs

Multi function shoe: this flash will only work on the Canon EOS R6 Mk II, Canon EOS R7, Canon EOS R3, and Canon EOS R10.

Junior to EL1, so it’s positioned below that

Same guide number as the EL1

1.2 sec recycle time

LED lamps inside for modeling light

Can remote toggle lights on and off

Radio transmission and receiving built in

Super low power output capabilities of the EL1

Dust and weather resistance

Shipping in March 2023, and it’s only $399.99

Why the New Canon EL-5 Speedlight is Amazing

There’s a bunch of reasons why we’re into the new Canon EL-5 speedlight. First off, it boasts weather-resistance. Specifically, it won’t charge via USB-C (there isn’t a battery port for that). Instead, it uses a lithium-ion battery. Then it’s doing a whole lot of other things that are pretty cool.

For starters, it can output the same super low-power pops that the EL1 puts out. So, it’s perfect for when you need only just a little bit of power. There’s also a new special menu that comes up with compatible cameras.

Oh, and here’s the big one: the Canon EL-5 cannot be mounted onto a bunch of Canon cameras. That’s because there are no other pins on it. It will only work via the multi-interface shoe. With that said, a lot of new things are apparently coming from Canon in the future. This makes me believe they’re thinking about flashes and the multi-interface shoe differently.

Most brands charge a ton of money for their flashes, while Canon’s EL-5 is more affordable. It’s also offering features lots of other flashes don’t. So we’re elated Canon is fighting back against Profoto, Elinchrom, and all the Chinese manufacturers dominating the flash space.

Unfortunately, our reps told us that no one on a recent Canon press trip was amazed at or excited by the new flash. But I am!

This means Canon is seriously considering what the multi-interface shoe can do. It also convinces me that they’re thinking about the future of flash and how it can evolve. If Canon put Bluetooth or WiFi transmission inside, rather than using radio, I think it could initiate a big change. I’m also hopeful, with Canon adding weather-resistance, that there’s going to be a shift in possibilities.

Other cool things could be having these work as normal constant lights in a weaker power output as well as strobe mode. That also means a variety of changeable colors. I’m not certain what Canon can come up with here, but I’m excited at the possibilities.