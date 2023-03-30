19 Incredible Female Photographers We Talked to in 2023

Though most folks think of us as a gear blog, we regularly publish tons of interviews with photographers. And in 2023 alone, we’ve published tons of interviews with women as of the end of March 2023. More will surely be coming. So here are 19 female photographers you should really follow and check out the interviews of.

All images were used with the permission of the best female photographers in our interviews. Lead Image by the insanely talented Sydni Indman.

Ashley Jennings

I know that lower visibility as a result of not posting loud reels and clickbait polls is perhaps detrimental financially in some ways if I’m not as visible to my audience, but social media (for me) is better treated as a vehicle to exhibit work than a machine with which to catalyze it.

We’ve talked to Ashley (@Ashleyjenningsphoto) more than once here on the site. And one of the things that we always encounter with her work is authenticity. Take a look at our interview.

Isabel Malia

As a woman, it’s important to me because I feel my most beautiful when I’m photographed with other women of styles similar to mine. I love embracing femininity and pretty things, and I love being a safe space for people to do that when they’re working with me! I want everyone to feel beautiful, especially those who don’t often get to see themselves or people who look like them in soft feminine settings.

Check out our interview with Isabel, and then also take a look at her Instagram @smoltog.

Laura Visigalli

I don’t know what people are. What is reality? Quite a big issue. We always tend to consider people based on what we know and what we think about life. In this way, cultures, customs, and so on should be considered a kind of filter.

Read more in our interview and check out Laura on Instagram at @laura_visigalli.

Danielle Quenell

“…no one could tell me not to climb into the top of the linen closet or the milk cupboard.”

Photographer Danielle Quinell explored Jung’s theories and more in our interview. See more of her work at @nacrevoit.

Sydni Indman

Art is an emissary from magic to mundane, illuminating the unseen. Crafting the practical is the hard part.

Read more in our interview with Sydni and check out her Instagram at @sydniindman_photo.

Gundula Blumi

I often use Polaroids as a channel for my mood. When I have exhausting and heavy feelings, I do self-portraits. The mood is then in the Polaroid and I can recognize it and look at it from a distance. And even touch. I always feel a lot lighter afterwards.

Read more in our interview and follow her on Instagram at @gundulablumi.

Jaimie Milner

The art of surrendering and learning how to surrender is something that I learned more of during that process, which I feel is priceless.

Read more in our interview with Jaimie and check out her Instagram @jmilner.

Aisha Seriki

“During that period, I had been interested in the visual representations of black women in art and media. I knew I wanted to create a project which tackled racist stereotypes of black women, which were all too common in the media. At the same time, I wanted to create a project to empower black women and my younger self.”

Read more in our interview with Aisha and check her out on Instagram @occupiedbythelense.

Jaqueline Vanek

The opposite of vulnerability is not strength, but hardness; including soul and emotions. If we harden not to feel pain, we also do it so as not to feel love and the kind part of life. Although society sells us the image of unbeatable, our way to happiness is to accept and embrace ourselves in the totality of who we are: Strong and vulnerable at the same time.

Read more in our interview with Jaqueline and check out her Instagram @jaquelinevanek.

Bunny Steven

“I very recently added a pair of camera glasses to my camera collection, and they have helped me tune into how fun it is to capture adventures and tiny moments versus setting up in the studio. Of course, I will always love creating images that distort and expand on what’s expected from photographs. I’ve actually been experimenting with creating moving images with the glasses that play into expectations around photos!”

Check out our interview with her and follow Brooklyn Instant Film Initiative on Instagram @bkifi_films.

Tara Workman

I make images for myself but there’s a special joy that comes when someone connects with an image and it is even more special when they have a positive experience.

Check out our full interview with Tara and follow her on Instagram @taraworkmanphoto.

Nicole Taylor Dewitt

“I believe that there is a need for more widespread access to analog education and community-based darkroom workspaces outside of traditional cost-prohibitive academic institutions. The film photography industry has, and will continue to diversify, so long as there are accessible avenues for folks to learn.”

Read more in our interview with Nicole and check out @HiDesertFilmLab on Instagram.

Andrea DiCenzo

The Afghan Dreamer’s hold up the flag of Afghanistan onstage as they receive first place in the Entrepreneurial division of RoboRAVE International in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

We followed their journey for about three weeks as they competed in various robotics competitions across the United States and explored new territories. It was a great honor to document their accomplishments, and the experience left us in awe of their perseverance and determination to overcome social barriers to achieve their dreams.

Read more about this great story in our interview with Andrea, and follow her on Instagram @andreadicenzo.

Mary F. Calvert

When I cover the White House or Capitol Hill there are definitely a lot of restrictions in when and where photographers can work. It can be extremely difficult to make interesting photographs of people at podiums and press conferences but working in Washington is all about problem solving and being creative in very short windows of time and opportunity. For instance, when we photograph the President of the United States in the Oval Office, we often get just seven seconds to make a picture. These are skills that have served me well in other aspects of my photography.

Read more in our interview with Mary, and follow her on Instagram @maryfcalvert.

Greta Rico

I was once in a very complex situation where I had to put the camera down because my stay in that place was not helping, and, on the contrary, it was hindering something very delicate that was happening. At that moment, I decided to step aside and to date I do not regret that decision. When you work on long term documentary projects, other opportunities will come along, and you must learn to be patient. When you wait long enough, other important moments for the story come along, that is to say, the reward always comes .

See more in our interview with Greta and follow her on Instagram @gretarico.

Gretchen Grace

“While it might not be the same as it used to be, the flow is there again. The crowds are different with more people working part-time and at home, or staggering their hours in the office, but the tourists are back, and people are out, and it’s vibrant, with a different post-pandemic rhythm.”

Read more from Gretchen in our interview with her. And follow her on Instagram @gretchengrace.

Anna Huix

When I told my family I wasn’t going to study sciences at university, it was a big shock for them, but they, very quickly, supported me. I ended up studying photography at Parsons School for Design in Paris and New York City. That was a game changer. All my life happened around art in New York City

Read more in our interview with Anna and follow her on Instagram @annahuix.

Cheriss May

2022 Howard University homecoming in Washington, D.C. Photo by Cheriss May, Ndemay Media Group.

If a photographer says that they can separate their emotion from the work they do, they’re not being honest,”

Read more in our interview with Cheriss and follow her on Instagram @cherissmay.

Michele Grenier

“I believe that the most important thing when I photograph athletes is the emotion that emanates from my images. It has to be spontaneous, sincere, and authentic. To share a story. I pay a lot of attention to the expression in the eyes and the non-verbal language. If I ever hesitate to share or deliver a photo, I always ask myself – ‘If it were me in the photo, would I be happy/proud to see myself in this way?’ The answer then comes naturally,”

Read more in our interview with Michele and follow her on Instagram @michelegrenierphoto.

Submit Your Favorite Photography to Us!

We’d love to consider featuring your photography. As you see in this roundup, we try to do a lot differently. These are some of the best female photographers that we’ve featured this year alone. Who do you think is the best? Is it you? Show us your work and let us know why it’s some of the best in the photography world.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how!