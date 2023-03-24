fbpx
Photography Culture

Why Street Photographer Gretchen Grace Loves Black and White

Chris Gampat
No Comments
03/24/2023
4 Mins read
Gretchen Grace for the Phoblographer12

“…I learned photography in the classic way, loading my own film, setting my f-stop and shutter speed, focusing manually, developing, and printing my images in the darkroom,” street photographer Gretchen Grace tells the Phoblographer. “This process forms a connection to the medium, and black and white is typically where you begin. There is a depth and contrast to black and white that color sometimes misses.” Indeed, if you pour your eyes over Gretchen’s work, you’ll understand exactly what she’s saying.

All images by Gretchen Grace. Used with permission. Be sure to check her out on Instagram. If you like her work, pick up her book Two Way Street.

“Rationally, it makes no sense since most of us exist in a color world. But images (and films) in black and white seem to render or reveal things sometimes obscured by color.”

Despite having roots in black and white photography, she started experimenting with color over the past decade. She called this series Street Abstractions and shot these digitally. Gretchen called these “unexpected compositions” when she spoke about them with us.

Gretchen Grace in Photography

Photographer Gretchen Grace started out in high school doing photography and then went on to study design in college. When she moved to NYC, she walked around looking at everything. Then she picked her camera up and shot everything. “Eventually, I used my design career to support myself, but spent all the rest of my time shooting on the street,” she says. “This work, done over three decades, comprises one of two perspectives on NYC through street photography in my new book, “Two Way Street.”

Gretchen started out like so many photographers: using a Canon A-1. “It was my first camera and always very reliable, she recounts. However, she also found it heavy and felt vulnerable wearing it on the streets. So after a while, she switched to the Yashica T4s that boasted a Carl Zeiss lens. These were variants of Contax cameras according to articles that we’ve done previously. And if I had a week, I still wouldn’t have enough time to name all the photographers that have used it successfully.

I was a huge fan of those cameras, and eventually had a whole fleet of them. I always had two on me, one with black & white film for the street and one with color film for photographing everything else. Unfortunately, they are all a bit tired now, with numerous issues; from light leaks to film advancing problems, etc., and they are very hard to repair. I miss their quality, their speed, their flash, and their tiny size. I recently bought a Contax G2, that will hopefully replace this gap in my equipment, and look forward to trying it out on the street and shooting with film again.

Gretchen Grace

But Gretchen doesn’t only use film. Believe it or not, she uses her iPhone on the street most of the time. For Gretchen, it’s lightweight, easy, and always on her. She can shoot and edit on the same device pretty easily. That’s what so many have been asking for for a while.

Other stuff she uses and lusts over:

  • Canon EOS 5D MK III: Gretchen uses this in the studio. She’s done a lot of experiments with this, including a series called Motion Pictures, where she does multiple exposure and movement processes.
  • A Rolleiflex that she inherited from her father-in-law. She used to shoot with it all the time but then the lens got scratched and she hasn’t been able to repair it.
  • A Holga: She loves doing pinhole work.
  • She dreams of owning a Fujifilm X100V and a Mamiya 7.

“I’ve found this predicament with several of my cameras that I love; unfortunately, I think the prevalence and use of mobile phones as one’s primary camera has directly contributed to the obsolescence of many of the conventional cameras I enjoy using,” says Gretchen, in reference to issues with cameras over the years.

A New York City Street Photographer

Depending on where you are in NYC, you’ve probably got different feelings about life here. “I think New York City is back,” says Gretchen when asked about post-pandemic life. “While it might not be the same as it used to be, the flow is there again. The crowds are different with more people working part-time and at home, or staggering their hours in the office, but the tourists are back, and people are out, and it’s vibrant, with a different post-pandemic rhythm.” This, of course, is promising for long-term visitors and tourists alike. And the flow of people changes when it comes to street photography.

Gretchen doesn’t have a specific time of year that she loves, despite the light hitting completely differently in NYC depending on the time of the year and neighborhood. “The snow changes the city landscape completely, the rain makes the colors intensify and creates reflections, and the wind animates everything,” she says. “But, when the weather is warm and lovely, there are always more people out and about, and for a street photographer, that means a lot of possibility.”

All images by Gretchen Grace. Used with permission. Be sure to check her out on Instagram. If you like her work, pick up her book Two Way Street.

black and white book female photographers female street photographers gretchen grace street photographer street photography two way street women photographers women street photographers women's history month
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like