The Best Panasonic Lenses Under $800 (Full-Frame)

Chris Gampat
03/24/2023
Got a Panasonic L-mount camera? Good! That’s the first step that you can take experiencing how great the best Panasonic lenses under $800 are. It’s not too unreasonable to ask for more affordable lenses either. But what makes these lenses even more fantastic is the fact that they build in weather-resistance: which elongates the potential lifetime of the lens. So if you’re shooting portraits, street photography, landscapes, or travel work, these lenses will do it all for you.

This blog post is presented in partnership with Panasonic.

Using This Guide to the Best Panasonic Full Frame Lenses Under $800

If you’re considering purchasing anything from this list of the best Panasonic lenses under $800, know the following:

  • All the product images and sample photos in these roundups are shot by our staff. In fact, we don’t talk about products at length in roundups like this unless we’ve done full reviews of them. But you can surely know that we’ve done all the research ourselves.
  • This list of the best Panasonic lenses under $800 includes a lot of options for a variety of photographers.
  • If you shoot portraits, consider the 50mm or 85mm lens.
  • If you shoot landscapes, try out the 20-60mm or the 35mm.
  • Truly, you could create a whole kit for your Panasonic full-frame camera by buying all these lenses and therefore being all set.
  • All the best Panasonic lenses under $800 are weather-resistant. In fact, Panasonic has built that feature into all their Lumix S lenses. It means that they’ll last that much longer because they’re so much more durable while being lightweight.
  • All of these lenses work well with any L-mount camera.

Panasonic 20-60mm f3.5-5.6

As one of Panasonic’s kit lenses, the Panasonic 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 surely isn’t a conventional focal length as it goes wider than most other options out there. However, if you consider this along with its weather resistance, it’s one of the most versatile lenses that Panasonic has.

Tech Specs

Angle of View94° to 40°
Aperture Blades9, Rounded
Aspherical Elements2
AutofocusAutofocus
BrandPanasonic
Diameter3.1″
Extra Low-Dispersion Elements3
Filter Size67.0mm
Focal Length20.0-60.0
Groups/Elements9/11
Hood IncludedYes
Image StabilizationNo
Item TypeLens
Length3.4″
Low Dispersion Elements3
Maximum Aperturef/3.5
Maximum Magnification0.43x
Mfr. Part NumberS-R2060
Minimum Aperture22.0
Minimum Focusing Distance0.5’
MountL Mount
Weight0.8 lb.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

Lucky for you, the Panasonic LUMIX S 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 is weather sealed. So when you buy the lens as a kit with the camera, you’ll get maximum build quality. That’s very refreshing. It’s nice to know you can take it out anywhere.

Buy Now: Adorama / Amazon / Lensrentals

Panasonic 35mm f1.8 Lumix S

I mean, how can you turn down a good 35mm lens? And trust us, the Panasonic 35mm f1.8 is a good lens! It’s weather resistant, lightweight, fast to focus, and has really nice colors.

Tech Specs

35mm-Equivalent Focal Length22x
Angle of View63°
Aperture Blades9, Rounded
Aspherical Elements3
AutofocusAutofocus
BrandPanasonic
Dimensionsø x L: 2.9 × 3.2″
Extra Low-Dispersion Elements3
Filter Size67.0mm
Focal Length35.0-35.0
Groups/Elements9/11
Hood IncludedYes
Image StabilizationNo
Item TypeLens
Lens TypeWide Angle
Max Aperture1.8
Mfr. Model NumberS-S35
Minimum Aperture22.0
Minimum Focusing Distance0.8’
MountL Mount
Weight0.7 lb.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The minimal design also makes the Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S easy to use. Just mount and shoot. This lens is plenty simple enough for beginners, though more advanced users will also appreciate the simplicity. Because the design and filter size is the same on the 85mm, 50mm, and 24mm in the same series, the family of primes will also be simple to swap between.

Buy Now: Adorama / Amazon / Lensrentals

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

As one of our favorite 50mm lenses on the market, there’s a lot to love here. This nifty 50 is weather resistant, fast to focus, delivers sharp image quality, and does it all at an affordable price. Seriously, it’s difficult to beat a lens this good. It’s so good that you might not even want to upgrade!

Tech Specs

35mm-Equivalent Focal Length50mm
Angle of View47°
Aperture Blades9, Rounded
AutofocusAutofocus
BrandPanasonic
CompatibilityFull Frame
Diameter2.9″
Extra Low-Dispersion Elements1
Filter Size67.0mm
Fluorite Elements22
Focal Length50.0-50.0
Groups/Elements8/9
Hood IncludedYes
Image StabilizationNo
Item TypeLens
Length3.0″
Lens TypeNormal Range and Normal Range
Max Aperture1.8
Maximum Magnification0.14x
Mfr. Model NumberS-S50
Minimum Aperture22.0
Minimum Focusing Distance1.5feet
MountL Mount
Ultra High-Refractive Index Elements1
Weight0.7 lb.

What We Think

In our review we state:

Of course, this is a nifty 50. So it’s easy to use. Put the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S on any L-mount camera, and it should perform very well. There’s a focusing switch on one side. So, make sure you don’t accidentally hit this. But in all my time using the lens, that didn’t happen.

Buy Now: Adorama / Amazon / Lensrentals

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S Pro

Some outlets have rated the Panasonic 85mm f1.8 to be the sharpest lens that the L mount has. It’s that’s not enough of a reason for you to consider it then add in the fast autofocus. In fact, it’s speedy enough for street photography. But you’re more likely going to use it for portraits.

Tech Specs

Angle of View29°
Aperture Blades9, Rounded
AutofocusAutofocus
BrandPanasonic
Diameter2.9″
Extra Low-Dispersion Elements2
Filter Size67.0mm
Focal Length85.0-85.0
FormatFull-Frame
Groups/Elements8/9
Hood IncludedYes
Image StabilizationNo
Item TypeLens
Length3.2″
Max Aperture1.8
Maximum Magnification0.13x
Mfr. Model NumberS-S85
Minimum Aperture22.0
Minimum Focusing Distance2.6’
MountL Mount
Weight0.8 lb.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 has nine aperture blades and a beautiful, creamy bokeh. For what it’s worth, I really like it. I think most photographers will really like it for the price point. Is there better bokeh? Yes, but not for this price point. 

Buy Now: Adorama / Amazon / Lensrentals

