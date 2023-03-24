The Best Panasonic Lenses Under $800 (Full-Frame)

Got a Panasonic L-mount camera? Good! That’s the first step that you can take experiencing how great the best Panasonic lenses under $800 are. It’s not too unreasonable to ask for more affordable lenses either. But what makes these lenses even more fantastic is the fact that they build in weather-resistance: which elongates the potential lifetime of the lens. So if you’re shooting portraits, street photography, landscapes, or travel work, these lenses will do it all for you.

Using This Guide to the Best Panasonic Full Frame Lenses Under $800

If you’re considering purchasing anything from this list of the best Panasonic lenses under $800, know the following:

All the product images and sample photos in these roundups are shot by our staff. In fact, we don’t talk about products at length in roundups like this unless we’ve done full reviews of them. But you can surely know that we’ve done all the research ourselves.

This list of the best Panasonic lenses under $800 includes a lot of options for a variety of photographers.

If you shoot portraits, consider the 50mm or 85mm lens.

If you shoot landscapes, try out the 20-60mm or the 35mm.

Truly, you could create a whole kit for your Panasonic full-frame camera by buying all these lenses and therefore being all set.

All the best Panasonic lenses under $800 are weather-resistant. In fact, Panasonic has built that feature into all their Lumix S lenses. It means that they’ll last that much longer because they’re so much more durable while being lightweight.

All of these lenses work well with any L-mount camera.

Panasonic 20-60mm f3.5-5.6

As one of Panasonic’s kit lenses, the Panasonic 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 surely isn’t a conventional focal length as it goes wider than most other options out there. However, if you consider this along with its weather resistance, it’s one of the most versatile lenses that Panasonic has.

Tech Specs

Angle of View 94° to 40° Aperture Blades 9, Rounded Aspherical Elements 2 Autofocus Autofocus Brand Panasonic Diameter 3.1″ Extra Low-Dispersion Elements 3 Filter Size 67.0mm Focal Length 20.0-60.0 Groups/Elements 9/11 Hood Included Yes Image Stabilization No Item Type Lens Length 3.4″ Low Dispersion Elements 3 Maximum Aperture f/3.5 Maximum Magnification 0.43x Mfr. Part Number S-R2060 Minimum Aperture 22.0 Minimum Focusing Distance 0.5’ Mount L Mount Weight 0.8 lb.

What We Think

Lucky for you, the Panasonic LUMIX S 20-60mm f3.5-5.6 is weather sealed. So when you buy the lens as a kit with the camera, you’ll get maximum build quality. That’s very refreshing. It’s nice to know you can take it out anywhere.

Panasonic 35mm f1.8 Lumix S

I mean, how can you turn down a good 35mm lens? And trust us, the Panasonic 35mm f1.8 is a good lens! It’s weather resistant, lightweight, fast to focus, and has really nice colors.

Tech Specs

35mm-Equivalent Focal Length 22x Angle of View 63° Aperture Blades 9, Rounded Aspherical Elements 3 Autofocus Autofocus Brand Panasonic Dimensions ø x L: 2.9 × 3.2″ Extra Low-Dispersion Elements 3 Filter Size 67.0mm Focal Length 35.0-35.0 Groups/Elements 9/11 Hood Included Yes Image Stabilization No Item Type Lens Lens Type Wide Angle Max Aperture 1.8 Mfr. Model Number S-S35 Minimum Aperture 22.0 Minimum Focusing Distance 0.8’ Mount L Mount Weight 0.7 lb.

What We Think

The minimal design also makes the Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S easy to use. Just mount and shoot. This lens is plenty simple enough for beginners, though more advanced users will also appreciate the simplicity. Because the design and filter size is the same on the 85mm, 50mm, and 24mm in the same series, the family of primes will also be simple to swap between.

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

As one of our favorite 50mm lenses on the market, there’s a lot to love here. This nifty 50 is weather resistant, fast to focus, delivers sharp image quality, and does it all at an affordable price. Seriously, it’s difficult to beat a lens this good. It’s so good that you might not even want to upgrade!

Tech Specs

35mm-Equivalent Focal Length 50mm Angle of View 47° Aperture Blades 9, Rounded Autofocus Autofocus Brand Panasonic Compatibility Full Frame Diameter 2.9″ Extra Low-Dispersion Elements 1 Filter Size 67.0mm Fluorite Elements 22 Focal Length 50.0-50.0 Groups/Elements 8/9 Hood Included Yes Image Stabilization No Item Type Lens Length 3.0″ Lens Type Normal Range and Normal Range Max Aperture 1.8 Maximum Magnification 0.14x Mfr. Model Number S-S50 Minimum Aperture 22.0 Minimum Focusing Distance 1.5feet Mount L Mount Ultra High-Refractive Index Elements 1 Weight 0.7 lb.

What We Think

Of course, this is a nifty 50. So it’s easy to use. Put the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S on any L-mount camera, and it should perform very well. There’s a focusing switch on one side. So, make sure you don’t accidentally hit this. But in all my time using the lens, that didn’t happen.

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S Pro

Some outlets have rated the Panasonic 85mm f1.8 to be the sharpest lens that the L mount has. It’s that’s not enough of a reason for you to consider it then add in the fast autofocus. In fact, it’s speedy enough for street photography. But you’re more likely going to use it for portraits.

Tech Specs

Angle of View 29° Aperture Blades 9, Rounded Autofocus Autofocus Brand Panasonic Diameter 2.9″ Extra Low-Dispersion Elements 2 Filter Size 67.0mm Focal Length 85.0-85.0 Format Full-Frame Groups/Elements 8/9 Hood Included Yes Image Stabilization No Item Type Lens Length 3.2″ Max Aperture 1.8 Maximum Magnification 0.13x Mfr. Model Number S-S85 Minimum Aperture 22.0 Minimum Focusing Distance 2.6’ Mount L Mount Weight 0.8 lb.

What We Think

The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 has nine aperture blades and a beautiful, creamy bokeh. For what it’s worth, I really like it. I think most photographers will really like it for the price point. Is there better bokeh? Yes, but not for this price point.

