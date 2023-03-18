How Tara Workman Finds Abstract Magic In Landscapes

“I’m most productive when I simply show up and allow the light and landscape to guide me,” says US-based hobbyist photographer Tara Workman about the secret to locating landscape gems for her cameras. She finds that locating abstract sections in the scenes around her allows her to showcase a sense of mystery and drama. New places she discovers can be overwhelming, but there’s a sense of familiarity for her when re-exploring an old location.

Tara’s photography shows us that even in everyday landscapes, there is always something to be discovered and marveled at if we look closer. Born in Barbados, she’s a full-time family physician in the USA now, only picking up photography as a hobby in 2016. “I’ve always enjoyed taking photos – travel, family events, but mainly I used a point & shoot or phone cameras,” says Tara about her longstanding love for photography.” Her other half nudged her towards investing more time in this. “In 2016, I wanted to buy a new camera, and my husband (appropriately) challenged me, questioning why when I didn’t even know how to use the one I currently had. So I took the challenge (mainly because I stubbornly just wanted a new camera), I enrolled in a beginner’s photography class, and the rest is history. I was hooked,” she adds.

The Gear Used By Tara Workman

“I recently upgraded to the Sony A7r V,” Tara says about her current choice of camera. For lenses, she makes use of the Sony 24-105mm f4 lens and the Sony 100-400mm. Tara uses Sigma’s 105mm Macro lens occasionally, but during her trips, it’s usually the two Sony lenses she carries along. It’s an uncomplicated setup for Tara, who likes to focus on just the necessities that help her create the images she enjoys making. Gravitating towards photographing smaller scenes over the past three years, this setup works for 99% of her current photographic needs.

The Key To Finding New Patterns

Tarak Workman attributes this to curiosity and keeping an open mind everywhere she travels. “Certain shapes, colors, and light grab my attention,” she notes. “With all crafts, practice, along with experimentation, is the key to success and improvement. The more I’ve gone out with the camera, the more selective I’ve become when I push the shutter.”

Getting out there more and being more active with her camera has helped Tara Workman quickly identify if an image works. Sometimes she’ll instantly know she’s got a shot she’ll love. Other times it takes a while to find something in the frame that appeals.

What Preferences Does She Have For Patterns?

None, says Tara. It’s all just a matter of where she is and what lens she has on her at the time. The choice is usually between macro and broader abstract patterns. The former is dictated by whether she has her macro lens with her or not. “With macro, I usually have to be a bit more intentional since that lens is not always with me, but most times, I try to be an opportunist in that I am willing to let nature dictate what I’ll photograph with the tools I have available,” notes Tara.

Why Does She Not Often Show A Sense Of Scale?

Tara attributes this to creating a sense of awe and fascination for the viewers of her photos. “Over time, I’ve grown to love the sense of wonder that comes with smaller scenes and abstract images especially. That sense of mystery for the viewer has led to some interesting conversations. I love that it is all subjective, and what each viewer comes away with can vary tremendously. In many cases, it’s made me look at my own images in a new light,” says Tara about the suspense that a lack of scale can create.

Photography, in general, is her happy place, and often it’s her escape from reality. She wants her images to encourage viewers to have fun using their own imaginations. And to inspire others to create their own story/narrative for each photograph.

I make images for myself but there’s a special joy that comes when someone connects with an image and it is even more special when they have a positive experience.

On the Fascination With Photographing Tighter Frames

Tara feels this is more about finding beauty in the less obvious and celebrating beauty in simplicity. “Grander scenes will always stop me in my tracks,” clarified Tara, “but with the more intimate scenes and abstracts especially, I love that each image is uniquely mine. Most of them I couldn’t even replicate myself given the spontaneity of how I choose my subjects in the moment.”

I asked Tara if she ever returned to spots to revisit them with a fresh perspective. She agreed and quoted Death Valley Park as her favorite spot to return to. “I could return 50 times to this location and still feel like there’s more to discover,” confessed Tara. “I think it’s easier to get focussed if it’s a location I’ve been to in the past. With new places, I’m usually in awe initially, and it may take a day or so to get my bearings. After observing the landscape a bit, I start to form ideas of what types of images I may want to come away with,” she explains.

But what about researching the locations in advance to get the best out of the time she’d be spending there? Tara rarely does this to avoid having preconceived notions about the places she’s about to step foot in.

“I find I’m most productive when I simply show up and allow the light and landscape to guide me. Fortunately, the photographers I tend to go out with have their own ideas, so I happily tag along. I think the beauty and majesty of a location are more of a muse for my creativity than a distraction.”

All images by Tara Workman. Used with permission. Visit her website and her Instagram page to see more of her work. Want to be featured too? Check here to see how.