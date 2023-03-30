fbpx
The New Leica Q2 Disney Edition is a Beautiful Piece of Art

Chris Gampat
03/30/2023
Leica’s willingness to collaborate with other companies keeps the camera world exciting, even for just a minute. In a world where basically every other camera on the market is more or less the same, it’s nice to see some starker variance. And the new Leica Q2 Disney edition is trying to do just that. This latest partnership between Leica and Disney may find its way into the home of every lover of classic Disney films, which started with originally hand-drawn animations.

Tech Specs on the Leica Q2 Disney Edition

Inside, the Leica Q2 Disney edition is identical to every Leica Q2 that has come out. Here are the tech specs from our review of the original camera:

  • 47.3MP full-frame sensor
  • 3.68MP EVF
  • Protection from dust and water
  • 28mm f1.7 fixed lens with variable frame line options for 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm
  • Optional automatic OIS
  • Base ISO of 50 all the way up to 50,000
  • 10fps mechanical shutter and 20fps with electronic
  • 4K video
  • Touchscreen
  • Bluetooth low energy
  • Made in Germany

The Leica Q2 Disney Edition will be limited to 500 pieces and cost $5,995. Believe it or not, that’s less than a standard Leica Q2 reporter edition. And on Amazon, reputable 3rd party sellers are selling the Leica Q2 for under $5,000.

A Beautiful Story of Disney’s Leica Reels

According to Leica’s press release, Disney and Leica have been working together for a long time, even before they were called Leica! Back then, the company was called Leitz. Here’s an intriguing part of the press release:

Disney dramatically changed the techniques of animated filmmaking thanks to the innovative Leica instruments of the time – and did so with such lasting effect that the term “Leica Reel” was coined during this period. “Leica Reels” are made from animated stills run on 35mm film projections. In this advanced process, the preliminary artwork is aligned with a soundtrack using combined techniques to get a very precise sense of the pace of a sequence.

There on the camera, you’ll find Mickey Mouse on the top plate and a material that Leica says emulates the look of tracing paper. Of course, that’s something that needs to be felt and seen to truly make a decision on it.

Final Thoughts

The Leica Q2 Disney edition is a wonderful celebration of what Leica and Disney have both done. Disney these days appears in the news more from what Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars do. Additionally, they’re also now causing quite a bit of a stir in the state of Florida. I’d expect folks like YouTube Star Max Miller to buy a camera like this. But I also think that no one will buy this camera to use it. It instead belongs safely kept in storage. And to me, that’s sorrowful. A camera like this should be used as it’s a testament to the artists at both Leica and Disney. But I’d personally never want that white front to get all dirty.

Alternatively, I’d also want it to get so dirty and worn that the surface ages and starts to become more of a matte finish. Considering that the Leica Q2 has an IP durability rating, the camera should absolutely be used and abused as needed.

Either way, I commend the celebration of the relationship. But this special edition leaves me wanting a bit more.

