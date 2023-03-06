The Best Viewfinders You Can Find on Digital Cameras

There are lots of cameras on the market these days. But as the LCD screens more or less stay the same in resolution, the EVFs are getting much better. In fact, a lot of them are more detailed than the LCD screens. So we’re taking a moment to roundup the best viewfinders on digital cameras that you can find. And we’ve tested them all too!

Leica SL2s

The Viewfinder

The Leica SL2s has a 5.76 Megapixel EVF. That’s incredibly well detailed. Combine this with the fact that it also has a very adjustable diopter and it’s a combination that’s fantastic for folks with visual impairments or that need to wear glasses.

In our review we state:

PROS

The fastest autofocus on a Leica ILC I’ve seen. It’s now on par with Canon and Sony.

Autofocus profiles are cool!

Solid build quality

Easy to use

Beautiful image quality

People detection is wonderful.

Functionality-wise, the buttons are fantastic with a good layout and give you everything you need.

A camera that you truly want to carry around with you everywhere

Both Panasonic and Leica lenses have comparable autofocus speeds.

Raw files are pretty versatile in Lightroom.

FANTASTIC high ISO print capability

The autofocus has really improved

CONS

A tad pricey. But when you consider the weather sealing, it’s not bad.

I wish it did Qi wireless charging.

I wish this had dedicated animal face detection

There should be an option to never let the display time out. This is especially true for the EVF-Extended mode.

It needs the right strap to be comfortable for long photo walks

Still no multiple exposure mode

I wish the menu was touch-capable and that it either flipped or tilted/pivoted.

Still not as smart as an autofocus system as Canon or Sony.

Sony a7r V

The Viewfinder

The Sony a7r V has a class-leading (for the moment) EVF with 9.44 million dots. That’s insanely well detailed.

In our review, we state:

PROS

Beautiful colors and lovely contrast

New OLED screen and 2nd main menu

Very accurate metering

Improved dust protection

Autofocus is impressive

New Vehicle/Train, Airplane, and Insect tracking

Improved auto white balance

Images are sharp without being too much for women’s portraits.

Comfortable grip

You can skip editing altogether if you want.

CONS

Subtle low ISO sensor noise

Camera menus would benefit from further indexing

Imaging Edge needs to come into the 21st Century

Sony a1

The Viewfinder

The Sony a1 has a 9.44 million dot EVF. And in our review, we really loved it. That much details makes it a whole lot easier to see what you’re shooting.

In our review we state:

PROS

Sony’s a1 shows that stacked sensors are the future

Detail rich images with great dynamic range

Excellent ergonomics (the best Sony camera to date)

The a1 features the new touchscreen menu system

Fantastic overall autofocus performance

30 frames per second with the electronic shutter with virtually no rolling shutter or banding issues

1/400th mechanical shutter speed with compatible TTL flashes and triggers

Sony’s 9.44 million dot EVF is a work of art

Excellent build quality

Good battery life

8K video

Excellent performance with CFexpress A cards

CONS

It has the same old 1.44 million dot LCD

The LCD is not fully articulating

Bird AF is a work in progress

Multi Shot mode is inconsistent

Autofocus suffers a little in very low light situations

It’s $6,499

Canon EOS R3

The Viewfinder

The Canon EOS R3 has a 5,760,000 Dot EVF. It’s not Sony’s for sure. But it’s one of the best that Canon has to offer. What’s very innovative here though is also the fact that it can do Eye Detection autofocus; which means it can follow your eye as you put it to the camera’s EVF.

In our review we state:

PROS

Impressive autofocus performance with both action and low light

Face recognition works phenomenally, even on birds and in dark scenes

Reduced rolling shutter distortion and 1/180 flash sync with electronic shutter

Excellent noise reduction at high ISOs

Eye Control AF

Built-in vertical grip

Lots of great controls

Weather-sealed

CONS

Resolution is lower than competitors (but this is partially why low light quality is so great)

Higher learning curve

Hot shoe adapter recommended for weather-sealing with older flashes

Heavier and larger than the R5 and R6

Pricey

Canon EOS R5

The Viewfinder

The Canon EOS R5 has a 5,760,000 Dot EVF. It looks really nice for sure!

In our review we state:

PROS

Well built

Excellent battery life

So intuitive for a Canon shooter

Feels very good in the hand

Image stabilization is pretty much second to none

Wonderful menu systems

Excellent details

Weather sealed

Reliable

Canon’s Mobile App connection setup is as simple as ever

Doesn’t overheat with short clips

Wifi sending of full HD video is pretty fast

High ISO RAW files hold a fair amount of data. There’s great dynamic range and colors, but the noise is a bit painful.

Wireless RAW file transmission with Capture One 22

CONS

The joystick is in an odd spot

In some ways feels like an old 60D, but it’s totally not

I personally feel the magnification button is in an odd spot

Can’t transfer 8K video via Wifi

4K movie clips shorter than 30 seconds take a while to send, and then ultimately don’t end up on your phone

High ISO Raw files above 12,800 tend to get a bit messy

The price is a bit high at $3,899

OM SYSTEM OM1

The Viewfinder

The OM SYSTEM OM1 has a 5.76MP EVF. When it comes to focusing on birds and animals, this is one of the best viewfinders you can have. Combine it with the simulated OVF function for a great experience.

In our review we state:

PROS

This new menu system is amazing

So much autofocus versatility with scene selection!

So small and well built!

A great amount of buttons, but it probably could’ve done with even more

There’s finally an rating system that’s easy to access!

Weather sealing is some of the best on the market.

An incredibly lightweight camera with OM’s lenses

When the autofocus sensitivity is increased, this camera is a beast at photographing and locking onto birds. But it’s still not on par with Sony and Canon.

Autofocus is better for moving vehicles than flying birds simply because birds are a smaller part of the frame typically.

Dramatically improved high ISO output

Autofocus tracked a cat walking towards me pretty well. It works but it’s buggy at times just like Sony, Canon, and Nikon.

The cameras computational photography capabilities are so incredibly fun.

The cleanest high ISO print we’ve ever gotten from a Micro Four Thirds camera at ISO 6400.

Face detection is better than Nikon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic. It’s not quite on par with Canon, Sony, and Leica.

Low light AF sensitivity works well, but that’s because it negates the exposure preview setting after a while.

THEY FINALLY FIXED FOCUS PEAKING ZOMGWTFBBQ!!!!

Capture One support is absolutely incredible.

CONS

Olympus went and made an awesome menu system but didn’t make it touch compatible.

Separates bird and animal detection

Bird detection is very difficult to use when a teleconverter is attached. (fixed)

(fixed) Animal and bird detection is a bit better than with Nikon and Panasonic, but still behind both Canon and Sony.

No sensor protection when the camera is turned off. Come on, folks! How do you make a camera with an insane IP durability rating and not protect the sensor?

C-AF with Tracking isn’t the best. Tracking moving birds is tough and almost impossible.

Image stabilization at very slow shutter speeds doesn’t seem as great as previous Olympus cameras, but is still very good.

Fujifilm XH2

The Viewfinder

The 5.76 million dots OLED in the XH2 will help you see all those great film simulations with relative ease.

In our review, we state:

PROS

Very quiet

Fantastic image quality

High ISO images are fairly clean, or you can embrace the noise.

The best color from an APSC sensor in a while

Subject detection is great in sufficient lighting.

Weather resistant

Good for street photography

Alright battery life

Still works well with older lenses

Cropped shooting mode in continuous drive mode is brilliant. (Let me get it right in camera and frame it perfectly there rather than fixing it later.)

Continuous AF is great in good lighting.

Very good at 10pm for tracking birds

CONS

I miss the ISO dial so much.

Desperately needs to find a way to make switching between subjects faster

Rolling shutter in pre-shot ES

I wish it had more customizable buttons.

Fuji needs to update how their focusing modes work.

Star ratings don’t transfer over to Capture one or Lightroom.

Continuous AF isn’t so great in low lighting.

Fuji needs to update their AF-C customization modes.

Autofocus performance deteriorates with exposure preview on and lots of underexposure.

High ISO editing versatility isn’t all that great, but for wildlife it really needs to be.

Fuji currently lacks a major selection of fast telephoto lenses, and they really need them.

Fujifilm XH2s

The Viewfinder

This camera boasts a 5.76 million dots OLED finder that will make shooting pretty simple when you’re searching for wildlife.

In our review we state:

PROS

Lovely colors

Great image quality straight from the camera

Fast bursts at 15 fps mechanical and 40 fps electronic, with autofocus

Finally, Fujifilm has animal eye AF

No blackout viewfinder

Excellent low light autofocus

Durable build quality

Comfortable grip

CONS

AF is good, but there are better sports cameras

I miss the classic dials of the X-T series.

