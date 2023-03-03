We’ve interviewed tons and tons of landscape photographers over the years. They hail from all around the world, and each of them does something unique. So we decided to do a mega roundup featuring some of the best quotes from these folks. We think you’ll find inspiration from the one you deem the best. And we also think you’ll fall in love with their images. So please dive in with us to see the work and hear quotes from some of the best landscape photographers we’ve interviewed over the years.

Babette De Jong

Processing? I try to get the image right in the camera. Analog images I never process, for some digital images I might alter the contrast or exposure, for example. I think it’s heresy, but sometimes I crop a photo… The few photos that I did process more heavily, I’m actually ashamed of, haha. For me, it feels like cheating.

Her painterly photos show us why she's one of the best landscape photographers.

Reuben Wu

“It is simply all about where and when I point the camera and what catches my eye and triggers my imagination,” he said about his creative vision. “Not sure how to explain, it’s just an instinctive reaction to being in a place and gauging what it is which makes an interesting picture.”

He's a multi-award-winning photographer and one of the most famous landscape photographers around today. That surely qualifies him as one of the best landscape photographers.

Jonathan Moore

After looking at all of my favorite photographers over the years, I realized that almost all of them shoot film. I wanted my work to look like that, so I figured I would give it a try. A more technical answer would be that the dynamic range of film is amazing and gives me a lot of play in post. I also feel that the pixel density to sensor ratio in most digital cameras is way too much and causes my pictures to look artificially too sharp.

Jon's an American Landscape Photographer.

Kilian Schönberger

Fog is to me like paper to a painter: It’s the white space where I arrange the picture elements. And I like the mysterious quality of fog moods.

What helps to make international landscape photographer Kilian Schönberger so unique is that his work is based on major fairy tales. He's an incredible landscape photographer, and his Brother's Grimm project is fantastic. Many of this famous landscape photographer's photos depict winter landscapes and so much more.

Tibor Simon

I always liked surreal-themed pictures, but I had no urge to make them myself. I once bought an ND 1000 gray filter with which I started taking long exposure images. I’ve seen many of these photos on Flickr, but typically in one style: minimal-style photos taken on the waterfront using a tripod. I really liked them, but after a while I found these boring, they all looked the same. I thought a lot about how to take different, more interesting photos with a long shutter speed. I once walked in a city when I remembered what it would be like if it wasn’t the subject moving during the exposure, it was me. I took some test shots as I moved and found the result interesting.

He's more of a surreal landscape photographer, and we thoroughly enjoyed looking through his work.

Scott Hillman

“It is helpful to think about a scene in black and white, but that’s not where I start. Yes, it must have contrast and texture and shadows but more importantly, I know it will be a successful image if after excluding the extraneous it tells a story or evokes an emotional response. In some cases this means removing the color if it detracts from the story or the emotional impact of the image”

He's one of the best landscape photographers to follow.

Matt Stanman

I got into landscapes because I really love nature and wanted to try to capture the experience of being in a specific environment. I feel so calm and yet invigorated when I see a great landscape image. So it’s really the genre that speaks to me. I think that it is one of the most challenging types of photography to do well; a lot of things have to go right in order to make an incredible landscape image. When I first got into landscapes I thought it might be easy, just show up in a beautiful location and get the photo. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that conditions had to be right and that even if conditions were right the composition had to be balanced and I started to realize pretty quickly that this was going to take a lot more effort than showing up at a location.

He doesn't have a website, but is surely a passionate landscape photographer. Those with true passion make some of the best landscape photographers.

Nathan Wirth

“I also don’t work on photography unless the weather is shitty.” says photographer Nathan Wirth, who was born and raised in San Francisco. He is a self-learned photographer that uses a variety of techniques— including long exposure and infrared— to express his unending wonder of the fundamental fact of existence by attempting to focus on the silence that we can sometimes perceive in between the incessant waves of sound that often dominate our perceptions of the world. This is partially the foundation for his project: Slices of Silence.

Nathan has been featured various times on this website for his landscape images and the unique photos he makes. He's one of our favorites and an award-winning photographer. For a few years, he was also topping many charts as one of the most famous landscape photographers around.

Isabella Tabacchi

“The night was really dark there! I had the sensation that I was able to touch the stars with my fingers and enjoyed to play with the various compositions I was able to create (the trees in the Deadvlei and the Magellanic Clouds).”

Seriously who doesn't love looking at the landscape photographer with night skies in their own unique style?

Anthony Robin

For me, it has to be dynamic, it has to catch your eyes and don’t let them go away. I play around, I play with the elements, the background and the depth of field. Most of the time I turn around the scene, walk a lot to find the right angle or the best place. I love more and more working in low light conditions, catching dramatic ambiances, dark atmospheres. Photography is writing with light but we shouldn’t forget the shadows, the shade and the black clouds!

He's a landscape photographer who loves exploring places like mountain ranges and so much more.

Travis Burke

“There is always a way to improve your skill or make your business more successful, but my main goal is to keep people inspired. Keep them wanting to explore mother nature on their own. I constantly try to push myself to the next level and I hope that I can creatively encourage others to do the same.”

See why he's one of our selections for top landscape photographers in this roundup.

Mark Roberts

There is a challenge in finding a spectacular landscape or environment, and trying to capture something of it; an emotion, a mood, the drama, the scale. I like to try a represent the awe of being in wild places, so it helps that my other interest is long-distance hiking, which allows me to get to hard-to-reach places, and find some connection with nature on the way. I hope that that comes across in some way in the landscapes I shoot.

The colors in Mark's landscape photographs will make you understand why he's one of the landscape photographers that brings joy to our eyes.

Anders Lonnfeldt

“I am quite a restless person and can’t sit still for a long time. So if there is something to photograph I am always inspired. Nowadays I have so many ideas of what I want to photograph so I just need to find time to do it. Since I have photographed so much, I have developed a way to see what could end up being a great image. And I am really glad that I am able to do so. It was so frustrating in the beginning when all my photos looked like crap even though I had, what I think was a good idea.”

Love mountain photography? Check out more of Anders’ work and also be sure to read our interview with him on shooting landscapes and being a professional photographer.

Li Ye

I got into this style in phases. From rich colors to minimalist images, they’ve become part of my work because I am gradually attracted to the details of the things themselves. I like this abstract feeling.

Be sure to check out Li’s website and read more in our interview. In the photography world, there aren’t many like Li with painterly images like these.

Michael J Quinn

“After moving to Colorado I started to explore more of the Rocky Mountains and the west. I was amazed by how the water had carved the desert southwest, how the glaciers had carved their way through the Canadian Rocky Mountains, how the water had shaped the coastline of Oregon and Northern California. Traveling to the Arctic – Iceland, Svalbard and Greenland – just took this desire to entire new level.”

Michael's work is an award-winning travel photographer. He's also just an incredible outdoor photographer with work that demands your attention.

Franz Sußbauer

“Given the unpredictable nature of the weather and conditions that far north we wanted to ask Franz a little about how he approached the challenge. “It was the water and the wind.” Franz said of the environment, “It was very hard to stay dry and keep clean the lenses and filters especially during long exposures up to 8 min. with a ND 3.0 Filter.”

I fall in love every time I look at his landscape and mountain photography.

Cath Simard

“I tend to only make eight to nine images per year,”

Cath talked to us about shooting landscapes and her photography career. Check out her story here and her website here.

Joni Niemelä

“Northern lights in black and white with a hint of toning were on my mind for a long time until last fall I got to finally create this series.” says Joni Niemelä. His work has been featured here on the Phoblographer before, but his Northern Lights images aren’t his true creative self. Instead, he explains that his other series called White Flames is more in line with his thought process. “I wanted to bring out more the shapes and luminosity of the Aurora Borealis and I think monochrome is the best method to do that. When you take out one element (colors) one can focus more on these features of the photo.”

Joni's work is very fascinating. His unique images show us the world in a completely different light.

Bimal Ramdoyal

To me film is like an artist’s canvas, the quality of the color mixing, the way the slide reacts to shades of colors, the natural beauty of a slide on a light table and the feeling when you see people stunned when they look at a slide film is what draws me more into film. As a computer scientist, I am very well aware of the digital process that goes on with a RAW file. I hear people talk about RAW all the time, yes it is true you should be shooting RAW files all the time but a RAW file is still limited by your camera’s sensor. To me, digital (RAW or Jpeg) is an approximation of the natural scenery in front of the lens, it lacks the natural feel (color palette) in the file and looks like the output of a very mechanical process.

You'd be amazed at how little he relies on post-processing techniques. Seriously, he's one of the best landscape photographers we've featured as well as one of the most memorable.

Caitlin Fullam

In the past, my shoot style was less thoughtful and more along the lines of, “travel to a beautiful location and shoot as many photos as I can.” So having the limitations of a set number of frames, not being able to see the results immediately, and not being able to travel much, I had to get more creative and revel in the slowness.

She hasn't had a lot of experience with shooting film and so she sometimes makes the magic happen with post-processing techniques.

Emmanuel Munier

My process techniques are quite simple. My pictures are always a one-shot: no double exposure (within the camera or any software). When I shoot, the movements I produce are really random, so I get dozens of images that I need to sort. I select the few pictures that, in my opinion, deserve to be processed. Before talking about post-processing, you have to know that ICM photography often washes contrast and colors. My post-processing techniques are to reveal back the shapes and the colors. I use DXO Photolab and sometimes Nik Software for this. I am very comfortable with not using Photoshop, as I never used it before. It’s not even installed on my PC, and I don’t know how it works.

He's another surreal landscape photographer making beautiful landscapes.

Paolo Pettigiani

Andes landscapes are perfect for infrared photography because there are rocks and mountains mixed with plants and bushes. With the infrared technique, elements with chlorophyll, such as grass, leaves, and trees, strongly reflect this infrared light, invisible to the human eye. These mountains, being dry and without organic matter, turn white in infrared photography.

No real post-production here! Paolo got this unique look using infrared film. When it comes to embracing Kodak Aerochrome, he's got to be one of the best landscape photographers you can find!

Bill Hao

Yes I like it and I feel happy all the time! Quick is better but it is bad too, you can not get enough happiness if you get it too quick and easy! Too many images come to our eyes every day; many of them look the same, many of them totally different than the original thing. So you don’t remember which image made you happy last time or last week!

He surely doesn't make things easy for himself. But, because he's not a professional photographer, he finds this a whole lot more fun.

Daniel Zvereff

I had more interaction with sheep than humans on that trip. I spent a lot of time walking the little paths they created all over the hillsides and cliffs. In a way you could argue my photographs are the Faroe Islands from a sheeps perspective. Maybe that should be the name of the series.

He's a professional travel photographer as well as a person who does graphic design. His work has been featured many times on this site.

Ludwig Favre

Favre started out at a very young age and uses a Panasonic Lumix S1R and pairs it with the Panasonic Lumix 16-35mm f4 to make most of his work. However, he also uses the DJI Mavic 2 Pro to offer a different perspective. Undoubtedly, he's one of the best landscape photographers making fascinating images.

