Firmware updates are a brand’s way of saying, hey, we’re not going to just ignore you because we already got your money. And Fujifilm just released a few updates to the XH2 via firmware. While the updates are pretty basic — and not, say, fixing our complaints with how long it takes to switch AF subjects or improve AF-C customization — they show Fuji is still tweaking the experience. The latest Fujifilm XH2 firmware expands compatibility with some accessories and fixes a few bugs.

The biggest addition to the camera is compatibility with the TG-BT1, which is Fujifilm’s mini tripod grip that allows you to adjust a few settings without touching the camera body. While accessories like this are typically geared towards video, Fuji says the grip is helpful for selfies and shooting low-angle stills as well. The updates also improve the experience with the FH-XH, which is like a battery grip except it also enables wired or wireless LAN for studio tethering or helping journalists on tight deadlines deliver files quickly.

Sure, it’s not the bigger tweaks we’re (still) hoping for, but XH2 users may want to take a few minutes to install the latest firmware. Hopefully soon, we’ll see some of the things on our wish list added with more software. We’ve added the following to our Fujifilm X-H2 review:

The latest round of firmware updates — version 1.20 and 1.21 — fix a few minor bugs and add compatibility with the Tripod Grip TG-BT1. The tripod grip is likely going to attract more videographers than still photographers. But, the firmware with the tripod grip allows for remote zoom with the XC 15-45mm f3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, along taking photos and starting videos right from the grip. The update also increases the live view frame rate when using the FH-XH file transmitter grip for wireless tethering.

With the update, a few of the menu items look a little different. Image Transfer Order is now called Communication Status. There’s also a new Bluetooth Device List inside the Bluetooth/Smartphone setting menu. But perhaps most important for Fuji color lovers, a bug that allowed the monochromatic color options to be used with Nostalgic Neg and Eterna Bleach Bypass has been corrected. Those monochromatic settings are now grayed out when using color film simulations.