Want Sharper Images? Try This Along with High Res Shot

High Res Shot mode is available with most camera systems on the market. But very few do High Res Shot mode while also making it available handheld, and do a good job at it. That’s where OM SYSTEM is different. Besides their excellent image stabilization technology, there are a couple of other factors that make High Res Shot so much better for their system. So here are some tips on how to use it effectively and why it’s so much better.

The OM SYSTEM Advantage

OM SYSTEM has a major advantage over a few other camera systems for multiple reasons. First off, there’s their incredible image stabilization. If you combine this with their lightweight lenses, you give the camera system even more of an advantage. That means you can drink all the coffee you want and not worry about the shakes (we’re kidding, sort of). The system really is that great and Phoblographer’s staff have been known to handhold exposures for well over 10 seconds.

Now imagine if that were applied to High Res Shot mode!

Breathing Control

Just because you can drink enough coffee to make your cardiologist concerned doesn’t mean you should throw away good form. There is, of course, the option of using a tripod. But we’re focusing on going lighter. Use High Res Shot while handheld, and consider your breathing.

Some photographers like to fill up their lungs at 3/4ths the way or more, hold the air, shoot a few frames, then smoothly release the air out. This, combined with a few other posture adjustments can mean that you get a lot of steady shots. Try inhaling, slightly tucking in your hips, squeezing your navel to your spine, and then shooting with High Res Shot. This is my preferred method. Lots of photographers like letting all the air out of their lungs instead. Personally, when my body does that, I feel like I’m gasping for air and can’t stay still.

Try each method on your own.

Tucking the Elbows

Another important part of getting better photos with OM SYSTEM’s handheld High Res Shot mode is controlling the elbows. The closer your elbows are to your body, the steadier you are. Of course, you don’t have to majorly tuck them in. But they should be tucked while keeping your body and arms relaxed. I like to bring my shoulder blades in while also bringing my shoulders back a bit. This helps bring the camera closer to my face and add more stabilization with another point of contact.

Combine with controlled breathing, you can essentially be as still as a tripod in a lot of cases.

Don’t Stop Down Past f5.6 and Keep a Fast Shutter Speed

All of this needs to be done alongside the exposure settings. We’ve done handheld High Res Shot at slower shutter speeds, but it gets more complicated. If you’re in a place with lots of available light, stop the lens down no more than f5.6 and try to get a fast shutter speed in combination with the ISO setting you’re using.

The more you do this, the better you’ll become and, more importantly, the most resolution you’ll get from your images. That also translates into more details, better colors, and more versatility in post-production.

If you’re already an OM SYSTEM camera user, we think you should go out and give this a try. You’ll see how fun it is if you haven’t done it already.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all their products without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.