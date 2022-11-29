Sadly Uninspiring: Lowepro Trekker 150 AW Review

This is a review I’ve put off writing simply because the product is a very uninspiring product. The Lowepro Trekker 150 AW is the most useless camera bag I’ve used in years. As a reviewer, it really sucks to say that because I never feel like I find good Lowepro products. I know there are lots of photographers who love their bags, but I also know many photographers don’t review bags as we do. So honestly, you don’t need to read too deep into this review. Just know this is one of the worst bags I’ve used in a long time.

If this were just a backpack, it would be incredible. Someone on the street looking at my bag even thought the infinity zipper design was cool. But then they saw how much I struggled to get my gear in and out and were immediately put off.

And this, reader, is how we’re beginning this review.

The Big Picture

The Lowepro Trekker 150 AW is a pretty bad bag for photographers. Want to get to your gear? You have to open up the bag, then the little carry bag, and then pull your gear out. But you also can’t store much in there. Essentially, a mirrorless camera with a lens attached is all that’s possible. Plus, you have to make sure nothing moves around. As far as storage goes, there are far better options on the market. TENBA makes some, as do other brands.

After Gitzo did a similar design, I honestly thought Lowepro, who is also under Vivendum, would’ve learned their lesson. But even Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis agrees that this is pretty bad.

The Lowepro Trekker 150 AW receives two out of five stars. I’m not going to link to it for purchase.

Pros

Large main zipper

Large extra pocket

Configurable tripod straps

Keeps your back very dry

Cons

It’s a massive pain to get camera gear in and out: random strangers agreed.

Pretty comfortable if you’re packing very light, but could use a waist strap. Lots of brands like to say they don’t want to use waist straps, but that’s a hill I’ll die on.

Innovations

The Lowepro Trekker 150 AW doesn’t do much that’s innovative, except for making this bag a bit more modifiable. Truly, I wouldn’t tell a photographer to buy this thing, as there are better options out there.

Ergonomics

You should know that when I formatted this section to write it, I groaned in disgust. Here’s the front of the Lowepro Trekker 150 AW. There’s a lot of meshy material and then there are straps to hold a tripod on the bottom. The tripod needs to be smaller though, so I’m using a Manfrotto BeFree here.

There are lots of brightly colored areas around this bag that give you subtle cues to pull here or there.

Here’s a closer look at the strap system for the tripod. It’s not all that great, and I wouldn’t trust it on a long hike, partially because the tripod fell out on one such occasion.

On the side, there’s an area for a water bottle. This is nice and snug and a good part of the bag.

Here’s a look at the zipper system for the main compartment. It’s more or less an infinity zipper, and it snags in certain areas.

Here’s a top pocket for storing stuff. This can easily get packed full with chapstick, eyedrops, money, lens clothes, etc.

Here’s one of the best parts of the bag: the cooling system for your back. Indeed, I didn’t suffer from a sweaty back the entire time testing the Lowepro Trekker 150 AW. You can also see the sternum strap, which is adjustable.

Here’s a look at the standard laptop sleeve. It’s alright: nothing too special or unique.

Here’s a look at the inside of the top compartment. There’s so much room for random stuff.

And here’s a look at the bottom part, which is divided by a zipper compartment and another little bag they give you with padding.

Here’s a look at that small bag. The Lowepro Trekker 150 AW is said to be good for small APS-C cameras and drones, but there are much better bags out there for that.

Build Quality

Despite how much I was frustrated with the Lowepro Trekker 150 AW, I’ll admit it’s well-built. If I were to use it as just a backpack, I think I’d have a really good time with it. The infinity zipper system is nice and the pockets are well designed. Further, I took this bag out into the rain and all the gear inside stayed dry. That’s surprising to me; I was shocked because of how thin all the material is.

I also think if this were to be a better camera bag that it would need a waist strap. But it doesn’t have one.

Ease of Use

This is a complicated bag if you’re using it for serious photography. I honestly think that the “camera bag” aspect of this bag was an afterthought. You can easily store your laptop in the dedicated sleeve, but then, if you want to store actual photo gear, there is little additional room. If you stuff a small camera into the dedicated carrier and ensure it’s held in place, then the Lowepro Trekker 150 AW has extra room for whatever. In fact, that extra space dominates the bag quite a bit. That is why I say this isn’t really a camera bag.

Then there are pockets for extra stuff like chapstick and all.

Truly, I’d never use this thing.

Who Should Buy the Lowepro Trekker 150 AW?

Truly, I wouldn’t buy this thing. There are much better bags on the market. Don’t waste your money.

