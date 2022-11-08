The Best Guide to Tamron Lenses for Sony Got Updated

If you’re a Sony shooter who’s wanted to save money, Tamron is a fantastic company to look at. Their lenses are lightweight, affordable, weather-resistant, and capable of delivering great photos. We’ve reviewed all of their lenses for Sony FE, and we’ve also updated our Zoom Lens Guide accordingly. If you’re looking for guidance on the best Tamron lenses for Sony cameras, then look no further because we’ve got you covered.

Our recent update includes input from our Tamron 50-400mm lens review. Just for you, here’s what we said in the conclusions of that lens review:

Pixel peeping images shot with the Tamron 50-400mm f4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, I couldn’t tell that the photos were shot with a non-Sony lens. Subjects are tack sharp. There’s little chromatic aberration or other annoyances. Using this lens was almost as pleasant as looking at the images. The 50-400mm range allows for getting up close on some wildlife, but then backing off and showing that animal on a backdrop of fall colors. It’s light enough to hike with, and the stabilization means this lens rarely needs a tripod. The wide zoom range makes it a great lens for photo walks; you will be ready for almost anything. The trade-off for the wider range than the typical 100-400mm is some occasional autofocus hiccups. The lens easily focuses on even challenging subjects at 100mm. At 400mm, it will still capture tack sharp wildlife, but subjects moving quickly towards the lens are a struggle. The long end of this lens is best for subjects that aren’t heading straight toward the camera.

Our latest guide to Tamron lenses for Sony cameras mostly focuses on the zoom lenses since that’s the majority of what they make anyway. And that’s fine, as Sony makes some excellent lightweight prime lenses with weather resistance and fast-focusing motors.

Lastly, we’d be doing a great injustice if we didn’t say this, but this latest update to the guide is sponsored by Tamron. It includes some of the best bits of our reviews, prices for purchasing, a table of contents, Tamron’s nomenclature, and much more. By allowing us to pull information from our independent reviews, we can help you make the right decision when making a purchase. And if you’re curious, we think you should check out our Editorial Policies page.

With all that said, manufacturers aren’t allowed to touch our reviews, and we don’t take sponsorship for them. Unlike the way YouTubers do, we’ve never taken sponsorship for reviews.