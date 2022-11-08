The Nikon 40mm F2 Now Comes in a Nice Retro Suit

The Nikon Z 40mm f2, one of my favorite lenses, is coming in strong with a brand new look. If you’re a fan of Nikon cameras and lenses from the 90s and prior, you’re probably going to like it. The styling is similar to a few other Nikon Z lenses that were released. But we’re more excited at the fact that it’s possibly dropping a very big hint to us.

Nikon 40mm f2 Tech Specs

These specs are from our review:

A compact, versatile prime lens that is ideal for everyday applications such as close-ups, casual portraits and food photography.

Delivers fantastic bokeh and a dramatic separation of the subject from the background.

The standard focal range hits the sweet spot of a natural angle of view, while still being wide enough for street photography. When mounted on a DX-format camera, the lens is equivalent to 60mm, which is a great focal length for flattering portraits.

Ultra-compact, weighing in at merely 170g and only 1.8” long, making it easy to carry around for day-long outings.

Built with 6 elements in 4 groups with a 9-blade diaphragm that creates a gorgeous, circular bokeh that draws attention to the subject.

Utilizes an electromagnetic diaphragm for precise aperture control and stable exposure during continuous shooting.

The NIKKOR Z 40mm f2 offers a short 0.96ft (0.29m) minimum focusing distance, which is excellent for capturing food and top-down photos of décor and tablescapes.

Designed with consideration for dust and drip-resistant performance with a sealing that prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens.

Video shooters will benefit from the quiet operation, natural focus shift that allows for fluid changes when going from close focusing to infinity, reduced focus breathing and smooth aperture control.

The lens features an integrated control ring, which can be customized and assigned to adjust focus, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.

$299.95 price point. But the retro version will cost $309.95.

In our review, of the original variant, we stated:

If you’re still wondering whether or not you should get into the Nikon Z camera system, the Nikon 40mm f2 z should help change your mind. The company has offered multiple autofocus updates to its cameras. And with each one, the cameras and autofocus performance have genuinely improved. With that said, the Nikon 40mm f2 z can be swift, but Nikon’s autofocus algorithms are still a tad wonky.

Is the New Nikon Zf Coming Soon?

Sure, Nikon is also announcing a new black edition of the Nikon ZFc. But that’s less important than what else is possibly on the horizon.

Come on, you can’t sit here, look at a full-frame 40mm f2 lens, and think a Nikon Zf camera isn’t coming. It has to be. So many photographers have been waiting for this for such a long time and the hype is real. If Nikon decides to do it and gets it just right, this will be a huge win for photographers instead of content creators. Lots of us want a camera like this. Nikon could possibly take market share away from Fujifilm if they did this. But of course, it has to be done right. Nikon needs to really lean into the retro aesthetic. Fujifilm has already shown that you don’t need to create a camera for video to succeed. Instead, photographers are going to be the ones that will remain loyal to you in the end.

Let’s hope this new Nikon 40mm f2 lens means that a ZF is coming next year.