6 Examples of the Creative Possibilities with Instant Film (NSFW)

Instant film is the perfect combination of attitudes new and old. It has the classic film vibe while offering the instant gratification today’s society demands. Instant film cameras are awesome ice breakers too. They’re cool for parties, and everyone wants to hang with the person who owns one. However, one shouldn’t confuse them as being merely a gimmick. Photographers have been known to make remarkable work with instants. Don’t believe us? Take a look.

Instant Film Wedding Photography

In 2016, Nick Collingwood came to our attention with his instant film wedding photography. It’s certainly an unorthodox way of creating photographs for newlyweds. We were curious to learn how couples reacted to the idea of having their big day documented with instant film. Collingwood told us, “people loved the nostalgic quality and texture that the instant film had plus the couples loved that it was a photo memento they could hold almost immediately.” He did a solid job. Take a look here.

The Female Gaze Through Instant Film

Changing every day

“…I started reading up on the history of Polaroid and buying vintage cameras on auction sites,” Kirsten Thys van den Audenaerde told us in a 2019 interview. She continued, “I organized a nude shoot just to see how it would look on Polaroid and fell in love with how the pictures came out.” Her nude portraits fit perfectly with the misty aesthetic of instant film. Beyond that, her work is gentle and celebrates the female form through the female eye. Take a look here.

Landscapes on Expired Instant Film

Some photographers turn their noses up to expired film. We’re unsure why. It can make for some fascinating results when making photographs. Paul Hoi does the opposite. He jumps at the idea of playing around with expired film. He describes himself as an experimental landscape photographer. A few years ago, he shot some cool landscapes with a polaroid camera. The results remind us of a 70s cult classic science fiction movie. Enjoy them for yourself here.

Stunning Astrophotography Shot on Instant

When people think of the best gear for astrophotography, they may think of a high-quality wide-angle lens, like the Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8. But trends are breakable, and that’s certainly what astrophotographer Daniel Stein did. He used his polaroid camera to show you can do just as well (sometimes better) with your astrophotography with a basic Polaroid. And you can enjoy some of his work right here.

A Love Story with Polaroid

Earlier this year, EIC Chris Gampat talked about dating with a twist. Instead of the traditional “sit in a coffee shop and ask about childhood,” Gampat poised the idea of going on a photo walk with an instant camera. It’s a nice way to document what may be the beginning of a happy ever after. And it can bring some spark back to your dating life. Read the full story here.

Andy Willis Used Bleached Polaroids

Andy Willis used kitchen-grade bleach to recover Fuji FP100C negatives. “Between shooting, bleaching and scanning, it’s quite a lengthy and intensive process, but I feel the unique results are worth it,” he said in a 2017 interview with The Phoblographer. He’s not wrong. The results he achieved bring a new twist to instant film photography. You can check out his full development process and the results right here.

Shoot Polaroid?

