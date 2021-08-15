Is the Canon RF 70-135mm F2 L Lens Still Coming? We Hope So!

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

Last year, we reported on the possibility of the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L lens hitting the market. When we discussed it there was a lot of excitement. Canon has arguably been the innovation leader of lenses. And the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L would sit alongside the Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L lens. Constant aperture f2 lenses are hard to come by, especially ones that are actually useful. The 28-70mm f2 launched with the Canon EOS R. And I didn’t think it was real at the time. But then I saw, used, and felt it. That’s why I think Canon may truly come out with the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L.

A lens like the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L would be ideal for different photographers. But I think it would be perfect for portrait photography. Just think about it! There’s an 85mm f2 lens in there. Plus, there’s a 90mm f2! And there’s a 100mm f2! Don’t forget about the 105mm f2! But most prominently, don’t forget about Canon’s famous 135mm f2 lens. This wouldn’t be a lens for wedding photographers necessarily, but it could be a second lens for any photographer who needs it.

Of course, the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L would most likely be heavy and big. I don’t think it would collapse like Canon’s beautiful 70-200mm f2.8. That lens, attached to a Canon camera, fits easily in a camera bag. Then you’d have to consider image stabilization. Would this lens have IS? If it doesn’t, then how would it work on the Canon EOS R? Using it on the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6 would be highly encouraged.

Reports were saying that this lens was going to come out last year, but the global economy put a stop to that. Could we see it this year? I don’t think we’re going to. I think we’ll see it towards the latter part of next year for sure if things get better.

If this lens is real — and we’re not saying it is — then Canon would keep finding a way to dominate the photo market. They and Sony seem to be emulating each other in some ways. Canon is bringing Sony’s camera features over. And as much as Sony likes to tout their lenses, Canon’s lineup is more attractive in some ways.

More importantly, I wonder what kind of cameras will make the most of a lens like the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L. We’ve already got 45MP cameras. But what about the even higher end. What can we get? And will it ever get to a point where Canon lenses look too sharp?