What I Really Want to See in the Fujifilm X Pro 4 (Wishful Thinking)

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of my favorite digital cameras. It’s not perfect, but it’s very close to it. I’ve stated before that it’s a camera for the “thinking photographer.” This photographer often plans ahead and doesn’t need to sit there fiddling around with exposure dials and all. The last time I talked about the X Pro 4, some folks took offense to this. Quite honestly, I really hope Fujifilm doesn’t change this. And here’s what I really want to see from the Fujifilm X Pro 4 when it finally comes out.

A Brass Version, Locking Exposure Dial, True Split Prism Focusing Feature

The X Pro 3 already has titanium, and that’s awesome. Not to mention the Dura coating is pretty awesome as well. I think Fuji should keep this. But what I also believe is that we need a brass version of the Fujifilm X Pro 4 with paint that will wear away in time. That will be the hallmark of patina and the only company that’s done this in recent years is Pentax. But this is a tried and true Fujifilm camera.

Additionally, the camera will need some small ergonomics upgrades. And the exposure compensation dial really needs a locking button. Further, the OVF/EVF needs an update. How about you bring back the split-prism focusing style from the X100s? And make it more finely tuned, please.

Please Keep the Hidden LCD Screen on the Fujifilm X Pro 4

The screen is truthfully the best thing about the Fujifilm X Pro 3. I loaned my camera to my best friend for a while. He thought it was stupid, but he’s a totally different type of photographer who will edit in post-production. Quite frankly, he shoots in a very 2011 style, while I don’t even use exposure preview. Instead, I just look at the light and figure out the exposure. Alternatively, I’ll use aperture priority. So honestly, the Fujifilm X Pro 4 needs to keep the same screen.

However, there’s the e-ink screen outside: that could surely display more info. Maybe their quick menu functions could be operated through here. And I love the idea of the film simulations being displayed here.

Touchscreen Interface

When you do need to use the screen, it can be a bit annoying. What would make that better is a full touchscreen on the Fujifilm X Pro 4. How about the full touch menu interface? In fact, Fujifilm could majorly benefit from majorly changing up the menu.

The Fujifilm X100V’s Stacked ISO Dial

This is a bit more minor. I’ve heard folks complain about the stacked dial on these camera, but they make sense to me. I like the one on the X100V: it makes it a bit easier to select the ISO. Again, these cameras aren’t for everyone. And I think that this is because the industry has emphasized the SLR style and design. But the rangefinder format is much superior in my eyes.

Less Megapixels, Keep It X Trans

There are a few reports that say that higher resolution sensors don’t need to be X Trans. That would mean that certain sensors just don’t need it. Fujifilm more or less proved that with the GF series. They brought the processing over to those cameras, and the images look great.

For the Fujifilm X Pro 4, I sincerely think they should keep the megapixels lower. Why? Well, film can only be scanned to a certain resolution before it’s nonsensical. To keep the film look, Fujifilm should keep the megapixels down. Maybe they could find another way to increase the dynamic range, though.

Don’t Deny It the Firmware Updates It Deserves

The Fujifilm X Pro 4, I hope, will get better and more frequent firmware updates than the X Pro 3 did. The X Pro 3 didn’t get many updates and upgrades to autofocus the way the XT4 did. And with that said…

Majorly Improved Autofocus

Fujifilm still needs to improve its autofocus. I’ve spoken about this with a few staffers. Fujifilm autofocus can be weird at times. It just needs to improve. Part of that comes with new lenses, and the other part has to do with better algorithms. It’s time to bring AI to some Fuji cameras, for sure.