The price of film stock has been steadily rising for the last few years now. That hasn’t put a dent in the creative work of these ten female photographers. Click on each link to learn more about why they chose film over digital in this Women’s History Month roundup.

Verena Kersting

I’ll be the first one in an analog gathering to express my dislike for Lomography film, but that doesn’t stop me from being in awe at these Icelandic pics by Verena Kersting. The series of photos titled Mystic Iceland was shot on Lomography Purple film. One of the most scenic locations on this planet is made even more surreal by this choice of film stock.

Ying Yin

Remember the theme parks we used to frequent in our childhood before computers and game consoles became a part of our daily lives? One of those treasure troves of memories was where Yin Yang took her film camera to create a series called Abandoned Wonderland.

Julija Felajn

Film photography is timeless, and photographer Julija Felajn turned to analog film stock to create nostalgic photos. Based in Belgrade, Julija took these photos with an old camera that belonged to her father. The vintage effect of the film stock was perfect for her creative vision.

Mariangela Serrano

Film photography was the savior for Mariangela Serrano, who found herself in an abusive relationship. The Venuzalen-born photographer began taking selfies on film as a way to emotionally heal.

Kaamna Patel

An English literature graduate, Kaamna Patel remembers wanting to take photos of things around her in her teens. Analog photography allows her to make sense of her time on earth and pack multiple feelings and emotions into a single frame.

Tiff J Tiff

She’s been perfecting her photography skills since college, and Tiff J Tiff is focusing her talents on black women to increase their representation in the art world. See her series on double-exposure film portraits in our interview with her.

Kate Hook

Double exposure on film is a subject we’ve featured heavily recently, and Kate Hook shows some incredible talent in this genre. The portraits and night scenes were shot almost four months apart in this series, so it takes a lot of skilled calculations to get them right. No list of the Best Female Film Photographers would be complete without her.

Lanna Apisukh

Given every chance she gets, Lanna shoots her editorial assignments on film. She loves the look it gives her images and how it interprets light and color. Considering all the places that she’s been published, she’s surely one of the Best Female Film Photographers of our time.

I also enjoy the slower process; everything feels a bit more precious and intentional with each frame. Lanna Apisukh

Tamara Hijazi

At a very young age, migration to the Middle East kickstarted her love for photography. Tamara tells us why photos help preserve fond moments we look back on later and how the pandemic rekindled her connection with cameras.

Lena Pogrebnaya

This stunning fashion editorial was captured on Kodak Portra by Lena. It worked great for the images with a little pop of color or a generous splash of flash.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Kate Hook.