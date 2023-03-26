The Best Female Photographers Making Magical Work Underwater

Exposing your camera correctly can be challenging enough when you’re on dry land. Imagine trying to get a perfect while submerged many feet underwater. And at times, with various sea creatures circling you curiously. We look at eight of the best female photographers making beautiful work underwater we’ve spoken to over the years.

Marta Bevacqua

“Marta Bevacqua shows us how silence can be both ethereal and beautiful in her captivating series aptly entitled””Silence.” See these hypnotic underwater portraits she makes with simple setups. “Marta Bevacqua shows us how silence can be both ethereal and beautiful in her captivating series aptly entitled “Silence.” See these hypnotic underwater portraits she makes with simple setups.

Laura Emerson

The depths of the deep blue sea can create some otherworldly scenes, and this is precisely what Laura Emerson aims to capture with her underwater photography. What’s impressive is that the images in her Deep Blue Cosmos series were shot on just a Canon Powershot G16.

Charlotte Bories

The daughter of a photographer, Charlotte was initially reluctant to pursue photography as a career. But the thought of getting her nuptials done underwater led her off on a tangent, and she began experimenting with underwater photography. She uses water to place her models in dreamlike and surreal situations.

Nikki Brant

It’s not every day you find someone who says photographing sharks is exciting. Nikki Brant isn’t just an expert underwater photographer. One of her images went viral a few years ago for being eerily similar to the classic blockbuster Jaws movie poster.

Nadine Bauer

A microbiologist by qualification, Nadine Bauer flew to Mexico on a one-way ticket after her Master’s degree graduation in 2021. She hopes to raise awareness about the oceans using her photography skills.

Only 5% of the world’s oceans have been explored so far. The fact that there is so much that is invisible, so much life that has not yet been discovered, always attracts me

Christy Lee Rogers

The images that Christy Lee Rogers takes underwater are reminiscent of the paintings of Baroque legends. Muses showcases color, textures, and creative photography involving people and long flowing dresses. No one else creates photos like Christy, so of course she had to make this list of the best female photographers with great underwater work.

Tiina Törmänen

There’s no shortage of lakes in Finland, but how many photographers have ventured under the surface of these with their cameras? While snorkeling in some of them during the summer and autumn of 2018, Tiina Törmänen created some abstract images, taking advantage of the refractive properties of the waters. Her work is beautiful, and surely makes her one of the best female photographers we’ve talked to over the years.

Ilona Veresek

She dabbled with Photoshop at the age of 13 while starting art school. Little did Ilona know back then that soon after, she would be using it more seriously for her commercial work. She loves working with wide-angle lenses to take portraits underwater.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Nikki Brant.