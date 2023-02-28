For the well over a decade that we’ve been in business, the Phoblographer has pushed diversity efforts holistically. And for Black History Month 2023, we’re rounding up a massive collection of photographers that we’ve interviewed in the past. These aren’t all of them. But instead, these are some that really stick out to us and that it seemed readers loved as well. So without further delay, here’s our round-up of the best black photographers and how they shoot.

Chantel Philip

Chantel told us the following in our interview:

A day on set with me would be me playing music on Spotify and dancing to the likes of Rihanna or Megan Thee Stallion. Then Cold Play or jazz would come on and I would explain I have a very eclectic taste in music. But most importantly I ask the models questions about their life, get to know them more on a personal level. Ask them about their taste in music, and usually, from there either we are singing together or I’m dancing around setting up the scene while they’re getting their hair or makeup done. I definitely like having a fun set. It’s just relaxing to me to always be having a good time no matter what I’m doing.

Michael Young

Summer Time on Rae Street, Bronx NY, 2015, Nos Quedamos

If you’re really into street photography, Michael is one of the best black photographers to follow for a slew of reasons. Here’s a quote from our interview with Michael Young:

I try when I have the opportunity to use the camera to connect with others by building trust and respect. Photography can truly be a powerful tool for creating a space where empathy and understanding between different people and diverse cultures can coexist. I think human contact is becoming a lost art, so I’m trying to do my part and make strides to foster better connections with people.

Aaron Pegg

Aaron’s photos take models into the NY Subways and photograph them there. In our interview, Aaron Pegg said:

The overall composition is key to me so I usually have that in mind when shooting. However, the poses and locations are freestyled.

Aisha Seriki

If you’re looking for surreal creativity, Aisha is one of the best black photographers to check out. In our interview, Aisha Seriki said:

I didn’t run into many issues as the stewards allowed me to shoot in the gallery. I feel lucky because it would be almost impossible to shoot like this again in the post covid world without a permit.

Louis Draper

Louis passed away when we featured him. But Mrs. Winston, his sister, told us in our interview:

“He enjoyed capturing the character of everyday people in his photography

o

Jaimie Milner

In our interview, Jamie Milner said:

I feel like when I’m photographing someone, I have to be in control of my energy, but also, I’m literally directing their energy. I’m trying to pull it out, to create intimacy, and make them feel safe. Also, to create some freedom and possibility for them to express the truth of who they are and for them to feel free at that moment so that I can capture that. It’s a lot, energetically, but I love it.

Melissa “Bunni” Elian

Bunni has been making waves in the photo world for a few years. And without a doubt, she’s one of the best black photographers you should really be following closely. In our interview with Melissa “Bunni” Elian, she said:

…because I’m in close quarters with everyday folk, I think the small stature of the Fujifilm body and lens puts people at ease.

C. Stephen Hurst

C. Stephen Hurst is a wonderful photographer and said in our interview:.

I tried to prep as much as possible about model placement and interaction but not everything can be predicted. I wanted to have a sense of magic realism. Something that wouldn’t seem out of place in a Jorge Louis Borges short story. I had a general sense that the performers would be on that train at that time but my ability to communicate in Spanish is very limited. Luckily my Make Up artist was fluent and as they boarded our train we went straight into action. I essentially had 2:52 seconds to shoot so to grease the wheels and avoid the small talk I gave them twenty dollars. I set them up how I thought appropriate and told the model to be my mirror. Whatever motions I made she took and made a thousand times better. My assistant set up the kit and we already worked out the light intensity based upon a piece of 12 foot string: from assistant to model, distance of the strong, and at setting of 5.3 on the power pack we are at f/5.6. I asked my assistant to be aware if had to move closer or further away let me know I would so I could adjust the f-stop accordingly.

Lester Cannon

Photographer Lester Cannon is fascinating partially because of the incredible work he does on film. But he approaches portrait photography in a very humanistic way that we don’t see with a slew of other photographers. His “chit-chat” style makes him one of the best black photographers in our eyes. In our interview, Lester said:

Portrait and Photojournalism/Street Photography are what I love the most. I enjoy traveling all over the world and photographing as many beautiful and interesting people I can find.

Soho Trendz

Soho Trendz made a habit out of documenting everyday life on the streets of NYC in a completely different way. That’s one of the reasons we think of Soho as one of the best black photographers. Here’s a quote from our interview.

For me when I take a candid photo of someone, the motivation behind it might be everything that’s going on in the frame. Sometimes it’s just one thing. Sometimes it’s nothing. I like to think of my photos as different scenes from one big movie. As a Street Photographer I believe i’m subconsciously always on alert waiting to shoot my next scene. It’s like telling a non verbal quiet story where even the main characters don’t know that they’ve landed a major role. Sometimes it’s the lighting, sometimes it’s the scenery or the setting, sometimes it’s a hand gesture, and sometimes it’s knowing what you can do post production. After a while you start to develop a natural instinct of what a good photo can become.

Nwabisa Salukazana

Nwabisa creates beautiful conceptual photos that make their messages very clear. You don’t need to hunt around the frame to figure out what’s being said. Combine that with fantastic colors and composition, and that makes him one of the best black photographers in our minds. In our interview, Nwabisa Salukazana said:

I gave the photo series the title, Computer World. The idea was to portray human emotions on a CRT monitor using today’s technology. So in this instance, Tinder, a modern application, is used to communicate ‘Asking for a date’ with the subject dressed up a little to fit the idea. Other photos had static screens used to convey anxiety, playing a modern game to convey ‘a feeling of togetherness’ and using the home desktop screen as an ‘introduction’.

Jamel Shabazz

Many know Jamel Shabazz as the king. Seriously, what kind of a list of the best black photographers would this be if he wasn’t on it? In our interview here, Jamel said:

What I discovered early on as a photographer was, that people who are dressed fashionably tend to be more open to being photographed. In the case of these two women, I noticed them immediately when they got on the train, particularly due to their matching outfits. Having my Canon AE1 out and properly set, I approached them introducing myself and complimenting them on their beautiful look. Once I got their trust, I asked if I could photograph them standing up against the pole so that I could get a full view of their outfits; both agreed without reservation.

Nina Osoria Ahmadi

Photographer Nina Ahmadi tells us the following in our interview:

Personally, I find it really hard to plan pieces really meticulously ahead of time. My pieces tend to come out of the spark of an idea, and the concept sort of develops as I create, shoot, and edit, and in the time afterward. Usually, I will begin to zone in on a specific memory or feeling, and I sort of get into character and embody the memory or emotion as I’m shooting. In “Self portrait doing it to myself,’ for example, I was focusing on a memory of a negative sexual experience I had recently had. I felt faceless, as if I was just my body, as though I should have been more careful with myself and more specific about who I gave access to my body. While shooting, I am very dynamic. I may have a rough composition in my mind, but I try my best to get as many options as I can so that I can compose in the editing process and fine-tune the narrative I am trying to project.

Nina Robinson

Nina Robinson set up a project that introduced older people to photography. The project gave them all a camera to help them detach from everyday life and bring people together. In our interview, Nina said:

“I felt very drawn to images photographed by my student Sarah Carter, who had a digital point and shoot camera that she would take with her everywhere. From her bus rides through the city, to other events she would attend and the body of work she would bring me to review was amazing. Barry Hardy, he used to be a truck driver and through discussion he revealed how much he missed driving so he chose to incorporate photo taken with his SLR camera by snapping photos out the window while he was driving. He got some incredible shots from that.”

Jamiya Wilson

In 2019 we featured Jamiya’s 100 Faces portrait series. The series is a collection of 100 unplanned street portraits of people Wilson would stop at random. In our interview, he said:

“Many of the people I approached looked downright intimidating, but I pushed through my fears and asked to take their picture regardless.”

Tiff J Tiff Sutton

Photographer Tiff J Tiff Sutton is a conceptual and multiple exposure photographer creating work that makes us super curious. In our interview, she said:

I’ve been working with double and multiple exposures since I discovered the technique in college. I created a double exposure portrait, titled “The Twin I Wish I Had .”It is a black and white image where I am looking at the viewer and my twin is looking at me. That image was a part of a previous series about my family. I continue to use it because I feel it is the best way to adequately depict Black women.

Rydell Tomas Jr

Rydell Tomas Jr showcased much of his work in his zine titled, American Dream. It documents the people of Atlanta, and nearby cities. In our interview here, he tells us how he shoots:

Typically, I try not to think too hard when I see anything worth capturing, I tend to overthink and that does more harm than good. I let things happen naturally; composition is important but “rules” aren’t real. At the end of the day, it’s ultimately your vision that others get to see.

Clay Benskin

Clay Benskin is a street photographer you should know. He tends to take breaks from the work for a while, but his work is always some of the most astounding we’ve seen. To us, he’s absolutely one of the best black photographers and street photographers. In our interview here, he said:

Thank you for the compliment. I’ve also used the Sony a6000, a7, and even the Leica Q. Street Photography has become my number one obsession. One of the reasons why I’m in and out of Street Photography is, I feel I really don’t know what the hell I’m doing out there. When I look at current street photographer’s work on social media sites, I compare myself and feel I’m not as good and get disgusted with myself. Also, I tend to sell whatever camera I have at the time and disappear until I take a picture that I think is good enough. The love that I have for this genre is what also keeps me coming back time and time again. I don’t think I’ll ever stop, even if I’m not posting my pics on social media sites, I still take pictures, it’s like my oxygen, it makes me feel alive.

Ericka Jones-Craven

Ericka worked on a project for a while called Up for Air. It centers on the LGBTQAI community within Southern Churches; which presents and addresses all sorts of fascinating questions. In our interview, she said:

“I found that taking photos was a great way for me to build connections with strangers and loved that my personal archive was diversified with portraits, fashion, architecture and more.”

P

Courtney Coles

Courtney Coles captures incredibly alluring music photography that we’re more drawn to, and we featured it in 2018. She started shooting bands in 2004 and hasn’t looked back. In our interview with her, she said here:

To prep myself, I listen to that artist’s music to put me in their element. I make sure I have at least 3 rolls of film and a good attitude. I take my time, even if it’s a short shoot because if I walk in the room flustered, the artist will feel that energy and it’s difficult to get any type of positive results when everyone is feeling frazzled.

Chinelle Ro

Chinelle Ro is a self-portrait photographer who has includes various emotions into her photos: creativity, humor, conceptual, pain, love. It’s all there. To this day, her feature remains one of the most popular on The Phoblographer. We particularly liked her #myblackself series. On doing the work, she told us in our interview:

My self portrait journey officially started in 2010, after my husband bought me my first DSLR while he was deployed to Afghanistan. They originally started as boudoir-esque type photos to send to him. After a while, once he returned, they turned into more of a thing I did for myself, to boost my self esteem during low times, while also learning the art of photography, posing, and lighting more.

Obafemi Matti

Obafemi Matti came into our lives when we were crying out to see some refreshing portrait photography. Answering an open call, Matti sent us his surreal portraits that mix reality with the world of fantasy. You can see the work here.

“Through a lens, I try to dig deeper to find my subjects hidden thoughts, fears, dreams, and imagination in an effort to discover them beyond what I believe them to already be.”

Frank Jackson

Frank Jackson has been shooting professionally since the mid-70s. His photographs have a classic black and white look. They’re minimal yet full of character. We adore his work. Take a look here in our interview, where he said:

“I concluded around the age of 15 that I was spectacularly awful at drawing, so I picked up a camera to discover I could take a photograph by using the camera as a pen that uses light for ink,”

Matthew Jordan Smith

Bali 2017

Lots of folks know Matthew Jordan Smith for some of his iconic photos of models like Tyra Banks and so much more. But sometimes, he does very conceptual stuff too. In our interview here, he discussed this long exposure project:

The other difficult part is staying on top of my exposure with my light meter. Because I’m working in bright sunlight, I must measure my light as the sun goes in and out of clouds, so that can be a bit tricky at times, but it’s also the joy of creating the images. In the beginning, it was the hardest thing to do, but today it’s like brushing your teeth. I will say it took a lot of practice as this is not something you just go out and try one time and nail it. It takes time and again, patience.

Theik Smith

Theik Smith is a photographer that focuses on working with dancers in various ways and through different styles. But it’s also studio oriented. In our interview, he said

“My lighting style is borne from a mish-mash of influences; movies, comic books, fashion – oh, goodness, I love, love, LOVE Horst P. Horst and Richard Avedon!”

Spencer Bentley

Photographer Spencer Bentley is a dance and yoga photographer that does incredible work. hIn our interview, he said:

“Focusing on producing content with what I have available has been my path to success and I see no need to change that formula, even if I have the means to.”

Esther Mbabazi

Esther Mbabazi focused on documenting mothers in Uganda and telling the stories of how they navigate the world before they give birth. At the heart of the story is Masa, who acts like a midwife and village elder. In our interview, she said:

“Every documentary photographer wants is to be a fly on the wall. The documentary process is particular in observing and visually recording what happens without any interference from the photographer…”

Yekaterina Gyadu

Yekaterina Gyadu is a NY based photographer that does portrait, documentary and wedding photography. Play the video or read about it here.

Polly Irungu

Polly Irungu is the founder of Black Women Photographers (BWP). She’s grown it into quite an organization over the years. She shares the full story in the video, or you can read about it here.

Vanessa Charlot

Vanessa Charlot was deemed so talented that her teacher gifted her a Leica when she was young. Lucky her, right? Listen to all she has to say in the video, or read about it here.

The Phoblographer remains committed to uplifting the voices of the best black photographers in our industry. Show these photographers some love by connecting with them online. All images were used with permission from the photographers in our interviews. Lead photo by Nwabisa Salukazana.