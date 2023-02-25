Street Photographer Michael Young Says You Should Slow Down

“I’m always on the lookout for small details,” says photographer Michael Young on what makes him want to keep his photos interesting. He uses photography to connect with others, with his camera as the medium to gain the trust of his subjects. Micheal feels people don’t connect with one another as often these days, and he wants to change that using his talents.

I’m writing this piece minutes after ordering a lens suited for street photography. On one hand, I hope to improve my street skills with this lens. But a part of me still wonders how I can make my subjects feel more at ease while approaching them on the city streets. Establishing that rapport in a short time isn’t something I’m familiar with. Maybe the fear of rejection is keeping me away from trying harder. Or perhaps I need to slow down, as Michael Young suggests.

The Essential Photo Gear Used By Michael Young

The Canon 5D Mark III is great for events and studio work because it produces high-quality images with excellent color accuracy and sharpness. The Fujifilm, Ricoh GRII camera bodies as well as my iPhone, on the other hand, are more portable and discreet, making them ideal for street photography where I need to move quickly and blend in with my surroundings.

The Phoblographer: Hi Michael. Please tell us about yourself and how you got into photography.

Michael Young: I (like a lot of people) was working in a lucrative field but was unhappy with my vocation. When a friend of mine passed away, his wife wanted to sell his photography equipment on eBay. I always had an interest in photography, so instead of her selling the equipment on eBay, I bought it, and I literally haven’t stopped shooting since that day back in 2009. My wife Kenya saw that it became a passion of mine and encouraged me to seriously pursue it. So I got serious about it in 2011. Like a lot of photographers nowadays, I’m more or less self-taught. I took a one-day course in manual exposure, and I’ve learned a lot from Flickr and YouTube.

Summer Time on Rae Street, Bronx NY, 2015, Nos Quedamos

The Phoblographer: Being such a broadly practiced genre, do you find yourself easily influenced by trends in street photography, or do you stick to being driven by your moods?

Michael Young: While I appreciate and am inspired by the work of other street photographers, I try to focus primarily on my own vision and experiences when I’m out shooting. I’m constantly on the lookout for interesting moments, expressions, and moods that capture the beauty and hardship of the world around me, and I try to remain open to new possibilities and angles as they present themselves.

The Last Man NY NY 2022

At the same time, I’m aware of some trends and styles that are popular in street photography, and I try to stay informed about what other photographers are doing. But ultimately, I believe that my own perspective and vision are what sets my work apart, and so I try to stay true to that as much as possible.

Mother and Daughter in Silhouette, NY, NY, 2020

The Phoblographer: how do you describe your visual style in photography? Why do you prefer black-and-white most of the time over color?

Michael Young: I guess you could say my visual style is street with a fine art flare. It’s no secret that I prefer black and white photography most of the time because I believe it has a timeless quality. It allows me to focus on the interplay of light and shadow and the lines and textures of a scene without the distraction of color. At the same time, I use color when it feels appropriate to the subject matter or mood of the image. But overall, I find that black and white allows me to convey a sense of emotional depth and intensity that can be harder to achieve with color.

The Outsiders NY NY 2020

The Phoblographer: You live in one of the most photographed cities in the world. How do you make it look different and exciting?

Michael Young: Living in a city as photographed as New York can be a challenge, but I try to approach it with the way I see everything. For me, it’s not so much about making the city look different or interesting as it is about altering it in a way that highlights its beauty, its despair, and the mundaneness that I encounter in my day-to-day life. I’m always on the lookout for small details, interactions, scenes, or slices of light that might be overlooked by others.

Man waiting for the Bus in the West Farms section Bronx 2016

The Phoblographer: Would you say your camera has helped you connect more easily with people who might not have opened up as much?

Michael Young: Most definitely, I try when I have the opportunity to use the camera to connect with others by building trust and respect. Photography can truly be a powerful tool for creating a space where empathy and understanding between different people and diverse cultures can coexist. I think human contact is becoming a lost art, so I’m trying to do my part and make strides to foster better connections with people.

Sunday Morning Brooklyn, NY, 2016

The Phoblographer: How can newer photographers improve their street photography, specifically concerning capturing an eye-catching moment?

Michael Young: The best advice I can offer is the same thing I have to remind myself every time I go out to shoot. Slow down and pay attention to what’s going on all around you. Look at the light, the environment, the scene, the people, and the interactions. The more aware you are, the better you can anticipate when something is about to happen. However, it all starts with slowing down.

Aaron & Xyntori Being a father is everything Bronx, NY 2018

The Phoblographer: You’re also a curator for the Instagram account, Everydayblackamerica. What does being a Black American mean to you today?

Michael Young: As a Christian Black American Photographer, I believe my identity shapes my perspective and subject matter that I point my camera at. As I transition into shooting more documentary stories, I hope to capture images that convey the ways in which Black Americans have been historically marginalized and the ongoing struggles for equality and justice. I want to highlight the complexity and diversity of Black Americans and the importance of representation and visibility in the industry. When I’m out shooting in the street, it’s sad to me that someplace inside of me, I have to hope I’ll make it home and not just because of the crime in the city but also because of policing in this country, that is something I wish no one should have to experience.

Danial Of Harlem Bronx, NY, 2017

