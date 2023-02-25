5 of the Best Black Photojournalists We’ve Featured

A roundup of photojournalists doesn’t need to be classified bn race. But black photographers and artists generally don’t get the dues they deserve, which is why the staff at The Phoblographer are shining a spotlight on photographers of this community during Black History Month. This piece isn’t an attempt to say good photojournalists don’t exist in other communities. It’s just a roundup of some of the Best Black Photojournalists we have featured before.

Esther Mbabazi

Esther emphatically strives to spotlight neglected issues in the Ugandan society. She aims to bring a change to daily working conditions in African, especially in rural areas and to minority groups.

Polly Iringu

Polly Iringu is a self taught photographer. She founded Black Women Photographers, an organization that aims to uplift the demographic in various ways. She is now the first Photo Editor for the Office of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

JD Barnes

Photojournalists are often exposed to danger. Especially when covering sensitive and potentially inflammable scenarios like protests. James JD Barnes experienced this firsthand when covering the clashes in Portland a couple of years ago as he was shot in the chest by a smoke grenade. Read more about this story in our interview with him.

An artist walks by feeling, by emotion, by intuition. It’s what separates us from the technicians of the world. There is no fear of wrong, only of mediocrity JD Barnes

August Udoh

Wanting to showcase ordinary people of his country as anything but ordinary, Uganda based photographer August Udoh photographed everyday citizens in their daily settings. The resulting photos are almost editorial in nature, showing us that each person you see has a compelling story.

Cheriss May

As a result of being a highly accomplished photojournalist, Cheriss May is often commissioned around the world to speak about inclusive storytelling in photography. She told us how photojournalists are always on their toes because of the ever-changing nature of the job.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Cheriss May.