Yekaterina Gyadu on the Hustle and Grind of Professional Photography

Yekaterina Gyadu joins us on this week’s episode of The Phoblographer’s Inside The Photographer’s Mind. Currently in New York, Gyadu is a portrait, documentary, and wedding photographer. She also has a background in fine art. Her relationship with photography began in her youth, as she loved making photographs whenever she would visit her family in Russia. What’s particularly striking is her love for shooting analog. It’s something we like to see as the new generation rises through the ranks. As her work and name grow, we wanted to talk with Gyadu as we’re certain she will be a huge name in the future.

Yekaterina Gyadu on The Hustle

Many photographers make their money through freelance gigs. When one job ends, there’s no guarantee another one will begin. Yekaterina Gyadu has spent 11 years living in New York, building valuable connections through that time. In the past 12 months, amidst a pandemic, her bookings have begun to take off. We spoke about the pressures that come with “the hustle” of being a freelance photographer. Gyadu says, although it can be stressful, having more freedom makes it worth it. She admits she was never one to fit into the traditional 9-5 way of working.

Yekaterina Gyadu on Her Identity

Yekaterina Gyadu is part Russian and part Ghanaian. Growing up, she spent time in Russia, always asking her grandmother for a camera to practice her craft. In later years she would return to Ghana, naturally, creating photographs while there.

Gyadu talks about the differences in making images in both respective countries. In Russia, people tend to be more reserved and do not warm to the idea of strangers making photographs of them. In contrast, Ghanaians seem more open to the idea of being photographed. At the point, I asked Gyadu where she felt most at home: North America, Russia, or Ghana. I’m glad I asked, as she told me she is currently working on a documentary project, exploring who she is and where she most belongs.

Yekaterina Gyadu on Being in Front of The Camera

Gyadu is a self-confessed introvert. She admits she thought twice about coming on the podcast (we’re thrilled that she did!) Because of her introverted character, she’s not overly comfortable with being in front of the camera. We talk about the importance of photographers enjoying having their photo taken, as it helps them be more authentic when boosting the confidence of their subjects on a shoot. Through her personal documentary series, Gyadu intends to include a selection of self-portraits. We look forward to seeing them!

What Else to Expect

In this episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, we also discuss why Gyadu prefers film over digital. We talk about some of the main inspirations throughout her career and why it’s important to hold onto those who genuinely want to help you succeed. Gyadu also shares her motivations for her documentary work and what she determines to be her photographic voice. It’s a great conversation and valuable insight into the life of a photographer that’s clearly on the rise.

Inside The Photographer’s Mind

The Phoblographer’s official podcast aims to get deep inside the mind of the photographer. Not only will we speak to established names, we also want to be here to champion photographers who clearly have a bright future in the industry.

