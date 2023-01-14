10 Best Drone Photographers Capturing our Beautiful Planet

Seeing an everyday landscape from a different perspective lets you admire its beauty differently. It’s a totally different feeling altogether when you view it from above. These are some of the best drone photographers we’ve seen who capture the vivid tones and surfaces of Earth using a drone.

Matt Porteous

It’s all about balancing space in the frames that Matt Porteous captures with his drone. Leading lines take precedence in quite a few of his fascinating photos.

Marco Grassi

“Imagination and reality blending together” is how Marco Grassi aptly describes his drone photo series Space Oddity, and you’ll agree without reservation when you see the images in there.

Kevin Krautgartner

Dunes are some of the most mesmerizing, naturally forming structures. Studying how they form and change shape over time is something I’ve been wanting to do for years. Kevin Krautgartner presents a mesmerizing dance of light and shadows in this series of dune photos.

Galin Vasilev

You probably haven’t seen the beauty of Bulgaria in such a unique manner before. Galin Vasilev showcases the diversity of his country’s natural landscapes from above in his series Symbiosis.

Tobias Hägg

The shores of our oceans can be silent, serene, playful, or even dramatic, depending on the state of the weather. But as eye-catching as they are when viewed from the beach, they’re even more fascinating when a drone captures them from above, as Tobias Hägg shows us.

Gabor Nagy

These aren’t the kind of images you expect to see out of Iceland, but that just goes to show the differences in perspective and areas you can capture with a drone. Gabor Nagy lets us observe an almost alien landscape through his series of images.

“Honestly I don’t know what these extraordinary shapes are made of but I’m so happy I could find them in real life and could capture with my trusty drone.” Gabor Nagy

Paolo Pettignani

Whoever said drones need to be used as-is? Paolo Pettignani wanted to do something different from every other drone photographer he knew. Tweaking its sensor, he converted it to a full spectrum infrared drone camera.

Antti Pietikäinen

Taking to the skies of the Lapland forests of Finland, Antti Pietikäinen shows us how the Midnight Sun blankets the landscapes there with a photogenic ambient light. These images are inspirational for any landscape photographer wanting to capture the natural beauty of this area.

Dillon Marsh

Not everything seen from above is instantly recognizable, as the drone photos of Dillon Marsh show us. Check out these images of curious-looking markings on the west coast of South Africa.

Michael Schauer

It’s safe to say that photographer Michael Schauer had a whale of a time in Iceland. He was fortunate enough to be able to use a drone during a whale-watching tour in 2017. A whale pod of at least five humpback whales followed the tour vessel for almost two hours.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Marco Grassi