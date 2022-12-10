One of the Best Zoom Lenses You can Get Has a Discount!

The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 lens is one of the best standard zooms you can get on the market right now. Better yet, it’s got a discount! Additionally, Tamron’s 150-500mm lens has a nice discount from its already great price! The Tamron Holiday 2022 deals are here now! And they last through Black Friday and beyond Christmas into the end of the year. So you’ve got ample opportunity to get the lenses you want. However, considering the massive number of awards that Tamron has won in the past few years, the supply isn’t going to last. In the post below, we’ve linked to our reviews of all these lenses along with the savings pages. Take a look and make an informed decision for yourself before you purchase!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.