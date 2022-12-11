Five Of The Best Bird Photographers We Know

Having a camera with a super high burst rate helps for sure. Bird-AF mode makes tracking birds in flight a lot easier too. But it takes more than just technical superiority to get great images of our feathered friends. These five photographers have spent years mastering their skills and avian know-how in order to be able to capture some amazing photos of birds in their natural habitat.

Kunal Shah

Patience and persistence have helped Kunal Shah photograph some of India’s most amazing-looking birds. What started as just a bird-watching hobby that slowly turned into a desire to journal the different species soon became a passion for photographing as many of them as possible. He often ventures to the outskirts of the city he resides in to capture the rarer-seen species.

Roland Albanese

When asked about the possibility of being attacked in the field, bird photographer Roland Albanese was quite clear in his response. “It is important that you prepare well–think about where and what you’re shooting.”. He recommends being at a very safe distance, especially when photography predatorial species of birds. Check out some of the tips he’s provided our readers.

Adam Jones

After getting repeatedly dive-bombed by a pair of swallows on his porch, Adam Jones decided to utilize his years of experience as a photographer and take a picture of the birds coming at him. The resulting image went viral on Reddit last year. Read more about this picture and why Adam enjoys photographing natural subjects in general in our interview with him.

Peter Cavanagh

He’s taken tens of thousands of images of birds over the year. But Peter Cavanagh had to narrow it down to just 100 of those for his latest book 100 Flying Birds – Photographing the Mechanics of Flight’. Some of these photos took hours of waiting in order to capture the moment, Peter tells us in his interview with us.

James Henderson

Doing a very non-traditional approach to photographing birds is photographer James Henderson. He’s aptly titled this series ‘Featherscapes’. Photographing them up close, he’s showcasing feathers to his viewers in a new light. Read how he creates these masterpieces in our feature.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Peter Cavanagh.