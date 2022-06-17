The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M is a camera bag for minimalists. The 4.1-liter bag can snugly house a compact mirrorless and one to three lenses, or a small drone like DJI’s Mini series. But, there’s more than meets the eye with this compact bag, starting with an $89 price tag.

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

Despite the lower price point, the Veo Adapter 24M feels rugged. But, is this compact bag too compact? I tried the bag with two different mirrorless systems and a drone. Here’s how the Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M holds up.

The Big Picture

Pros

Durable build

Multiple ways to wear

Comfortable

Rain cover included

Affordable

Cons

A bit small, particularly the side pockets

I wish the main zipper were weather-sealed

The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M is a small, sturdy bag that’s ideal for compact camera systems and small drones. It offers nice organization and fast access for gear like the Panasonic GH6 or the DJI Mini 3 Pro. For a bag that costs less than $100, the materials are surprisingly durable. And, while I’ve used nicer straps, the strap is plenty comfortable for the amount of gear that can fit inside.

While durable and affordable, the bag doesn’t have a lot of space for extras, like carrying a water bottle or travel coffee mug. Weather-sealing the main zipper also would have edged the ranking for this bag up just a bit higher.

I’m giving the Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M four out of five stars.

Gear Used

The Veo Adapter was gifted by Vanguard for this review. I checked the Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M for fit with three different setups.

A Micro Four Thirds Camera:

A crop sensor camera:

A drone:

DJI Mini 3 Pro

Controller

Innovations

The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M doesn’t re-invent the wheel. But, it does offer an affordable option for small gear kits that is actually quite durable for the price.

Tech Specs

Vanguard lists the following specifications for the Veo Adapter 24M:

Color: Black

External Dimensions: 9.9 x 5.9 x 9 inches

Internal Dimensions: 8.9 x 4.5 x 6.3 inches

Laptop or Tablet Carrying Size: 8”

Liter Size: 4.1 L

Maximum Load Capacity: 6.17 lbs.

Item Weight: 0.97 lbs.

Ergonomics

The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M is a compact bag designed for small camera systems and minimalists. The interior measures 8.9 inches wide, 6.3 inches tall and is 4.5 inches deep. The bag comfortably fits the Panasonic GH6 with the OM System 40-100mm f4 and the OM System 20mm f1.4 Pro (and could have fit a third lens about the same size as the 20mm). The GH6 is slightly larger than the S5, so it will fit smaller full-frame mirrorless bodies as well.

But, wider lenses are a snugger fit and don’t fit well without removing a divider. Carrying Fuji gear, the 50mm f1 was difficult to pull out of the bag. With this lens, the bag would be best with only two smaller lenses. Similarly, the bag isn’t tall enough to carry big telephotos. It’s a bag that’s best for smaller camera systems and lenses.

The bag is also a good fit for smaller drones. The DJI Mini 3 Pro fit comfortably with a controller and space for extra batteries.

The main pocket has two included dividers. These fold at the top, creating a sort of shelf to hold the camera body with an attached lens. The interior also has a slot for an 8-inch tablet. With a clamshell top opening, there’s also a small mesh pocket on the inside of the top flap.

The exterior of the bag has just three pockets: one at the top with a weather-sealed zipper, then two at the sides. The side pockets are barely large enough for a small 16-ounce water bottle. The fit, however, also makes it possible to carry items like a phone while being snug enough to keep them from falling out.

The back of the bag also has a hidden pocket for a rain cover. It’s connected with a strap, so it’s not going to get lost. The rain cover protects three sides, leaving the final side that’s against your body open.

Photographers won’t run out of different ways to carry this bag. There’s a shoulder strap, which can also be worn cross-body. The top also has a quick grab handle. And the back has a sleeve to thread a belt through. (There’s no belt included, so you’ll have to supply your own.)

The bag is overall pretty comfortable, which I expected because you can’t carry 20 pounds of gear in this bag. The shoulder strap includes adjustable padding that’s basically a bunch of big rubber bumps to help relieve pressure. This same material is on the belt loop for added support where the bag rests against the body. My only complaint here is that the padding on the shoulder strap doesn’t fit over the plastic piece to adjust the length. It would a bit easier if the padding could be adjusted to sit anywhere along the shoulder strap.

Build Quality

The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M is a sub-$100 bag with a mostly nylon construction, and the materials used are surprisingly sturdy. The bottom is rubber-like to protect the bag when placing it on the ground. The nylon through the rest of the bag is quite thick. It feels durable for a bag at this price point.

The hardware is mostly plastic. While I’ve used nicer straps and would have preferred some metal here, it’s expected for the price point.

While the small accessory pocket at the top is weather-sealed, the main zipper is not. When I dumped a 16-ounce water bottle over the top of the bag though, the only wet spots were just inside the zipper. Had I left gear inside during this test, it would have been fine. In short, if you spill your water bottle or coffee on this bag, your gear is probably going to come out unscathed. But, in the rain, you’ll want to pull that rain cover over the top zipper.

Ease of Use

As a shoulder bag, the Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M allows for quick and easy access to gear. While this could be used as the main bag for compact drones and crop sensor cameras with one or two lenses, it could also work for leaving a heavy backpack behind and swapping out smaller lenses and accessories.

The shoulder strap, grab handle, and belt sleeve offer excellent versatility. There are a lot of ways to carry gear with this one bag.

Who Should Buy It?

The Vanguard Veo Adapter 24M is a small, durable camera bag that’s worth considering for crop sensor cameras and compact drones. The bag offers fast access to gear and multiple ways to carry it. While it’s priced under $100, the materials are surprisingly durable. It will fit a smaller mirrorless body and two to three lenses depending on their width, or two small lenses and a flash.

While it’s a great little bag, it is at times too little. I wish at least one side pocket were a little larger to better hold a water bottle. I also wish the shoulder pad could sit anywhere on the strap. And while most of the materials are weather-resistant, the main zipper isn’t and requires pulling out that hidden rain cover.