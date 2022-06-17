Get the Sony a7 IV with a 24-105mm Lens for $200 Less

If we had to pick one of the most versatile cameras on the market for under $3,000, it would be the Sony a7 IV. And right now, you can get it with a 24-105mm lens for $200 less. We’ll be the first to admit we’re not fans of the 24-105mm. But it’s versatile, and the Sony a7 IV has better weather resistance than previous cameras. Quite honestly, you’d be better off picking up this camera with something like a Tamron 35mm f2.8 FE. You wouldn’t be getting the zoom range, but you’d have a better overall package and a faster aperture lens. Besides, most of us here love primes.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.