OM SYSTEM Has Tempting Savings on Lots of Products

If there was ever a moment to get into the OM SYSTEM, it would be right now. There are instant savings available until June 26th on a bunch of the products you’ve been drooling over. Are you considering getting your first ever real camera? Then there’s something for you in this round up. Maybe you’ll end up pairing it with a nice, small, f1.8 lens! Take a look and see.
These deals end June 26th!
|
Product Description
|
US Retail
|
JUNE
|
OM-D E-M1X Body
|
$2,999.99
|
OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body
|
$1,799.99
|
OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body
|
$1,199.99
|
OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Kit
|
$1,849.99
|
OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Body
|
$699.99
|
$100 off with
purchase of M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ Lens
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6
|
$699.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R
|
$299.99
|
$199.99 off with purchase
of E-M10 Mark IV Body
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R
|
$199.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0
|
$799.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8
|
$499.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8
|
$399.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro
|
$299.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8
|
$399.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm F2.8 Macro
|
$549.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8
|
$899.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO
|
$1,399.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO
|
$999.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO
|
$1,399.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO
|
$1,299.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO
|
$1,299.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO
|
$1,499.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO
|
$1,299.99
|
M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm PRO
|
$1,099.99
This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.
