What if one filter could fit all your lenses? What if circular and rectangular filters worked together? What if filters just snapped on with a magnet? That’s the idea behind the H&Y Revoring Swift, a modular filter system that integrates circular and rectangular filters as well as a hood and lens cap. To top it off, the base adapts to different thread sizes, so it’s possible to use one filter on multiple lenses.

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

The modular system brings H&Y’s previous Revoring adaptable size filters and magnetic rectangular filter systems together. This mix creates a system that’s possible to use in a number of ways and on different lenses. It can be as simple or as complex as photographers need — from just a CPL and hood to a CPL, VND, and GND. Here’s how the system stacks up (pun intended).

The Big Picture

Pros

One filter system fits multiple lenses

Stack circular and rectangular drop-in filters together

Magnetic filters are quick to swap out.

CPL and 4 stop ND filter don’t leave color casts or vignette.

Durable metal build

Cons

VND has some X patterning and color casts at higher strengths

There are lots of different parts if you invest in the entire system.

Because they are wider than the lens, the filters aren’t as easy to store mounted.

I wish there were a build-your-own kit option to purchase only the components you want.

With adaptable thread sizes, the H&Y Revoring CPL is a great alternative to buying separate filters for each lens. Using a system that works much like the iris blades of a lens, the filter adapts to a range of thread sizes. That brings the reflection control to multiple lenses in your kit, all from a filter that doesn’t wreak havoc on colors or create vignetting.

As a kit, the Swift system goes beyond the CPL. It allows landscape photographers to mix CPLs, VNDs, and GNDs together. And, the included magnetic hood actually allowed me to turn the CPL while still blocking side flare. However, the CPL + VND does create some color casts and X patterning at wide angles.

Together, the H&Y Revoring Swift system offers a lot of versatility in a durable filter system. I wouldn’t buy it if all your lenses don’t fit within one size range — they are a bit bulky if you can’t actually use that built-in versatility. But I wouldn’t hesitate to buy the H&Y Revoring if one filter can fit all of your lenses. The CPL is excellent and already available outside of the Kickstarter for the Swift system. The full set is currently funding on Kickstarter. I prefer the CPL over the CPL + VND, so the option to build your own kit is the one I would choose. I would advise to swap the VND + CPL out for the plain CPL, unless you won’t be using it on wide-angle lenses.

I’m giving the H&Y Revoring Swift five out of five stars.

Gear Used

With the latest launch, the H&Y Revoring Swift Filter system expands to adapt different types of filters to multiple lenses. The Swift filter system has three different sets available: a beginner set, a professional set, and a videography set. I tested the beginner photography set, which includes:

H&Y Revoring VND + CPL 58-77mm

H&Y Magnetic Adapter Bridge Ring for 58-77mm

H&Y Quick Release Magnetic Filter Frame GND 0.9 with the H&Y Revo Magnetic FIlter Holder

OR the H&Y Magnetic filter hood

The set includes the magnetic square filter and GND or the magnetic lens hood. I was able to test both options for this review. The professional set (not tested) differs in that it includes a drop-in filter circular system that works in conjunction with the rectangle filter frame.

In addition to the beginner’s set of the Swift modular filter system, I also tested H&Y’s previously launched accessories that work hand-in-hand with the system. I also tested the:

H&Y Revoring HD MRC CPL

H&Y Magnetic ND 16/4 Stop Filter for Revoring VND+CPL

H&Y Magnetic Revoring 58-77mm

Magnetic Revoring Filter Cap 58-77mm

While I would love to say one filter fits every single lens, there’s a range that this system is designed to fit. The Revoring is available in the following size ranges: 46-63mm, 58-77mm, 67-82mm, and 82-95mm. I tested out the 58-77mm variation on the following lenses and cameras:

Innovations

The H&Y Revoring Swift Filter is a modular filter system. It mixes two previous filter systems together and adds a few accessories to maximize versatility. The company’s Magnetic Filter holder simplifies rectangular drop-in filters, while the Revoring allows one filter to fit multiple-size lenses. Swift combines both concepts into one, creating a system where circular and rectangular filters work together across multiple lenses. That’s incredibly innovative. And, for some photographers, it means buying and carrying fewer filters.

Ergonomics

The H&Y Revoring Swift is a modular system that works on multiple-size lenses and pairs circular and rectangular drop-in filters together. While that means many photographers will be able to carry fewer filters, the filter system is larger than buying a filter fitted to one lens. Like using stepping rings, the filter system is wider than the lens itself. On the front of my Fujifilm X-T4, the filter system is nearly as wide as the camera. And extending the hood adds a bit of length as well.

The CPL or VND + CPL on their own are going to be more space-efficient than carrying four different size CPLs and VNDs. When you factor in the typical size of a drop-in filter holder and lens hoods, the Swift system isn’t terribly large. But, photographers who invest in the entire system will need a bit of space to stash all the pieces.

The newly expanded H&Y Revoring Swift Filter system has a lot of components. That means a lot of versatility but a bit of confusion. The photo filter system breaks down into these parts:

H&Y Magnetic Revoring 58-77mm

The H&Y Magnetic Revoring is the basis of the Revoring Swift filter system. This is made of two primary pieces. The first is an adaptable circle filter, which is the basis of the entire Revoring system. With a twist, the screw-in filter changes size. This works a bit like the aperture blades of a camera lens. To attach, just twist to the smallest size, hold up to the lens, and untwist. The blades will stop when it contacts the threads on the lens, then it’s just a matter of screwing the filter in just like a normal screw-in filter.

The other main component of the Magnetic Revoring is that the opposite side is magnetic. This allows photographers to use the other magnetic filters and accessories. This is the base piece that you use when you just want to utilize the drop-in filters, as there is no glass at the center.

H&Y Revoring HD MRC CPL

The Revoring HD MRC CPL is the Magnetic Revoring listed above, but with a CPL built-in. (This is used instead of the base Revoring, not together). It uses the same aperture-like adjustable ring to fit different size lenses. And, it’s still magnetic, so it can be paired with the magnetic ND or mist filters, lens cap, and hood. It has a small silver knob that allows you to turn the CPL. This little handle is essential since both sides of the filter rotate, one to adjust the filter size and the other to adjust the polarizing effect.

H&Y Revoring VND + CPL

The Revoring VND + CPL is just like the CPL filter above, but with a variable neutral density filter built-in. That means there are two knobs: one for the CPL and one for the VND. The CPL has a textured knob while the VND has a smooth knob. That’s a lot to put in one filter, but H&Y still managed to fit in labels to quickly see how many stops of light you are eliminating. Depending on the position of the CPL, however, these labels may be hidden on the bottom of the lens.

H&Y Magnetic ND 16/4 Stop Filter

Ultra-wide lenses can get X patterns using variable neutral density filters. For photographers working with those lenses, this simple filter snaps onto the magnets of the CPL or the base Revoring for four stops of light reduction. It’s a simple piece of glass on a metal ring.

H&Y Magnetic Adapter Bridge Ring for 58-77mm

This is a magnetic filter holder for the rectangular drop-in filters. It snaps right onto either the plain Revoring, the Revoring CPL, or the Revoring VND + CPL. The drop-in filter itself is magnetic and clings right to the frame, but if you want a more secure hold, a knob tightens the hold on the drop-in filter.

H&Y Quick Release Magnetic Filter Frame GND 0.9

This is the filter that drops into the holder. It has a magnetic frame and hash marks on the side, which can be used along with the hash marks on the holder for more precise alignments. H&Y does have other strengths of GNDs available.

Magnetic Revoring Filter Cap 58-77mm

The Revoring has a circular magnetic lens cap that snaps into the filter system to protect the lens. Revoring also has a lens cap that’s designed to fit over the drop-in filter system. Both are metal caps with velvet on the backside to prevent lens scratches.

H&Y Magnetic Filter Hood

Because H&Y filters are wider than the lens itself, they aren’t compatible with traditional lens hoods. The H&Y Magnetic Filter hood is a large, collapsible rubber hood that connects to the rest of the magnets in the Swift modular system. It needs the magnetic adapter ring; it doesn’t quite fit correctly on the magnetic filters alone. Two notches on the hood need to be aligned with the two bumps on the bridge ring for the best hold. Because this sits on the front of the filter instead of the lens, the hood doesn’t prevent access to spinning the VND and CPL.

That’s a lot of components to keep track of, but it’s key to the versatility of the entire system. If the bridge ring were built into the filter frame, then another ring would have to be built into the hood. Thankfully, the modular design means photographers can go as simple or as complex as they want. The CPL and VND + CPL filters work on their own. Or, photographers can go the whole nine yards and integrate those filters with the drop-ins, hood, and lens cap.

If that’s not enough, the Pro kit includes circular drop-in filters for mist or short star (not tested).

Build Quality

There’s nothing plastic about the H&Y Revoring Swift System. Most of the system is made from lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, from the filter holders to even the lens cap. The circular filters themselves are made from German Schott Glass; the square is from Corning Gorilla Glass. The hood is a soft, collapsible rubber. Every piece feels durable and well made.

The magnets hold well. The filters did not fall off during use, even when waving my camera around. I can place my camera on a flat surface and the magnets even hold up the weight of the lens. The hood does need to be aligned with the notches in the bridge ring. It will connect when misaligned, but it can be bumped off this way. Properly aligned, I couldn’t bump the hood out of place.

The Revoring doesn’t always stay on when placed lens down in a messenger bag. Since the filters are wider than the lens, these filters work a bit better when stored in backpacks where the camera sits horizontally rather than lens down.

There are a few layers to help protect from fingerprints, but I still needed to be careful not to touch the glass or it would leave smudges. There’s enough of an edge to be able to work the filters without leaving smudges if you are careful.

Ease of Use

The sheer number of pieces made the Revoring Swift system a bit daunting as I pulled it out of the box. But, after spending a few minutes figuring out how all the pieces work together, the system is incredibly quick and easy to use. Frankly, it’s a bit fun adjusting the size of the screw-in filters and even more fun snapping the magnetic pieces on.

The most challenging aspect of installing the CPL or the VND + CPL filters is that both sides of the filter twist. But, there’s a grippy ring in the center that doesn’t twist and the filter is labeled as to which way to spin. Grip the grippy ring in one hand and twist the adjustable stepping ring with the other, place it up to the lens, and twist the opposite way to screw in. Once you’ve done it once, it’s simple to do again and again. The entire system doesn’t have to be re-assembled to switch to a different lens; if you untwist the base, whatever magnetic accessories are attached will stay attached.

The other filters simply snap on with a magnet. The twist-on filters take slightly longer than installing a traditional filter. But the magnetic filters, hood, and lens cap are much faster than the traditional versions.

Image Quality

We’re going to dive into the image quality of each filter in these sections.

H&Y Revoring CPL

The H&Y Revoring CPL doesn’t add any unwanted color casts or vignetting to the image. The filter does exactly what a CPL should do — controls the reflections — without negatively affecting color or the corners. Even at 16mm, the filter didn’t vignette the corners.

H&Y Revoring CPL + VND

Without filter

With filter, 70mm

With filter, 32mm, 2 stop ND

With filter, 16mm, Max setting on VND

Mixing the CPl and a VND, this filter works well when blurring water. I love having the ability to control both the light coming in and how the reflections appear. However, the higher stops — the five and six stops of light and occasionally the four — do create an X pattern when used at 16mm. The stronger stops also create a bluish tint to the image.

H&Y Magnetic ND 16/4 Stop Filter

While less versatile, the snap-on 4 stop ND has a more neutral effect on the colors and edges of the image. I preferred this over the VND option because there was no X patterning or blue tint to the image.

H&Y Quick Release Magnetic Filter Frame GND 0.9

Without filter

With filter

The graduated filter has a soft transition and works well to help darken the sky. It works best on a low sun or shooting without the sun in the frame — those scenarios need a bit more stopping power.

Who Should Buy it?

Photographers with lenses that all fit within one size range of the Revoring should consider the modular system. It’s a quick and simple way to use a single circular filter instead of buying individual filters for each lens. The Revoring CPL has earned a spot in my camera bag, where it will fit with all three of my current lenses.

If the lenses in your bag don’t all fit within one Revoring, then the Revoring makes less sense. The filters are larger than the lens, which can be a bit annoying when placing the lens in a bag without removing the filter first. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy one Revoring filter, but I’m not sure I would invest in multiple sizes since that negates the system’s greatest feature.

The system is also great for photographers who want to use both circular and rectangle drop-in filters at the same time. The magnetic system is easy to layer and makes it possible to mix filters like CPLs and GNDs together.

While I would buy the Revoring Swift, I would opt for the CPL, which is already available, rather than the CPL + VND. The VND has a tendency to create X patterning and color casts at the higher strengths with wide-angle lenses. Choose the CPL with the magnetic 4-stop ND filter in most scenarios. Thankfully, the Kickstarter has a build-your-own kit option where you can customize what pieces you would like.

Want one? The H&Y Revoring CPL is available now, along with the Magnetic ND and lens cap. And the full Revoring Swift system is funding on Kickstarter.