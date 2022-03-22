Pretty and Practical! Langly Paracord Strap Review

The Langly Paracord is a camera strap I was super curious about. This website has reviewed tons and tons of camera straps. But the Langly Paracord seemed particularly fascinating. I had a feeling it would break, but it didn’t. In fact, it ended up holding its own with one of the heaviest mirrorless cameras on the market right now. And overall, I think I’ve fallen head over heels for the Langly Paracord strap.

Too Long; Didn’t Read

The Langly Paracord strap truly surprised me. I was wondering if it would really be able to resist the weight of the Nikon z9 and Nikon’s lenses. But it performed admirably. Never once did this camera strap buckle. More importantly, it made the camera system incredibly comfortable while being practical. I can’t complain about this thing at all!

Pros and Cons

Pros

It never once buckled to the weight of the Nikon z9 and lenses for two weeks.

Stylish, very stylish. In fact, this is the most stylish strap I’ve used that isn’t leather.

Durable

Surprisingly comfortable

Cons

Not a single thing to be very honest

Tech Specs

550-lb test paracord for enhanced durability.

for enhanced durability. Eyelet support to fit any SLR, DSLR, rangefinder, or binoculars .

. Each strap is supplied with a second set of quick release camera body connectors allowing the strap to be swapped between multiple camera bodies.

allowing the strap to be swapped between multiple camera bodies. Can handle the heaviest camera/lens combinations .

. Feels good, looks good, and gets the job done.

Gear Used

We tested the Langly Paracord strap with the:

Innovations

This is a strap, so it’s truly tough to innovate here. The Langly Paracord strap is taking ideas from other brands and making them better. It’s incredibly comfortable while also being fashionable. That’s difficult to do.

Ergonomics

The Langly Paracord strap is seriously cool. When you look at this material, you’d think that it’s probably really soft. In reality, it’s more like slightly rough sailing rope wound tightly together. It’s insanely strong.

Along the strap, you’ll obviously find the company logo in leather. It’s subtle enough without detracting from the design of the camera strap.

Here’s a bit more of a look at the camera strap. There’s this entire area that’s like soft seat-belt material, then a D-ring, then the paracord, then buckles, and then the Canon-style attachments.

That’s right! the paracord can come apart. And this is the part that truly scared me. I mean, these feel like they’re made of plastic. But as much as I tugged on them they didn’t give way.

Build Quality

The Langly Paracord strap came with us into the rain, in snow, and through various ways that the Nikon z9 was abused. During a few shoots I’d wrap it around my wrist and then throw it around my chest, and then onto my shoulder. Each and every time, It was almost as if the Langly Paracord strap didn’t even have buckles. I can’t fault this thing at all.

Ease of Use

Attaching the camera strap to your camera is pretty simple. These are Canon’s style attachments and the strap comes with split rings if you need them. But as long as you’re threading the strap through perfectly, you won’t have any issues. In fact, the only thing that kind of irked me was the buckles. But after giving them my own personal tug and tests, I decided to put it on the Nikon z9.

When I tell you that I’m dumbfounded and amazed, I truly mean that. We’ve tested camera straps that have given way and broken so many times. And we’ve also tested a lot that leaned more towards fashion than practical. On both sides of the fence, we’ve rarely tested anything that only costs $40 and is just this strong. We’re shocked.

Conclusions

Likes

How insanely strong this thing is

Pretty good looks!

Durable

It survived working with the Nikon z9! I mean, come on!

Dislikes

Not a thing!

I’m truly amazed at how good this camera strap is. It’s great for event photographers, photojournalists, portrait photographers, etc. I wouldn’t recommend it for street photography because of how visually loud the strap is. But if that’s not a worry for you, then for $40, you can’t beat the Langly Paracord strap.

It’s receiving five out of five stars and our Editor’s Choice Award.