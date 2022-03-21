3 Cameras with Great Colors Every Photographer Will Love

There aren’t a lot of things that post-production can’t do for photographers these days. But why should you need to do it to the colors? In the pandemic, we felt that we wanted to stop staring at screens and have fun shooting no matter what. So we’re rounding up some of the best cameras with great colors. Best of all, we’ve tested all of these ourselves. We think you’ll enjoy them.

How We Chose These Cameras with Great Colors

Here’s how we chose the best cameras with great colors:

We tested all of these cameras ourselves. You can see our full reviews in each section of this round up.

What do we mean by cameras with great colors? Well, we didn’t have to do much to the colors when editing these photos from these cameras.

With Fujifilm, you’re best off using the film simulations.

With Sony, use Tamron lenses to get the best colors.

With Canon cameras, we think you should go for the Fine Detail setting.

Typically, cameras with great colors have high megapixel counts. This lets them have a lot more color depth.

Fujifilm GFX 100S

Pros

The build quality is much better than the GFX100

Weather sealing

The new IBIS system is excellent

Good autofocus in good light

More detail in images than anyone could ever want

Great performance up to ISO 6400

The film sims are great as always. Nostalgic Neg is a nice inclusion

Nice grip and a well-placed thumb rest round out great ergonomics

Excellent price point for a ‘more than Full-frame’ camera (it’s $5,999)

Cons

Still no touchscreen menu system

Mediocre battery life

400MP Hi-Res image mode is meh

While the EVF is nice, it’s a step back from the GFX100

How are the Colors?

In our review, we state:

“If there is one thing Fujifilm knows how to do, it’s making nice JPEG files. Despite this camera using a Bayer sensor instead of X-Trans, the Fujifilm simulations look as good as ever. Playing with RAW files is nice, but sometimes just shooting JPEG is fun. If you want to do that, just know that you’ll get great images, with stunning colors all the time. The GFX100S also comes with a new film simulation; Nostalgic Negative. This film sim tries to recreate a look from 70s film stocks. Oranges, yellows, and reds take on a unique look, and overall images become much warmer. It’s a nice look that many will enjoy. Of course, this is all subjective as everyone has different tastes. Still, it’s nice that you have these options baked right into the camera.”

Canon EOS R5

Pros

Well built

Excellent battery life

So intuitive for a Canon shooter

Feels very good in the hand

Image stabilization is pretty much second to none

Wonderful menu systems

Excellent details

Weather sealed

Reliable

Canon’s Mobile App connection setup is as simple as ever

Doesn’t overheat with short clips

Wifi sending of full HD video is pretty fast

High ISO RAW files hold a fair amount of data. There’s great dynamic range and colors, but the noise is a bit painful.

Wireless RAW file transmission with Capture One 22

Cons

The joystick is in an odd spot

In some ways feels like an old 60D, but it’s totally not

I personally feel the magnification button is in an odd spot

Can’t transfer 8K video via Wifi

4K movie clips shorter than 30 seconds take a while to send, and then ultimately don’t end up on your phone

High ISO Raw files above 12,800 tend to get a bit messy

The price is a bit high at $3,899

How are the Colors?

In our review, we state:

“It was only when editing these RAW files that I started to remember how beautiful Canon’s colors can be. With my Canon EOS R, I don’t edit all that much. But the RAW files from the Canon EOS R5 remind me of the Canon 5D Mk II in some ways. If you make the white balance nice and warm, human skin looks radiant. Editing the color channels lets you create even more vivid colors. It’s why I fell in love with Canon many years ago. And with this, I feel like I’ve got a true successor to what I used to own.”

Sony a1

Pros

Sony’s a1 shows that stacked sensors are the future

Detail rich images with great dynamic range

Excellent ergonomics (the best Sony camera to date)

The a1 features the new touchscreen menu system

Fantastic overall autofocus performance

30 frames per second with the electronic shutter with virtually no rolling shutter or banding issues

1/400th mechanical shutter speed with compatible TTL flashes and triggers

Sony’s 9.44 million dot EVF is a work of art

Excellent build quality

Good battery life

8K video

Excellent performance with CFexpress A cards

Cons

It has the same old 1.44 million dot LCD

The LCD is not fully articulating

Bird AF is a work in progress

Multi Shot mode is inconsistent

Autofocus suffers a little in very low light situations

It’s $6,499

How are the Colors?

In our review, we state:

“The image quality overall is excellent. Images are detail-rich, and you can crop to your heart’s content and still have images filled with small details. The colors are great. You’ll see this in the JPEGs that the camera produces. RAW files are also pretty fantastic. The fact that you can rattle off 30 frames per second and get 50MP images that are as good as these are is impressive.”

