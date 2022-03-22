Love Minimalism? Hold OLIVE Your Gear. Tenba Fulton 10L V2 Review

I’ll always say that a waist strap is needed for a backpack. And for the Tenba Fulton 10L V2, I truly think it could’ve helped. This camera bag is designed to be minimal. It holds a small amount of camera gear and answers a constant complaint of mine: the need for more canvas bags. This bag is built very well in every way. It’s designed to be small and for a minimal carrying kit. But there’s just something about it that doesn’t feel right.

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The Tenba Fulton 10L V2 is a minimal backpack for photographers who don’t want to carry a lot of gear. It’s got a rolltop to bring around even more stuff with you too. But I’m not a fan of accessing my gear from the rear and the Olive color is a bit uglier than the photos have led me to believe.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Keeps your gear tucked away very well!

Can hold a Nikon z5, and two or three lenses with ease

Front pocket is a fantastic organizer

I love, love, love the rolltop! These are amongst my favorite bags.

When walking around in the winter, it can be surprisingly comfortable.

One handed use is super comfortable.

More than good enough to be a day-bag with some considerations

Cons

The balance can really throw things off. And I wish that the sternum strap came down even lower or that a tucked away waist strap were available.

I wish both side pockets were expandable

I’m still curious about either a hemp or canvas version.

I wish the mouth of the rolltop had velcro to keep the entire thing closed easier.

Gear Used

We tested the Tenba Fulton 10L with the:

Nikon z5

Godox flashes

Nikon 35mm f1.8 Z S

Nikon 28mm f2.8 Z

Innovations

The Tenba Fulton 10L isn’t necessarily innovative. It’s just a smaller version of their bigger 16L that we previously reviewed. We like that Tenba is working with canvas with the Fulton 10L. But ultimately, I really just wish that they had improved the Tenba Cooper instead.

Tech Specs

This was taken from the Adorama listing.

The 10L backpack fits a mirrorless or DSLR camera with 2-4 lenses (up to detached 24-70mm 2.8), plus iPad or iPad Pro up to 11 inches (28 cm). It also fits the DJI Mavic and other compact drones. And the top rolltop section has tons of space for food, a lightweight jacket and other personal gear.



Camera/Tablet Capacity

Mirrorless or DSLR camera with 2-4 lenses (up to detached 24-70mm 2.8), plus iPad or iPad Pro up to 11 inches (28 cm). Also fits DJI Mavic and other compact drones.



Secure Rear Camera Access

Camera gear is secured up against the user’s back so that nothing can be removed from the front or sides of the pack while traveling.



Versatile Rolltop Design

Protects contents from rain when rolled tightly, and allows expandability to hold extra cargo when needed.



Tripod/Monopod Storage

Reinforced side pocket fits a tripod or monopod.



Durability and Weather Resistance

Built with the finest materials and hardware, including water-repellent 600D canvas, 300g brushed tricot interior, YKK zippers and heavily-reinforced stitching.

Ergonomics

The Tenba Fulton 10L V2 is a bag that’s made of both nylon and canvas. These photos are of their Olive color. When I saw the images of the bag, they appealed to me. But the images I’ve seen online are much different from what you get in person. This bag is a combination of green and brown. But truthfully, it’s just not an appealing color and I regret my choice.

What you saw in the previous image was the front of the bag. That area hides the zippered pocket to store small things. I’ve put books, my Kindle, and very small things in here.

Both sides have pockets like this. They’re not expandable. And for what it’s worth, they’re both difficult to stuff a tripod or water bottle into. It’s here where I’m truly going to say that I like the way the material feels. It’s incredibly nice. In fact, it’s the nicest feeling render of canvas and nylon I’ve used.

Here’s what you get when you unfurl the rolltop area. There’s a fairly deep pocket to accommodate more gear.

And finally, here’s the rear access compartment. All your gear is stored in the bottom and with ample lumbar support.

Build Quality

The Tenba Fulton 10L is built well overall. We took it into the rain, the snow, and onto the subways with us. What’s really nice is that it’s small enough so that you won’t take up a lot of space if you keep it on your back. And unlike the DNA line, the Fulton line doesn’t have issues with the zippers snagging at all. To be honest, I can’t say a single bad thing about how this bag is built except that the dividers are a bit odd. As Hillary noted in her review of the 16L, it’s sometimes tough to stuff more gear into the bag. Granted, the 10L isn’t necessarily designed for that.

Despite my qualms with wanting a waist strap, this is mostly just for personal comfort. I fully admit that this bag probably doesn’t need one. But when I run with this bag for the subway car, the bottom tends to flop about. It really shouldn’t.

Ease of Use

There luckily isn’t much to the Tenba Fulton 10L. There’s a back door to access your gear, a front pocket to access small things, and a roll top to access a whole lot of stuff. To be honest, I think that the Tenba Fulton 10L works better as an everyday bag than as a backpack. That is that you’re probably better off just removing the whole camera cube and using it just as a backpack.

Just to check my own biases, I switched the cameras inside to my Fujifilm X series gear instead of the Nikon full-frame z5. It felt better, but I still stand by saying that it needed a waist strap. Further, while I know Hillary likes rear-access backpacks, I don’t; and the rare exception is the WANDRD PRVKE series for me.

Conclusions

Likes

Tenba is continuing to use canvas again. This gives me so much hope.

It’s comfortable

Tenba keeps using rolltops, and that’s wonderful.

Dislikes

This color scheme is a bit ugly

I still really wish it had a waist strap.

Personally not a fan of rear access

The Tenba Fulton 10L V2 is overall, honestly, a good bag. But in this case, it got into a reviewer’s hands that isn’t a fan of this style. Tenba is continuing to get things right. They keep using the rolltop and they bring canvas into their backpack design. The bag is also incredibly comfortable. However, this bag would’ve been an all-star winner if there was at least side-access to my camera gear. I also attest that the waist strap is still something that’s incredibly needed for all modern backpacks.

The Tenba Fulton 10L V2 receives three out of five stars. Want one? Check out the Adorama listing.