3 Cameras with Great High ISO Image Quality You’ll Love!

There are cameras with great high ISO output that lots of photographers enjoy for various reasons. Everything from sports, night photography, portraiture, and astrophotography requires cameras with great low light abilities. We think that photographers will get the most out of them with specific lenses for sure. But even so, you won’t have to worry about turning your ISO into the nuclear range. Here are three excellent cameras with great high ISO output that we’ve tested ourselves.

How We Tested These Cameras with Great High ISO Image Quality

Here’s what we did to test these cameras with great high ISO image quality:

We don’t only test on digital screens. We’re one of the only photo publications that actually still prints. In fact, all of these cameras with great high ISO images had photos printed at 17×22 at ISO 6400.

We’ve reviewed every one of these cameras with great high ISO output ourselves. And you’ll find links to our reviews in this round up. All the sample images and product images are also done by us.

High ISO output isn’t necessarily all about megapixels. It’s also about processor power for sure.

The best cameras with great high ISO output are also all weather resistant. So you’ll be able to take them into the rain or snow with no issues at all. This is important if you’re using a camera to shoot astrophotography in the cold.

Don’t forget to print! Cameras with great high ISO outputs really shine when it comes to prints.

Sony a7s III

Pros

Nice feel in the hand

Good build quality

Weather sealing

Fantastic autofocus

The 9.44 million dot EVF is simply gorgeous

A new touch menu system! Hallelujah!

Despite only having a 12MP sensor, the image quality is great

Sony finally added a tilty, flippy screen

Decent battery life when being used for stills

Not a bad price ($3,498)

Cons

The LCD is on the small side, and it hinders the new menu system

The EVF can lag in low light situations, even when on its highest refresh rate settings

Colors take on rather strange tones at very high ISOs

High ISO Findings

In our review, we state:

“Now, this is what you’ve all been waiting for, I’m sure. It’s no secret that the Sony a7s III is a low light powerhouse, and I have to say, it hasn’t disappointed. You can shoot at ISO 6400, 12,800, and 25,600, and have no problems. If you want to go to nuclear numbers, you can do that too. In some situations, you’ll see a few slightly odd things happening with colors from 25,600 and up. But, come on, these are outrageous numbers. The colors aren’t that bad: nothing that can’t be fixed with a few tweaks during post.”

Canon EOS R6

Pros

Fantastic ergonomics have returned to Canon cameras

Great build quality which includes excellent weather sealing

Incredible autofocus system that’s on par with Sony offerings, now with vechicle detection AF

Plenty of 4K video options for those need them

Easy to use touchscreen menu system

Excellent image quality

Incredibly effective IBIS

Two UHS-II SD card slots

Incredible buffer performance (over 180 RAW and over 1,300 JPEGS)

The EVF and vari-angle LCD are of high quality

Cons

No top LCD panel

It’s priced a little high at $2,499

High ISO Findings

In our review, we state:

“Staggering is a word I would use to describe the low light performance of the Canon EOS R6. IS0 6400 is nothing to this camera, it continues to laugh at ISO 10,000, and even 25,600 produces images that can easily be used. At the highest of ISO settings, there’s some color noise, as you would expect, but wow, it’s impressive. The lower megapixel sensor really gives the EOS R6 an advantage over other cameras when it comes to low light performance.”

Leica SL2s

Pros

The fastest autofocus on a Leica ILC I’ve seen. It’s now on par with Canon and Sony.

Autofocus profiles are cool!

Solid build quality

Easy to use

Beautiful image quality

People detection is wonderful.

Functionality-wise, the buttons are fantastic with a good layout and give you everything you need.

A camera that you truly want to carry around with you everywhere

Both Panasonic and Leica lenses have comparable autofocus speeds.

Raw files are pretty versatile in Lightroom.

FANTASTIC high ISO print capability

Cons

A tad pricey. But when you consider the weather sealing, it’s not bad.

I wish it did Qi wireless charging.

I wish this had dedicated animal face detection

There should be an option to never let the display time out. This is especially true for the EVF-Extended mode.

It needs the right strap to be comfortable for long photo walks

Still no multiple exposure mode

I wish the menu was touch-capable and that it either flipped or tilted/pivoted.

High ISO Findings

In our review, we state:

“You may wonder why I’d even bother making that statement in the previous paragraph. And that’s because the Leica SL2S has the cleanest high ISO print output we’ve seen from a 24MP sensor. At ISO 6400, the image was super clean. We printed from the Canon Prograf 1000 with Pro Luster paper, and I’m seriously shocked. With that said, the sensor at the heart of the Leica SL2s is still very capable and clean at ISO 6400. Again, it’s the cleanest that we’ve seen. There’s still a bit of noise though. And one day I’d like to see absolutely no noise. So far, Leica is leading the pack.”

