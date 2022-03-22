These Fuji GFX Lenses Will Make Your Camera Shine!

The Fujifilm 32-64mm f4 R LM WR lens will only get better with future cameras! Yes, if there is something to be excited for, it’s that the Fujifilm GFX 50R rebate is back. And it’s going for a super affordable price for what the camera is. What’s more, there are cash-back offerings on GF lenses. Is this finally the time that you get into the Fujifilm GFX system? We know lots of you have been considering it. I mean, how do you beat the look of Fujifilm film simulations at a larger-than-full-frame size? It’s really difficult to square off against. But either way, you’ll want to check out these deals.

These Deals End on April 3rd! Be sure to submit your claim.

Fujifilm GFX 50R: $2,999.95 at Amazon or Adorama

$2,999.95 at Amazon or Adorama GF 32-64mm F4 R LM WR Lens: $500 back at Amazon or Adorama

$500 back at Amazon or Adorama GF 30mm F3.5 R WR Lens: $300 back at Amazon or Adorama

$300 back at Amazon or Adorama GF 63mm F2.8 R WR Lens: $300 back at Amazon or Adorama

$300 back at Amazon or Adorama GF 50mm F3.5 R LM WR Lens: $200 back at Amazon or Adorama

