Which One?: Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5. Which Is the Best Camera?

This is an age-old question. Which one is better? The Sony a1 or the Canon EOS R5? One camera has been out for a while. Canon has often said that the Sony a1 is meant to take on its 1-series cameras, which aren’t out yet. Sony, with the a1, made the entire industry’s jaws drop. But the Canon EOS R5 is still also a staple for many photographers. So which one is better? We’re tackling the debate of the Sony a1 vs the Canon EOS R5 based on our own real-world reviews and experiences.
This Post Is Based Off of Our Real-World Experience
This post is being written and based off our real-life experiences. We’ve used these cameras with both first and third party products, and generally over a long period of time. We’ve seen how they’ve grown and this is our report. Below, we’re listing a bunch of posts that we’ve done for reference. But if you head to our YouTube channel, you’ll find even more.
Considering that we’re a photography website, we’re going to focus on the photography based usage we’ve done. So, let’s dive into the battle of Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5.
Using the Sony a1
Canon EOS R5
Tech Specs
Canon EOS R5
These specs are taken from the LensRentals listing for the Canon EOS R5.
|Aspect Ratio
|
1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9
|Audio File Formats
|
AAC, Linear PCM
|Audio Recording
|
Built-In Microphone (Stereo) External Microphone Input
|Autofocus Points
|
Phase Detection: 1053
|Autofocus Sensitivity
|
-6 to +20 EV
|Battery
|
1x LP-E6NH Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
|Bit Depth
|
14-Bit
|Brand
|
Canon
|Built-in Flash
|
No
|Camera Type
|
Mirrorless
|Connectivity
|
USB Type-C (USB 3.1), HDMI D (Micro), 3.5mm Headphone, 3.5mm Microphone
|Continuous Shooting
|
Mechanical Shutter
|Dedicated Flash System
|
eTTL
|Depth
|
3.5″
|Diopter Adjustment
|
-4 to +2
|Exposure Compensation
|
-3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps)
|Exposure Modes
|
Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
|External Flash Connection
|
Hot Shoe
|External Video-Recording Modes
|
4:2:2 10-Bit
|Flash Compensation
|
-3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps)
|Focus Modes
|
Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF
|Focus Type
|
Auto and Manual Focus
|Height
|
3.8″
|ISO Range
|
Auto, 100 to 51200 (Extended: 100 to 102400)
|Image File Formats
|
JPEG, RAW
|Image Stabilization
|
Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis
|Interval Recording
|
Yes
|Item Type
|
Camera
|LCD Resolution
|
2,100,000 Dot
|LCD Size
|
3.2″
|Maximum Resolution
|
8192 × 5464
|Maximum Sync Speed
|
1/250 Second
|Memory Card Slot
|
Slot 1: CFexpress Type B
|Metering Modes
|
Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Partial, Spot
|Metering Range
|
-3 to 20 EV
|Mfr. Model Number
|
4147C002
|Monitor Type
|
Free-Angle Tilting Touchscreen LCD
|Mount
|
Canon RF
|Operating Temperature
|
32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C
|Pixels
|
Actual: 47.1 Megapixel
|Recording Limit
|
Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds
|Self Timer
|
2/10-Second Delay
|Sensor Dimensions
|
36 × 24mm
|Sensor Size
|
Full Frame
|Sensor Type
|
CMOS
|Shutter Speed
|
Mechanical Shutter
|Video Encoding
|
NTSC/PAL
|Video Recording Modes
|
Raw 12-Bit
|Viewfinder Coverage
|
100%
|Viewfinder Eye Point
|
23mm
|Viewfinder Magnification
|
Approx. 0.76x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|
5,760,000 Dot
|Viewfinder Size
|
0.5″
|Viewfinder Type
|
Electronic (OLED)
|Weight
|
1.62 lbs.
|White Balance
|
Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (White), Shade, Tungsten
|Width
|
5.4″
|Wireless
|
Wi-Fi
Sony a1
These specs are taken from the LensRentals listing for the Sony a1.
|Aspect Ratio
|
1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9
|Audio File Formats
|
AAC LC, Linear PCM (Stereo)
|Audio Recording
|
Built-In Microphone (Stereo)
|Autofocus Points
|
Phase Detection: 759
|Autofocus Sensitivity
|
-4 to +20 EV
|Battery
|
1x NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 7.2 VDC, 2280 mAh (Approx. 430 Shots)
|Bit Depth
|
14-Bit
|Brand
|
Sony
|Built-in Flash
|
No
|Camera Type
|
Mirrorless
|Connectivity
|
HDMI A (Full Size), USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), USB Micro-B (USB 2.0), 3.5mm Microphone, 3.5mm Headphone, RJ45
|Continuous Shooting
|
Electronic Shutter
|Dedicated Flash System
|
TTL
|Depth
|
2.7″
|Diopter Adjustment
|
-4 to +3
|Exposure Compensation
|
-5 to +5 EV (1/3 EV Steps)
|Exposure Modes
|
Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
|External Flash Connection
|
Hot Shoe
|External Video-Recording Modes
|
RAW 16-Bit
|Flash Compensation
|
-3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps)
|Flash Modes
|
Auto, Fill Flash, Hi-Speed Sync, Off, Rear Sync, Red-Eye Reduction, Slow Sync
|Focus Modes
|
Continuous-Servo AF, Direct Manual Focus, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF
|Focus Type
|
Auto and Manual Focus
|GPS
|
No
|Height
|
3.8″
|ISO Range
|
Auto, 100 to 32000 (Extended: 50 to 102400)
|Image File Formats
|
JPEG, RAW, HEIF
|Image Stabilization
|
Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis
|Interval Recording
|
Yes
|Item Type
|
Camera
|Live Streaming
|
Yes
|Maximum Sync Speed
|
1/400 Second
|Memory Card Slot
|
Dual Slot: CFexpress Type A / SD
|Metering Modes
|
Center-Weighted Average, Highlight Weighted, Multiple, Spot
|Metering Range
|
-3 to 20 EV
|Mfr. Model Number
|
ILCE-1/B
|Monitor Resolution
|
1,440,000 Dot
|Monitor Size
|
3.0″
|Monitoring Type
|
Tilting Touchscreen LCD
|Mount
|
Sony E
|Operating Temperature
|
32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C
|Recording Limit
|
Unlimited
|Self Timer
|
2/5/10-Second Delay
|Sensor Dimensions
|
35.9 × 24mm
|Sensor Resolution
|
Actual: 50.5 Megapixel
|Sensor Size
|
Full Frame
|Sensor Type
|
CMOS
|Shutter Speed
|
Mechanical Shutter
|Video Encoding
|
NTSC/PAL
|Video Recording Modes
|
H.265/XAVC HS 4:2:2 10-Bit
|Viewfinder Coverage
|
100%
|Viewfinder Eye Point
|
25mm
|Viewfinder Magnification
|
Approx. 0.9x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|
9,437,184 Dot
|Viewfinder Size
|
0.64″
|Viewfinder Type
|
Electronic (OLED)
|Webcam Functionality
|
Yes
|Weight
|
1.6 lbs.
|White Balance
|
Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Color Temperature Filter, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (Cool White), Fluorescent (Day White), Fluorescent (Daylight), Fluorescent (Warm White), Incandescent, Shade, Underwater
|Width
|
5.1″
|Wireless
|
Wi-Fi
Ergonomics
Ergonomically speaking, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony a1 represent what you’d get from the pinnacle of cameras without vertical grips attached. Both feel very good and that’s surprising coming from me. For years, Sony cameras have felt more and more like computers. But something about the Sony a1 reminds me of an old Minolta SLR. In some ways it still feels like a computer, but in many ways it represents a camera that Sony is taking more seriously than anything else they’ve made. At the same time, it will feel very familiar to anyone who has used the Sony system for a long time.
The Canon EOS R5, on the other hand, feels instinctively like a real-camera from a company that has been making cameras for decades. There are a few things about it that bother me, like a few ways that the menu interface works (I’ll get to that in the ease of use section). But ergonomically speaking, my only complaint is that the Canon EOS R5 is big. But so too is the Sony a1. They’re both larger than the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony a7r IV, respectively. For my hands and for general transport, those cameras are an ideal size.
The Sony a1 has a few immediate advantages over the Canon EOS R5. For example, how could Canon forget to include a dedicated dial or button for drive modes? You can set it to one of the many custom function buttons, but it seems a bit like an oversight.
Realistically speaking, both cameras are very capable. But the Sony a1 can let the photographer do a lot more without removing their eye from the viewfinder. Personally, both are quite good. With native lenses, I tend to prefer the Canon EOS R5. But if you put Tamron lenses on the Sony a1, I really start to fall for the Sony system.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Sony A1
Build Quality
For years, we’ve had qualms with Sony’s build quality. But with the Sony a1, they started to seriously address them. The joke amongst various staffers was that we’d spend more time annoyed that our sensors got dirty than time shooting with a Sony camera. On the other hand, we’ve never had a dirty Canon R series camera sensor. The Canon EOS R5 is no exception.
With the Sony a1, the company took the weather seals around the mount more seriously. Plus, it now brings the shutter down over the camera sensor to protect it from getting dirty when changing the lens. We’ve taken both the Sony a1 and the Canon EOS R5 out into tough weather conditions. They both perform admirably.
So then we thought about build quality with lenses attached. Sony has its best build quality with Tamron lenses attached. Indeed, our sensors have rarely ever gotten dirty when we use Tamron lenses on Sony sensors. And with the Sony a1, that’s especially the case. Sony, however, has a bunch of other small prime lenses with some degree of weather sealing.
Canon only gives you weather sealing if you go for an L-series lens. In the case of their standard zoom lenses, the weather sealing is great and the lenses are lightweight. But when you start to use their more innovative lenses, things get really heavy.
We’re still giving this one to Canon as with all of their weather sealed lenses, we’ve never seen any sort of sensor dust.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5
Ease of Use
Ease of use is quite the mixed bag here. The Sony a1 gives you a ton of buttons and dials to get to everything you want. However, their new touchscreen menu is anxiety inducing at times. It’s pretty much useless to try to navigate. On the other hand, Canon doesn’t give you as many buttons and dials (though you’re still getting a fair amount). Canon’s menu system, however, is the absolute best we’ve ever used. Think I’m being subjective? Think about the old iPod. Steve Jobs dictated that a user should be able to get to anything they want in two clicks. And you can do that with two taps on a Canon screen.
Otherwise, both camera systems have buttons, dials, lens dials, etc. This is an easy win for Canon.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5
Autofocus
The issues around autofocus are big. Sony’s autofocus is very good, but so too is Canon’s. They’re both at the top of the game more or less. The Sony a1 has an incredible autofocus system for humans, birds, and animals. However, if you’re out and about in the forest, you’ll run into an odd problem. If you want to photograph squirrels one minute and then birds the next, the AI will need to be switched. This can cause you to miss the shot.
Aternatively, the Canon EOS R5 has birds and animals grouped together. It makes things much easier.
Both camera systems do a great job consistently nailing the shot when it comes to portraiture. But where Canon really takes the edge is with diversity. In late 2020, Canon added vehicle detection to the Canon EOS R5. In reality, the Canon EOS R5 has the much more capable autofocus system. What’s more, if you want to manually focus a lens, the focus peaking system is incredibly accurate.
That’s not to say that Sony’s autofocus can’t follow fast moving sports objects. It surely can. But the detection is far different.
Both cameras can shoot at their full resolution while also shooting at their highest megapixel capacity. The answer then is whether you need 90 50MP photos over three seconds or 60 45MP photos over three seconds. Truthfully, any experienced photographer will tell you that both are overkill.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5
Third Party Support
Well, this isn’t even really a battle. Third party support for the Canon RF system comes through flashes, strobes, tripod support from folks like 3 Legged Thing, and that’s it. In terms of lenses, there are no officially licensed third-parties. Companies like Rokinon, Samyang, and others find ways to reverse engineer the autofocus. But by and large, the Canon RF system still isn’t all that open.
Sony, on the other hand, plays pretty well with everyone. There are flashes, strobes, lenses, tripod support from folks like Gitzo, etc.
Capture One works well with both brands; Canon has wireless tethering support while Sony has their own version of Capture One.
Still overall, you’ll find better universal support for Sony.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Sony a1
Image Quality
The question of image quality is a tough one. The Canon EOS R5 has a 45MP full-frame sensor. The Sony a1 has a 50MP full-frame sensor. They both do well at high ISOs. They both have very good dynamic range. We have print tests at 17×22 inches and ISO 6400 that both show great results. To check my own biases, I went back into my archives to look at images. Crazy enough, I feel the Canon EOS R5 renders more detail but is noisier. The Sony a1 is cleaner, despite having more megapixels. Insane, right?
Either way, they’re both very good.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Tie
Conclusions
Overall, both cameras are really very good. Sony has made some massive improvements to their ergonomics. They’ve even won me over in some ways with the Sony a1. When it comes to build quality, Canon is winning in many ways for durability. Canon also wins for ease of use with the menu system, but loses to Sony when it comes to direct access through dials and buttons. On the autofocus front, both cameras are stellar performers, but Canon’s more sophisticated autofocus also makes things easier still. Sony’s move to work with everyone on 3rd party support has also helped catapult them to the near top. And both cameras produce great images.
But at the same time, the Canon EOS R5 does a lot of what Sony does for cheaper. In some ways, it bests Sony. In war for pure spec sheets, Sony takes the cake. But in terms of practicality and real-world use, we have to give this to Canon.
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5
You can buy the Sony a1 or the Canon EOS R5 through their respective Amazon links.