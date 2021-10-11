Gear with Chris Gampat: The Most Innovative Lenses and Cameras

On this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, I’m joined by our EIC, Chris Gampat. In an episode we’re calling “Gear with Gampat,” we talk about what’s going on in the world of photography equipment. From cameras to studio lighting, lenses to camera bags, there’s something for everyone in this episode. So, if you’re looking to add to your photographic arsenal, follow us.

Chris Gampat nd Dan Ginn: Gear Used

Many of the watchers and listeners of the podcast ask what cameras we use to record the show. Here you go!

Dan Ginn: Fujifilm X-T2 and the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f2.

Chris Gampat: Leica SL2-S and the Leica Summicron-M 28mm f2

Chris Gampat Opens the Show

As I worked to get my camera set up for the show, Chris Gampat opened with a delightful impression of my wonderful British accent. Thanks, Chris! He then explains some of the issues faced by manufacturers recently, which are mainly pandemic related. Gear is stuck in cargo, and manufacturers are also struggling to get vital parts for their systems. But it’s not all doom and gloom, and there are pieces of gear worthy of your excitement. We have an overview below, or you can hit play on the podcast for a more detailed run-down of all the hottest gear available right now.

Chris Gampat on Lighting

Before we got into everyone’s favorite topics– cameras and lenses–first, we discussed what’s happening in the world of lighting. “The gold standard” of lighting, as Gampat calls it, is the Profoto B10. However, there’s a new competitor in town in the form of the Elinchrom One (read our full Elinchrom One review). It’s more affordable than the B10 and doesn’t lag far behind in terms of performance, although it doesn’t match the B10 yet.

The Best Lenses

I was keen to know what lenses had come in for review in 2021 that Chris Gampat didn’t want to return. He opened up with the Fujifilm 18mm F1.4 R LM WR (read our full Fujifilm 18mm review). It’s a lens we gave five out of five stars due to its fast focusing, sharp image quality, and weather sealing. As Gampat describes it, “it’s a beautiful lens.”

He also talks about the Mitakon 50mm 0.95. In our review, we wrote:

“The Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III is a pretty good lens overall. It’s built well, has beautiful optics, and will slow you down. Otherwise, you can use it with zone focusing and make great photos…”

For more information on the best lenses in 2021, hit play on the podcast.

Innovative Cameras

The first camera that sprung to mind in terms of innovation was the Sony A1 (read our full Sony A1 review). It’s an incredibly fast, 50MP camera that has a host of cool features. But it’s not perfect, and we explore why in the podcast.

Another camera the came up was the Fujifilm GFX100S, a camera we reviewed back in April. It’s the smallest medium format camera with IBIS on the market. Sticking with Fujifilm tradition, it also creates beautiful photographs. It’s more affordable than much of the competition, and is certainly worth your attention if you’re considering moving into medium-format photography.

What Else to Expect

During the podcast, we also talked about photo editing, Chris Gampat’s love for film photography, and the importance of being present when photographing. It’s an hour of fantastic photo conversation and a great opportunity to learn about the best gear you can currently invest in. So, enough from me; hit play on either on the audio and video above and enjoy the show.