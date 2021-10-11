Get a Used, Like New Canon EOS R6 Slightly Cheaper

The Canon EOS R6 is an incredibly hot camera. Of anything in the Canon lineup, it probably has the best high ISO performance. That makes it so great for sports, photojournalism, wildlife, nature, and wedding photography. And we found it a bit cheaper and slightly used. Check out the Amazon listing. Curious about how it does? Well, the overheating issues are ones we didn’t experience. They’re really blown out of proportion. And for stills photography, we found it to be incredible. Check out our review. And also check out the fact that we handheld it for a long time. Specifically, we handheld a 6-second long exposure. Can you do that with your camera?