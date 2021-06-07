Want Vivid Colors? These Tamron Lenses are the Best Way to Get It

Tamron Lenses are at a great price right now, but only for a limited time.

It needs to be said: the photo industry creates a whole lot of sterile-looking lenses. The past two decades have engineered the soul out of photography. But with Tamron lenses, you’ll get a bit of that spark back. These lenses have beautiful, vivid colors. They’re also very sharp. What’s more, many of them are built exceptionally. But the cherry on top of all that is the affordable prices. Want to make your Sony a7r IV have better colors than you’ve ever seen? Try one of these lenses.

Sony Mirrorless Lens Deals by Tamron

We’ve got some great news for you. First off, these lenses are available at great prices. But more importantly, we’ve reviewed every single one of these lenses. So if you want to see what they’re capable of, you should check out our reviews. The product names are hyperlinked with our reviews. And the prices have a link to the Tamron store on Amazon.

Personally speaking, I own the 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD and it’s been incredibly useful. It’s a great lens for video. I usually use 35mm, but 28mm is a good enough option. Plus, I need to go wider often. So this lens fits a whole lot of essential roles that I need as a journalist.

Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD: $799

Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD: $799

Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di III RXD: $1099

Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD: $649

Tamron 35mm f2.8 Di III OSD: $199

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD: $199

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD: $249

Canon and Nikon DSLR Lens Deals by Tamron

Just like with the mirrorless camera lenses, we’re hyperlinking the names to our reviews. So check out the reviews in the hyperlinked names. The prices, once again, are hyperlinked. Want to enjoy some birding? Well, their 150-600mm might be right up your alley!

Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 DI-II VC HLD: $599

Tamron 18-200mm f3.5-6.3 Di-II VC: $199

Tamron SP 70-200mm f2.8 Di VC USD G2: $1,199 for Canon or Nikon

Tamron SP 150-600mm f5-6.3 Di VC USD G2: $1,199 for Canon or Nikon

Editor’s Note: This roundup is sponsored by Tamron.