One of the Best 24-105mm Lenses Has a Discount

The Panasonic 24-105mm f4 Lumix S has incredible macro ranges and image stabilization. Not only is it super affordable, but it focuses quickly, has solid image quality, and is weather resistant. It’s tough to beat it! The original Panasonic S5 is a camera that was rated very highly by us. And now, it’s arguably available at a clearance price point. Now, it’s got $500 off. Additionally, the Panasonic S5 II and S5 IIX also have discounts. Further, there are discounts on a slew of the full-frame lenses. Take a look at what’s in store for the month of July below!

Buy a Bundle and Save up to $400 with ANY lens . This will run until 07/30/2023 .

Notes: CANNOT be stacked with S-Series Stand-Alone Savings. One lens per camera. Additional lenses purchased with solely stand-alone lens savings.

The List of Panasonic Deals

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.