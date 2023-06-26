The Mercury Stereo 12 Justifies Your Love Affair With Gear

It’s not often that we see new analog film cameras come out that truly do something innovative. But the Mercury Stereo 12 combines many aspects of different cameras and embraces the curious fun that a stereoscopic camera can give you. They claim to be the world’s first stereoscopic camera with interchangeable lenses and backs. So if you’ve been searching for a reason to buy another copy of your favorite medium format lens, maybe this is it — especially if it works with compatible lens boards. You’ll need it to shoot stereoscopic! Launching on Kickstarter today, the camera is looking to be another success for the company.

Some folks might not really understand stereoscopic cameras. They’re the ones behind the psychedelic effects that you sometimes see on Instagram via animated gifs. But they’re essentially designed to look kind of 3D. You can use a viewer to do this. And if you’re someone who refuses that the 90s are vintage the way I am, then you might remember those fun 3D glasses. These were sometimes used in conjunction with viewmaster cameras.

Photographer Markus Hofstaetter sometimes does intriguing hacks involving large format to make stereoscopic photos. Back in 2013, century-old photos also caused quite a bit of commotion when they were found in a stereoscopic camera.

The most fascinating work that we’ve seen done with a stereoscopic camera has been from Jari Poulin, though.

The Mercury Stereo 12 Tech Specs

Here are some facts about the Mercury Studio 12 you’ll be curious about. They’re taken from the press release:

Available for roughly $500 on Kickstarter

The Mercury Stereo 12 uses an electronic actuation system to precisely sync, to the millisecond, its two shutters, yet maintain compatibility with a wide array of existing shutters and lenses.

Compatible with all Graflok/International 45 standard backs, as well as 4×5 sheet film holders

Mercury Works is developing a batch of re-engineered 70mm backs, exclusive to this Kickstarter, capable of shooting the 70mm panorama format needed for the Stereo 12. The Stereo 12 is thus currently compatible with 120 roll film, 70mm film, 135 film, 4×5 sheet film, and 4×5 instant film.

The Mercury Stereo 12 also features a Ground Glass back system that is particularly useful to stereo photographers as it allows both the left and right views to be independently previewed for precise framing, edge evaluation, and evaluation of stereoscopic deviation at various depth planes.

As an additional bonus, unlike most stereo cameras, the Mercury Stereo 12 can shoot mono (flat) images as well as stereoscopic ones, on a shot-by-shot basis. When shooting mono, you will use half as much film.

e

Creative Possibilities

We’ve got to admit that this looks like a very potentially fun photography project. Of course, you’ll be putting some money into it in the form of getting the camera, the lenses if you don’t have them already, and the film with development. But seriously, can you imagine how incredible CineStill films might look with this? A while back, we interviewed photographer Alex Medvick about using medium format CineStill. Imagine these photos in stereoscopic beauty! You and your Instagram following would be overwhelmed by all the tones that you’d be responsible for the death of many an analog photographer because their heads would explode. Of course, I’m joking. But if you used Kodak Portra, I can’t guarantee that I really am.

Here are some sample images provided to us.

Check out the Kickstarter page for the Mercury Stereo 12 and back it if you’re inclined.