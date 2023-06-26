fbpx
The Canon EOS R7 Just Got Easier to Use

06/26/2023
The Canon EOS R7 has received a new firmware update that improves the stability when using the touchscreen in the sensitive setting. Lots of photographers might not end up using it; but as we’ve seen in the past, it can be very useful in helping you get the photo you want and need. You can see our full review here, or preview the changes we made around the new firmware update down below.

Ease of USe Update June 2023

Firmware 1.31 for the Canon EOS R7 brings the following changes:

  1. Improves the stability of the touch operation control when the [Touch control] is set to [Sensitive].

I rarely ever use the touchscreen, but I’ve had to use it at times to get the camera to focus effectively on a subject when trying to track something very specific, like an athlete. However, I’ve never encountered stability issues when doing this. And when photographing subjects like birds, it’s often simple enough for me to switch subjects depending on the focusing type that I’m using.

It’s nice that Canon did this. However, I truly wish that they delivered more such as the feature around autofocusing on horses specifically that the Canon EOS R6 II received.

Despite our wanting even more from this camera, even we have to admit that the price point and the capabilities are very good already. The only thing holding it back is the pricey L-series lenses. In our tests, these help you take the fullest advantage of what the camera is capable of doing.

