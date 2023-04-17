fbpx
Cameras

The Canon EOS R5 Got a Pretty Useless Update

Chris Gampat
No Comments
04/17/2023
3 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Canon EOS R5 Firmware update product images 2.51-160s400 6

The Canon EOS R5 is in a truly odd place now within Canon’s lineup of cameras. It’s supposed to be more or less a Canon 5D series camera. But in a bunch of ways, it seems to be behind lower priced cameras in the lineup. We’re expressing this, amongst other disappointments in our Canon EOS R5 review update. In fact, if you’re a Canon EOS R5 owner, I would probably not even bother with this one.

This latest update with the Canon EOS R5 is truly odd as it enhances the camera with a high-resolution shooting mode. But like a lot of things from Canon, it feels like they’re holding themselves back.

Below is the update from our Canon EOS R5 review. You can read the whole thing here.

Update April 2023

Canon recently launched a new firmware for the Canon EOS R5 that gives it a high-resolution shot mode. Here are the details on Firmware 1.81:

  • [IBIS High-Resolution Shooting] has been added to the menu. By utilizing the in-body image stabilization mechanism, it is now possible to record images with a higher sense of resolution.
    * To check images, use EOS Utility/Digital Photo Professional. EOS Utility/Digital Photo Professional requires a version upgrade.
  • [Save/load communication settings to card] has been added to the menu. Network settings can now be inherited between cameras of the same model.
  • You can now trim and resize images while transferring them to the FTP server.
  • “Image protection” for FTP transfer has been added to the menu. Images transferred by FTP can now be automatically protected. This makes it possible to determine whether or not the image has been FTP-transferred.
  • Fixed minor bugs

Here’s what they’re not telling you though: High Resolution Shot mode creates the final high resolution image as a JPEG. And typically, the image is around double what a RAW file is. Further, it also means that you have to use it in electronic shutter mode. Of course, we’ve got a lot of thoughts on this.

To begin, high-resolution shot mode has been around for many camera manufacturers for years. So it’s nice that Canon is catching up here. But lots of other manufacturers let you have a RAW photo as your final shot. With Canon, it’s throwing away the RAW files and delivering to you only a JPEG file. We checked with Canon, and there’s no word on whether that might change in the future.

This mentality is counter-intuitive to the photographer that wants higher resolution. Typically, if you want or need an image that’s that pixel-dense, you’re going to work on it in post-production. It’s very essential for retouchers, product photographers, landscape photographers, and others. The fact that Canon is automatically turning the image into a JPEG feels like a slipshod attempt at being innovative. This isn’t uncommon for Canon to do the firmware equivalent of giving a tiny pittance to a beggar. In fact, considering how big of a blunder they made with the Canon EOS R5 with the marketing on overheating, we’d think that they would’ve given us more.

Further, the High Resolution mode only is done in electronic shutter mode. This is because it prevents any issues with camera shake. That’s a bit more admirable to understand if you want to shoot handheld. However, photographers that care about having high resolution will also have no problems with using a tripod. To that end, they’d also use a flash or strobe in-studio. With the Canon EOS R5, you can’t use a flash with the electronic shutter. However, both Nikon and Sony’s platforms let you do it. This is an even bigger problem with photographers shooting products in a studio. Now you have to use constant lighting, which is weaker and doesn’t let you get the higher details that a proper strobe will let you get at comparable prices.

To me, this firmware update feels almost useless. Sure, there are also enhancements to the FTP stuff. But we’re not sure how many photographers are really using that.

canon Canon EOS R5 canon eos r5 firmware eos r5 high resolution shot update
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like