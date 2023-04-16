One of the Best Micro Four Thirds Cameras Has a Discount!

Yearning for megapixels? Well, a lot of us are if you’re shooting landscapes or photographing animals. That’s why the GH6 is such a good choice! Right as the spring is starting, we’re seeing a bunch of great Panasonic deals pop up! There’s rebates on the S1H, the GH6, the original S5, and so much more. Plus, you can buy a camera like the s5 and get it bundled with lens options. That’s one of the best things about this month’s Panasonic deals! So take a look at see what’s best for you!

These Panasonic Deals last until April 29th!

This post is presented by Panasonic.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.