One of the Best Micro Four Thirds Cameras Has a Discount!

Yearning for megapixels? Well, a lot of us are if you’re shooting landscapes or photographing animals. That’s why the GH6 is such a good choice! Right as the spring is starting, we’re seeing a bunch of great Panasonic deals pop up! There’s rebates on the S1H, the GH6, the original S5, and so much more. Plus, you can buy a camera like the s5 and get it bundled with lens options. That’s one of the best things about this month’s Panasonic deals! So take a look at see what’s best for you!
These Panasonic Deals last until April 29th!
- Panasonic S5: $500 off
- Panasonic S5 Bundles: $500 off
- Panasonic S5 with various options of Panasonic Lumix S prime lenses: Varies
- Panasonic S1H: $500 off
- Panasonic GH6: $500 off
- Panasonic GH6 Bundles: $500 off
- Panasonic GH5 II: $400 off
- Panasonic GH5 II Bundles: $400 off
- Panasonic GH5s: $300 off
- Panasonic GH5 Bundles: $400 off
- Panasonic G9 Bundles: $400 off
- Panasonic G9: $400 off
- Panasonic G85: $200 off
- Panasonic G100: $200 off
- Pansonic G100 bundles: $200 off
- Panasonic G7 bundles: $100 to $300 off
- Panasonic GX85 Bundles: $150 off
- Panasonic 70-200mm: $300 off
- Panasonic 70-300mm: $200 off
- Panasonic 16-35mm: $300 off
- Panasonic 24-70mm: $200 off
This post is presented by Panasonic.
