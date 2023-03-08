If you’re looking for a super affordable full-frame camera, then Panasonic S5 is the way to go right now! It boasts cinematic image quality options, Live View Composite, weather-resistance, and access to a bunch of really good lenses that are affordable. It’s also smaller than some of the company’s Micro Four Thirds cameras. If you consider yourself a passionate photographer, it’s a fantastic camera to look at. But there are more Panasonic deals below.

This post is presented by Panasonic.

These Panasonic deals last until 4/11/2023.

We had some very high praise for the Panasonic GH5 Mk II as well. It’s durable, feels good in the hands, and took photos that reminded us of Kodak film. If you’re not looking for a super high resolution imaging sensor, it’s one of the best Panasonic deals you can get right now. Also be sure to consider the plethora of lenses that Panasonic has available to them.

Here’s a quote from our review of the Panasonic S5

The Panasonic S5 deserves a fair amount of praise for the image stabilization. It’s fantastic. Again it seems even better than the S1R and the S1. Maybe it’s because the camera is lighter. Either way, know that I was able to hold the camera for around a second and get blur-free shots. That’s what lots of photographers love. Of course, you have to exercise good hand-holding techniques too.

