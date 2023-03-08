We’ve Updated Our Guide to CineStill Film. Go Check it Out!

Our Guide to CineStill film has been updated recently. The company put out their incredible 400D film that gives photographers one of the most versatile film emulsions that they can possibly use right now. The tones are beautiful, and though it doesn’t work quite the way that Kodak Portra does, it’s a nice alternative. We’ve used it in both medium format and 35mm. And our update is below.

What to Know About Our Guide to CineStill

CineStill film is Kodak movie film with the Remjet layer removed. This allows it to be processed in C41 chemicals and also gives it its signature look.

This guide to CineStill film will help you figure out which one is best for you. Shooting portraits? There’s something for you. Want to photograph landscapes? There’s also something for you!

CineStill 400D

Who’s it for: CineStill 400D is a film that’s best served for portrait photographers, event shooters, and general use analog shooters.

What is it?: CineStill 400D is a film that’s probably now their most versatile. It can be used during the daytime and even at night you’ll get those special vibes that you’re looking for in a film emulsion. This is daylight balanced, so it’s a bit more like something along the lines of Kodak Porta, though far more cinematic looking.

When Should You Use it?: Use CineStill 400D during the daytime when you can push it a stop to get more muted color tones. But we’ve also used it at night just fine. If the film is expired, give it more light.

How Do You Store it?: CineStill 400D should be kept in the fridge or in your camera (preferably the latter). When you’re done shooting it, develop it immediately or put it back in the fridge or freezer.

Recommended Uses: Portraits and candid shooting.

Be sure to also check out our CineStill 400D review.

