fbpx
News

We’ve Updated Our Guide to CineStill Film. Go Check it Out!

Chris Gampat
No Comments
03/08/2023
2 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Cinestill 400D product images review 1.41-1700s400 1

Our Guide to CineStill film has been updated recently. The company put out their incredible 400D film that gives photographers one of the most versatile film emulsions that they can possibly use right now. The tones are beautiful, and though it doesn’t work quite the way that Kodak Portra does, it’s a nice alternative. We’ve used it in both medium format and 35mm. And our update is below.

Here’s the updated sections from our Guide to CineStill Film. Be sure to check it out.

What to Know About Our Guide to CineStill

Here’s some insight into our guide to CineStill.

  • Our roundups only prominently feature products that we’ve reviewed at length. With that said, all the sample images in this roundup were done by us. And each section has links to our full review. Without a doubt, we can say that this is the best guide to CineStill film independently done. We’ve shot it for years.
  • CineStill film is Kodak movie film with the Remjet layer removed. This allows it to be processed in C41 chemicals and also gives it its signature look.
  • This guide to CineStill film will help you figure out which one is best for you. Shooting portraits? There’s something for you. Want to photograph landscapes? There’s also something for you!
  • There are e-commerce links to buy CineStill film in here as well. Each purchase helps support us. Please use this guide to help you make the best purchase decision.

CineStill 400D

Who’s it for: CineStill 400D is a film that’s best served for portrait photographers, event shooters, and general use analog shooters.

What is it?: CineStill 400D is a film that’s probably now their most versatile. It can be used during the daytime and even at night you’ll get those special vibes that you’re looking for in a film emulsion. This is daylight balanced, so it’s a bit more like something along the lines of Kodak Porta, though far more cinematic looking.

When Should You Use it?: Use CineStill 400D during the daytime when you can push it a stop to get more muted color tones. But we’ve also used it at night just fine. If the film is expired, give it more light.

How Do You Store it?: CineStill 400D should be kept in the fridge or in your camera (preferably the latter). When you’re done shooting it, develop it immediately or put it back in the fridge or freezer.

Recommended Uses: Portraits and candid shooting.

Be sure to also check out our CineStill 400D review.

Buy Now: Amazon

cinestill guide to cinestill review
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like