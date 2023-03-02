fbpx
Sony Deals are Live at Adorama!

Chris Gampat
03/02/2023
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Sony a7c review product images 21-320s1600

We’re in the middle of a special deals period on Sony cameras and lenses. At the middle of it is the Sony a7c: which is perhaps Sony’s best camera to use with manual focus lenses. Additionally, it’s also their smallest full-frame camera with a rangefinder style camera body that we’ve wanted for a very long time. So if this sounds appealing to you, then check out what’s available below.

These Sony deals on cameras and lenses end April 2nd 2023

Here’s what we said in our review of the Sony a7C:

PROS

  • It’s tiny
  • This is Sony’s first rangefinder-style full-frame camera, and it reminds me so much of the Mamiya 6
  • Good image quality overall
  • I adore the shutter sound
  • Weather resistance is excellent for shooting in the rain
  • The colors from the images are lovely
  • High ISO output is outstanding, especially in print
  • Focus peaking seems better than previous cameras, but it’s still not Canon’s

CONS

  • No joystick
  • I really wanted the Sony a7r III sensor: that was the most perfect one
  • Sony’s IBIS isn’t as good as Canon’s or Fujifilm’s
  • The IBIS in the Sony a7c isn’t as good as that of the higher-end Sony a7 models
  • No touchscreen menu
  • I’d really like a frontal exposure dial
  • Sony needs to revamp its delayed shooting option to focus on a subject right before it’s going to fire
  • I don’t feel like this is the same autofocus as the other Sony a7 cameras. Sony’s autofocus needs to be revamped to accurately focus on people of color with dark hair and against dark backgrounds
  • Needs dual card slots
  • 1/200th flash sync
  • Dynamic range isn’t that great in Capture One
  • Sony is still prone to getting dust on the sensor with this camera

For a shooter like me, Sony has almost made the perfect camera. We finally have a small, rangefinder-style camera with a full-frame sensor. There is also a bit of a grip that I don’t mind. It has autofocus. And it pairs well with equally small lenses. It’d be a waste to use this camera with zoom lenses.

It’s a fantastic camera for a documentary photographer and portrait photographer. This is because of the small size and big performance. Sony also gave it a great variable angle screen. However, there can be improvements to the screen and the interface. Further, I feel Sony is actually addressing the focus peaking issue. This camera is going to get lots of folks using it with manual focus lenses. That will mean Sony will hopefully improve the focus peaking even more.

