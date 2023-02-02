There are lots of really expensive film emulsions on the market. But, Bill Manning is continuing his pledge to keep film affordable for the masses. And one of his latest offerings is Atlanta Film Co 200T. This is a cinema film that still has the remjet layer, so you’re going to develop it with the ECN-2 process. But you can send it to them to take care of that for you. If you’re in love with muted colors, you’re going to adore Atlanta Film Co 200T.

The Big Picture

Atlanta Film Co 200T film is an affordable cinema film cut for 35mm film photography cameras. It isn’t unique in that various other companies do this. But it’s very affordable, and the services provided by Atlanta Film Co are excellent. If you’re looking for something that’s more muted than Kodak Portra and similar to Kodak Portra NC from back in the day, you’ll probably like Atlanta Film Co 200T. But keep in mind this is a Tungsten film, so where and how you shoot will play a big part in the final development and scanning process.

Pros

Nice colors

A low ISO Tungsten film

Very tight grain structure

Skin tones look lovely

Affordable

Cons

Nothing really!

Gear Used

We used with the Fujifilm Natura S and the Leica M6. All film was developed free of charge by Atlanta Film Co. And the cameras are our own.

Innovations

Atlanta Film Co 200T isn’t really an innovation. It’s Kodak movie film with the remjet layer, so it needs to be developed using cinema processes. Other brands like Silbersalz35 do this. But other brands don’t necessarily do it as cheaply.

Ease of Use

Atlanta Film Co 200T is luckily DX coded. So if you plug it into a camera, it will shoot at ISO 200 if it’s automatically detecting the film ISO. Otherwise, give it more light if possible. Additionally, use a fast lens: this is ISO 200 film. It’s great to shoot with when you’re out and about in sunlight as well as use inside too.

However, like almost all negative film, I’d give it up to a stop more light. In my Leica, I rated this at ISO 160, but shot it at box speed in my Fujifilm Natura S. Luckily, the Natura S has the best light meter of any camera pretty much ever made.

Image Quality

There’s a softness to the colors from the Atlanta Film Co 200T rolls that I only really find in consumer film. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s just really, really muted. And if you’re into the bolder colors of digital cameras, turn away from this. But if you like muted colors and all the fun moments film allows you to have, then go for this.

When you get something in focus, the film is sharp enough. However, I found that if I overexpose it by more than a stop, the highlights can potentially disappear.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a section in our Extra Image Samples area to show edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

None of these image samples have been edited.

Who Should Buy Atlanta Film Co 200T Film?

I think everyone should at least try Atlanta Film Co 200T. But I don’t think this is the best film they offer. Euphoria and all their other films are much better. However, it’s also very affordable. And that can sometimes beat out anything else.

Tech Specs

Here’s a tidbit from the official listing page:

“We’re excited to release the new Atlanta Film Co. 200T. This film is the result of a collaboration between Dunwoody Photo and Kodak Film Lab Atlanta. Traditional C-41 processed films have seen massive shortages we have found a way to safely process ECN-2 film through traditional motion picture linear processors. In collaboration with these two labs, this motion picture film has been cut down to fit traditional 36-exposure film cartridges.”