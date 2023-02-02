There Are a Bunch of Good Sony Rebates at Adorama

It’s almost like it’s the holidays again! Sony is offering a ton of rebates and discounts on products until February 12, 2023. You can check them out right here at this link. You can save $100 on the Sony a1 and an SD card for example. But where it’s really coming in well is with the Sony a7 II. You can save $500 off of it right now; making it a full-frame camera for well under $1,000. If you don’t really need all the fancy AI features, this is a fantastic camera to get as your first. Or get it for someone you really love!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.